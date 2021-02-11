MOUNT CARMEL — It’s not hard to find the things that cost Mount Carmel in Wednesday night’s Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II contest against Loyalsock.
The Red Tornadoes shot 1-of-20 from behind the 3-point line — getting outscored 30-3 from beyond the arc — but a one-minute span to open the second half might have been even more costly.
The Lancers scored eight points to turn an 11-point lead into a 19-point advantage, then deftly held off any chance of a Mount Carmel rally with some timely shooting in an 85-73 victory.
“They made 3s and we didn’t, that’s the bottom line,” Mount Carmel coach John Lazicki said. “We’re shooting almost 30-percent from 3 as a team, so it’s an anomaly. Not to take anything away from Loyalsock. I don’t think it was their defense; we just missed a lot of open looks.”
The Lancers (14-1 overall, 7-0 HAC-II) led 42-31 when Sean Jensen hit back-to-back 3s on the first two Loyalsock possessions of the second half, and Julian Wilson scored inside as Loyalsock opened up a 50-31 lead, and the rout appeared to be on.
However, a foul along with a technical foul on Loyalsock led to a five-point possession for Mount Carmel, cutting the lead to 50-36 with 4:38 left in the third quarter. Loyalsock got the lead back to 19, but the Red Tornadoes answered with six in a row to make it 54-42 with 2:51 left in the third on a Damen Milewski bucket.
Jensen answered on the next trip with another 3 — he made five in the second half — to push the lead to 57-42. Michael Farronato converted on a three-point play, but again Jensen answered with a 3-pointer.
“We just couldn’t get over the hump,” Lazicki said. “They have all five kids that can score. We needed a third scorer to step up, and we didn’t have one tonight.
In the end, the Lancers answered with a bucket four times when Mount Carmel had a chance to cut the lead to single digits.
“That’s about the only plus of the game — we didn’t crumble when they tried to get back into it,” Loyalsock coach Ron Insinger said. “They kept nibbling away. We threw a zone at them, they scored. We played some man, and they scored.”
Loyalsock tried the keep the Red Tornadoes in the game, shooting 6-of-13 from the foul line, but Mount Carmel never got closer than the final margin of 12 points.
“I feel so bad for the kids. I can never fault our effort, but we didn’t execute at times,” Lazicki said. “We forced shots at times, but some of that was just trying to make plays to get back into the game.”
The Lancers took an early 10-4 lead, but Mount Carmel rallied within 12-10 behind a Garrett Timco drive, and back-to-back buckets by Michael Balichik. Dom Jennings knocked down two 3-points, and Wilson added a putback — all of sudden the lead was 10 at 20-10 late in the first quarter.
Mount Carmel (10-3, 5-2) cut the lead to five points twice in the second quarter — once on two Farronato foul shots, and on two foul shots by Pedro Feliciano — but Loyalsock outscored Mount Carmel 14-7 over the final three minutes of the first half to push its lead to 11.
Feliciano converted a three-point play at the halftime buzzer, drawing a third foul on Loyalsock leading scorer Idris Ali.
“I blame (our foul problems) on a lack of focus,” Insinger said. “When you not focused, you’re a half step slower. It cost us on defense, and we couldn’t stop fouling them and sending them to the line (Mount Carmel shot 34 foul shots).”
Balichik had 31 points to lead Mount Carmel, while Feliciano added 15 points, helped by 9-of-11 shooting from the free-throw line.
Jensen finished with a career-high 19 points along with 11 rebounds. Eli Gair chipped in 17 points, while Wilson had 15 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots for Loyalsock.
LOYALSOCK 85, MOUNT CARMEL 73
Loyalsock (14-1) 85
Eli Gair 7 2-4 17; Sean Jensen 7 0-0 19; Idris Ali 4 5-12 13; Dom Jennings 4 1-3 13; Julian Wilson 7 1-2 15; Rian Glunk 1 0-0 2; Brenden Clark 1 4-4 6. Totals 31 13-25 85.
3-point goals: Jensen 5, Jennings 4, Gair.
Did not score: none.
Mount Carmel (10-3) 73
Michael Balichik 11 9-14 31; Garrett Timco 4 0-2 8; Nate Long 1 0-0 3; Pedro Feliciano 3 9-11 15; Nick Nestico 1 1-2 3; Damen Milewski 2 0-0 4; Michael Farranato 2 3-5 7; Andrew Wasilewski 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 22-34 73.
3-point goals: Long.
Did not score: Cole Spears, Julien Stellar.
Score by quarters
Loyalsock`22`20`21`22 — 85
Mount Camel`15`16`21`21 — 73