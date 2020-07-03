Shik grad focused on what he can control

Nick Dunn finished his second year of pro baseball with the kind of flourish that could keep a guy bubbling with anticipation all winter.
The Shikellamy graduate batted .356 over the final two weeks of the Palm Beach Cardinals’ season, collecting multi-hit games like they were a ballpark giveaway.
He couldn’t wait to return to Florida this spring for the opportunity to continue his climb up the St. Louis organizational ladder.
And then, pffft.
The COVID-19 outbreak brought an abrupt end to spring training in early March.
Dunn returned home and spent four months in limbo, an unwelcome offseason that was prolonged Tuesday when the Minor League Baseball season was canceled.
Never mind everything that was trending in his favor.
He was coming off his best stretch since his All-America junior season at Maryland, which led to a fifth-round selection in the 2018 draft. He appeared bound for the Cardinals’ Class AA affiliate in Springfield, Missouri — just two levels away from the bigs. And the St. Louis farm system currently isn’t rich with second base prospects that could block his path.
That all could change by next season, but if nothing else the pause will have cost the 23-year-old a precious year of his playing career.
“The biggest thing is missing the year, missing a season,” he said. “With baseball today, everything in the game is about youth. The goal is to progress and move through the levels as fast as possible. So missing a year is definitely not good, but that’s something I’ve got to put aside. I kind of have to control what I can control.”
Late last May, Dunn landed on the injured list for the first time. His batting average had plummeted to .211 a week prior to the move as he tried to play through a lower-body ailment. The 20-day layoff marked the longest he’d gone without playing summer baseball prior to this year.
Dunn returned on June 18, and belted a home run on his second day back in the Palm Beach lineup. By mid-July he had hiked his average to .238.
“I think, for me, mentally I was just a little more relaxed,” he said. “Dealing with the injury was a little frustrating, but once I took the time I needed to heal and get fully healthy, it was kind of like a breath of fresh air. I just felt better.
“I believe in myself, and I know I’m capable of playing well at a very high level. So, for me, to be able to relax and start hitting better than I was before is kind of what I expected to do.”
Dunn’s batting average — a calling card since he set the Shikellamy school record at .544 his sophomore year — hovered around .230 for the next month as he hit in the lower half of the Cardinals’ order.
During a six-game road trip with sets at Tampa and Daytona Beach, Dunn had two hits in three consecutive games. It kicked off a stretch in which he hit safely in 11 of the season’s final 14 games. He roped multiple hits in nine of those games, capping the year by going 3-for-5 (with his 19th double) and 2-for-5 out of the leadoff spot in games at Bradenton.
Dunn finished his full season in Class A-Advanced ball with a .247 average and .629 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage). While the numbers weren’t glistening, he had 94 hits in 104 games, 25 of which went for extra-bases. He struck out just 58 times in 411 plate appearances, posting one of the better percentages (14.1%) in the Florida State League.
“I did come out of last year feeling good,” he said. “I was excited to get to spring training. I was in good shape and very prepared mentally and physically. I felt I had a good shot in the spring to move up a level (to Class AA). It’s about showing you’re in better shape than the year before and that you’ve made strides in your game over the offseason. I felt like I had done that.”
Fangraphs.com, a scouting website, gave him solid marks for his contact rate, raw power and defense in a late-2019 report.
“Dunn doesn’t have exciting upside, but seems likely to have a big league career of some sort,” the report stated. “(He) plays a passable second base for now. Dunn may get shifted to left field or just a general ‘bat that you find a spot for’ position.”
According to the team’s online roster, Dunn was ticketed for Double-A Springfield this year, though he hadn’t been personally informed of the promotion. He was one of two second basemen listed, along with 25-year-old Irving Lopez, who hit .255 over 84 games at Springfield last season. The players thought to be ahead of them in the organization are two members of the Cardinals’ protected 40-man roster — St. Louis starter Kolten Wong and 25-year-old Tommy Edman, who played 92 games in the majors last season — and 25-year-old Max Shrock, who played the last two years at Triple-A Memphis.
“Being unsure, you take that with a grain of salt,” Dunn said of his projected level. “It’s good to see, but it’s not something I thought much about because you don’t know until the season starts. It definitely would be better to know it’s legit, that they saw something in spring to make that decision. It just falls into the category of being an unknown. My goal was to make the Double-A club, but I wasn’t really sure what plans they had for me.”
Dunn returned to his offseason workout program when the season was suspended in March. He continued to follow it for four months not knowing when, or if, he would play again this year.
Now, the hope is his standing within the St. Louis organization will be unchanged and he can “pick up where I left off” in 2021.
Preferably with a white-hot bat.
“I was feeling anxious the last couple months, waiting to see if they were going to call us back,” he said. “I had been focused on spring. I wanted to play as well as I could, move up a level, and then have as good a year as possible. Then I was focused on being ready to go. But, again, I can only control what I can control.”