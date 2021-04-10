MOUNT CARMEL — After an injury-plagued season followed by a canceled season, Shikellamy’s Eric Shoch was left with only a few months to accomplish some of his track and field goals.
The Shikellamy senior got a boost in Friday night’s Gerald Breslin Invitational at Mount Carmel High School.
Shoch not only won the discus event, but his winning throw of 141 feet, 7 inches, in the finals broke his previous career-best by 11 feet.
“It just came out of nowhere,” Shoch said.
He said his first goal for the early season was working on the technical aspect and trying to perfect his form.
“I guess the big throws come with that,” he said.
After being hindered by a pulled hamstring as a sophomore and fouling in all three attempts in the District 4 meet, Shock was disappointed and saddened by the loss of his junior season.
“Your junior year is important because that’s when the recruiters are looking, but it’s a new year and I am going to put all my effort into this year,” he said.
Shoch was one of 11 Valley athletes to win events, along with three relay teams in the boys meet.
Danville, led by double winner Brandon Zimmerman, took the team title with 115 points over runner-up Shikellamy with 111. Zimmerman won the 300 hurdles (39.43 seconds) and the long jump (20 feet, 5 inches).
Double winners were Southern Columbia’s Braeden Wisloski, 100 (10.95) and 200 (22.46); and Shamokin’s Billy Delbaugh, triple jump (42-11) and 400 (50.26).
Other Valley winners were: Jake Rose, Southern, 110 hurdles (14.58); Evan Klinger, Danville, 1600 (4:43.92); Douglas Houser, Danville, 300 hurdles, (2:03.71); Lane Yoder, Mifflinburg, high jump (5-10); Mason Brubaker, Shikellamy, pole vault, (14-0); Jared Oakes, Shikellamy, shot put (46-0); and Danville’s Rory Lieberman, who blew away the field in the 3,200 with a 9:44.11.
Meanwhile, since Shoch already accomplished his goal of breaking 140, he now is shooting for 150 and, before the season ends, the school record of 163, set by Cody Arnold.
On the girls side, Selinsgrove won the team title with 175 points over Lewisburg, which finished with 78.
Mount Carmel’s Lauren Shedleski thew a career-best (by one inch) to win the javelin with a 123-1 on her first attempt. The throw held up for first place by nearly five feet over Lehighton’s Abigail Meckes.
“It’s definitely a great start to the season and definitely something to build on,” Shedleski said.
After narrowly missing a spot on the podium at the PIAA championships as a sophomore, then seeing her junior season wiped out by the coronavirus, Shedleski was ready to get this season started.
“I definitely have big goals,” she said. “I still have a lot to improve on, but it’s about peaking at the right time and when we get to the bigger meets, to just keep improving.
“After having my junior year canceled and just missing states as a sophomore, I am on a revenge tour, I guess. I want to get back to states, and get to that podium.”
Shikellamy’s Jordan Moten and Sophia Feathers finished one-two in the 100 meters in 13.19 and 13.20, respectively.
Other Valley winners were: Kyleigh Elsayed, Selinsgrove, shot put (36-7); Madison Downs, Lewisburg, discus (132-4); Alyssa Keeley, Shikellamy, 1600 (5:29.05); Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 200 (27.88); Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 3200 (11:47.17); Madison Stebila, Selinsgrove, high jump (5-0); and Annalise Bond, Selinsgrove, pole vault (11-6).