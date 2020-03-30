Mason Brubaker was in good form during his early season pole vault workouts.
These days, Brubaker is trying to remain fit by lifting as often as possible and running daily. Much of Brubaker’s down time — and he has plenty right now — is spent trying to hook wild trout.
Brubaker’s promising pole vault campaign has been suspended indefinitely by Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to close Pennsylvania schools and the PIAA’s accompanying decision to put spring sports on hold until sometime next month at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic.
What’s frustrating for Brubaker, a Shikellamy junior, and his pole-vaulting classmate, Cameron Cowder, is they rolled into preseason practice after productive indoor seasons during which both recorded personal bests.
Brubaker vaulted a career-best 15 feet at the Pennsylvania Track & Field Coaches Association’s championship meet on March 1 at Penn State, a height that ranked fifth and earned him a spot on the medal stand. He also would have been ticketed for a national indoor meet had that subsequent event not been shelved by the folks at New Balance.
Cowder cleared 14 feet at the PTFCA event — a quarter-inch below the career-best vault he popped in late January in suburban Reading — finishing 11th.
No wonder both juniors were upbeat and ready to go one day later, when Shikellamy coach Jonny Evans convened preseason practice.
“I’d like to think (I was in good form), but other people might not have that same observation,” said Brubaker, who finished ninth (14 feet) at last May’s PIAA Class 3A meet after claiming gold at the District 4 (13-9) and Heartland Conference (14-3) events.
“I was pumped coming out of that meet,” said Brubaker, who missed three times at 15-6. “That 15-foot jump, that qualified me for nationals and I was pumped about that because not too many people get to go to nationals.”
Cowder said: “I was just hoping to move on from where I was at and keep going.”
Cowder finished second at districts (13-3) and fourth at the HAC meet (12-6) last year.
After two weeks of preseason practice, the Braves’ bids for a HAC-I three-peat and a third straight district team championship were put on indefinite hold.
Even VaultWorX, a successful suburban Harrisburg training program that offers specialized instruction in the pole vault was closed. Brubaker and Cowder typically visit the Cumberland County facility three times a week for much of the year,
“You can do workouts to stay quick and all that, but there’s no way to really practice the technique (elsewhere),” said Cowder.
“I’m bummed, quite frankly. It’s a bummer. I was thinking I was doing pretty well, but ...” Brubaker added. “I’ve been lifting a lot. During indoor season, I lifted a ton at school. Every day I didn’t go down to VaultWorX, I’d be lifting.
“I’m trying to keep on that regimen here, but there’s really not that much you can do,” Brubaker continued. “I run every day. I try to keep myself somewhat in shape, but it’s not the same as actually being there doing drills.”
Evans, in his sixth season as Shikellamy’s coach, feels just as helpless as his anxious student-athletes. Even college recruiting for the juniors has been put on hold since many contacts arrive via school mail and the building is closed.
Evans is trying to remain upbeat.
“With the favorable weather, we were outside working out every day,” Evans said. “Since the government shut us down, I’ve not handed out any assignments. I’ve heard some guys are working out at their own homes under the guidance of their parents.
“We’re hoping this situation turns around so we can salvage this season.”
Evans also tried to keep his track and field athletes busy during the indoor campaign. Cowder competed in nine events, two fewer than the 11 Brubaker was involved in despite an injury that slowed him at the start.
Both juniors believe they can return to form rather quickly — if and when the spring season resumes.
“It wouldn’t take me that long,” said Brubaker. “Right at the beginning of the indoor season, I sprained my ankle real bad and I was out for like five weeks. I came back and, within a month, I was back in the (14-feet range).
“It doesn’t take that long,” added Brubaker, who won two indoor invites, finished second at four others and placed third at three events. “Once you get in there and do a couple reps, you get right back into it.”
Cowder said: “I’d say it would probably take two weeks or so of training a couple days a week. I went three times a week, and it took two or three weeks to get back to a comfortable position again.”
It’s more than getting reacquainted with the poles they utilize and regaining the proper technique. Just returning to a sense of normalcy that includes their specialty event is something Cowder and Brubaker want.
“I’m just trying to find anything at this point,” said Cowder, who set up a course between two stop signs near his home to work on his sprinting. “I do some school work in the morning when I get up and then I plan my workouts.
“Between them, I just try to do whatever activity I can think of.”
Brubaker, meanwhile, has kept things simple — aside from working out — by fishing.
“That’s pretty much what I’ve been doing,” said Brubaker, who is willing to hit the road if it means locating a stream full of trout.
Even though Brubaker’s efforts last season would seem productive to many, he wasn’t totally pleased by his performance and vowed to improve.
“It wasn’t bad. I jumped 14-3 (to win the PHAC meet) and that’s pretty good, but I still could have done better,” Brubaker said. “It was a good motivator. It helped get me to work harder. … I try to be as hard as I can on myself. It helps me work harder.
“You can’t be content with where you’re at.”