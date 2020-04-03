For the first several years of her gymnastics career, Kiley Robatin was not fond of the balance beam — to put it lightly.
Things certainly have changed over the last six years.
“I actually — going back to club (gymnastics) — hated beam. I despised it ... was terrified of it,” Robatin said. “My freshman year of high school I had a new club coach (Talia Cover), and she told me, ‘I’m going to make it your favorite event.’ I laughed at her.
“Somehow she worked her magic. I got more consistent and liked it more and more. Now it’s my favorite.”
Robatin, a Shikellamy graduate, is a sophomore gymnast at the University of Pittsburgh, specializing in the beam. She competed on beam in every meet since she arrived on campus, becoming one of three Panthers locked into the event’s lineup.
“It’s really simple,” Pitt coach Samantha Snider said of Robatin’s success. “She just has an amazing amount of confidence. She’s confident and calm when she’s competing. She’s focused on gymnastics, focused on her routine, and that shines through in an event like beam.”
Getting started
When Robatin was 8 years old, a friend from her soccer team said she should try competitive gymnastics. Fortunately for Robatin, that friend’s grandparents owned a gym.
“I had been to tumbling classes,” Robatin said. “My mom signed me up because I wouldn’t stop trying to do flips in the living room.”
After four years of gymnastics, Robatin started going to a gym in Harrisburg, which required an hour commute five days each week for practice.
“My dad worked a lot of night shifts so he could take me until I got my (driver’s) license,” Robatin said. “It was a lot. I had to put all of my classes early in the day. I left school two periods early to get to practice. I got all my requirements in.”
She put in a lot of time and effort at Artistic Sports Academy Plus earning the opportunity to compete at college. She demonstrated the skills to ascend the Junior Olympics ranks to level 10, a marker for Division I recruits.
“I worked my butt off,” Robatin said. “I started contacting coaches in my sophomore year of high school. I went to college showcases. ... I kept emailing and calling coaches.”
That paid off, as Robatin has become a key contributor in her two seasons with the Panthers.
“I started out and I was naturally good at it,” Robatin said. “I picked it up really fast. I knew I had potential. You make a lot of friends and learn a lot of lessons from the sport. So I stuck with it, even at the times I didn’t want to.
“I love it. Sometimes I hate it, but mostly I love it.”
Earning a role
The opportunity to compete in a collegiate meet is not a given, as only six gymnasts participate in each event.
“We’re fighting tooth-and-nail to get in a top-six spot,” Robatin said. “It changes each week based off practices, attitude, or sometimes we’re swapped out just to save our bodies because it’s a long season.”
There are typically at least eight Pitt gymnasts vying for the six spots in each of the four events (balance beam, floor exercise, vault and uneven bars) during competition.
“It’s very competitive,” Snider said. “It’s who is the most consistent and who has the best execution each week. It’s all about who your best is going into the weekend.
“It’s important to be dependable.”
The coach said she knew Robatin fit that bill.
“In her first year, she really shined on the beam,” Snider said. “This year, she added floor exercise. She performed very well. It’s really exciting to think about what she could do.”
Robatin said she couldn’t become complacent, thinking she owned her place in the beam competition.
“For beam, I was consistently in, but it’s not that I took that spot for granted,” Robatin said. “You have to work every week to keep that spot.”
Her performance, though, helped cement the role. As a freshman, she recorded the highest individual score for Pitt in any event with a 9.9 on the beam. She said the key for her was being mentally strong.
“I try to stay in the moment and focus on each skill at a time,” Robatin said. “I focus on each part of each skill. I try to stay confident, and do what I do in training. It’s about trusting my training, my coaches and myself.”
Expanding her repetoire
Beam routines contain four main components that are judged — an acrobatic combination, a jump combination, a single skill and the dismount.
For Robatin, that translates into a front toss into a back handspring for the acrobatic combination; a front toss where she lands on one foot for her single skill; and running on the beam and leaping into a full-twisting front flip for her dismount. All of that is done on a surface that is approximately four inches wide.
“On beam we have cues, and if you watch you can see us talking to ourselves,” Robatin said. “We’re talking to ourselves through the whole routine to stay in the moment, stay on track and focus on one skill at a time.”
Robatin competed only a few times in floor exercise that first year. As a sophomore, she made more appearances in floor — and had more of an impact on the team score.
“I wanted to do floor my freshman year, but I wasn’t there yet,” Robatin said. “I didn’t get in the lineup many times, which I was perfectly fine with; I want what’s best for the team. I worked all summer and preseason to get in the floor lineup.”
That work made an impression on Snider.
“She worked really, really hard in the preseason,” Snider said. “She showed that she deserved the opportunity to compete. I worked with her on having her confidence in beam translate to confidence on floor.
“She earned an opportunity. We gave her a chance, and she rose to the occasion. It was really rewarding to see her hard work pay off.”
Robatin’s offseason work came in two stages. Initially, she trained to improve her endurance and tumbling separately. Toward the end of the preseason, she started to put both pieces together.
“I improved my endurance, and I got a lot in confidence in that event,” she said. “My freshman year, I wasn’t too sure. This year I figured out more things and became more confident.”
What’s next for Robatin
Robatin’s sophomore season at Pitt was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was pretty upsetting, and you have to feel for the seniors who had their gymnastics careers cut short,” Robatin said. “It was really disappointing. With the direction we were heading in as a team, we were all looking forward to the postseason.
“Our theme this year was ‘Fuel the Fire.’ I think we’re going to use this as fire and motivation to push us into next season.”
Robatin said she wants to continue to improve and become a bigger factor for the Panthers.
“I have two years left in college, and I’m hoping to be a big contributor,” Robatin said. “I want to be in the floor lineup more consistently, stay in beam, and get on vault.
“Vault has been a struggle for me at times. It would be awesome to break through in that event.”
Robatin said the biggest key for her is her drive to succeed.
“Kiley has actually been really great for us,” Snider said. “She came in and continued to push her skill level. We know she has a lot of potential, and she really strives to reach it.”