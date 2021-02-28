LEWISBURG — Despite playing its first game in nearly four weeks and missing four players due to COVID protocols, Bucknell gave itself a chance to win almost to the very end Saturday in Patriot League men’s basketball.
Trailing by three with less than 30 seconds left, Bucknell forced American into a missed shot. However, the Eagles grabbed the offensive rebound, forcing the Bison to foul.
The Eagles missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but again got the offensive rebound. Jamir Harris sunk both free throws, and American scored six points from the line in the final 21 seconds to grab a 78-71 win over the Bison.
“Our confidence is still really high,” Bucknell junior Walter Ellis. “We know the mistakes that we made. ... Giving up offensive rebounds on those two possessions is something you can’t let happen. It’s a way worse situation when you don’t know why you’re losing games. We know what we need to do (today).
“We’re ready for a quick turnaround and getting back to it.”
The Bison (4-5) travel to American (3-5) today for a 4 p.m. tip in their regular-season finale.
Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said it wasn’t just the rebounds at the end that cost his team.
“American made three or four plays down the stretch that we didn’t, and that was the difference in the game,” Davis said. “There was a stretch in the first half where we up seven and had four or five bad possessions in a row. We could have gone up 12 and changed the dynamic of the game.
“The two offensive rebounds at the end were kind of the nail in the coffin, but there were plenty of things throughout.”
After going into halftime tied at 35, the teams traded runs early in the second half. The Eagles scored five straight points after a putback by Paul Newman to go ahead 40-37.
Then Ellis scored five of his 13 points, and freshman Deuce Turner made a pair of free throws for a 44-40 Bucknell lead. American’s Matt Rogers then scored seven of his 12 points in a 9-0 run to put the Eagles back in front.
After tying the score at 51, Jamir Harris had a four-point play for the Eagles. Harris scored a team-high 19 points.
“We had a couple defensive breakdowns,” Davis said. “In the second half at one point, they had 24 points on 16 possessions. I think some of that was indicative of having a long layoff, but it wasn’t good enough.”
Turner, who scored a game-high 21 points, made a layup after a drive, and Ellis drained a 3-pointer to give the Bison their final lead of the game at 56-55.
“He’s definitely a microwave,” Ellis said of Turner. “We’ve seen him score in quick bursts. ... He’s big for us, and I hope he stays hot down the stretch.”
Turner was 7-of-13 from the field, and 5-of-8 from the free-throw line.
“He’s a confident scorer,” Davis said. “He can score from all three levels. The thing we keep impressing on him is to be as good as he can be, he needs to be more than that. He’s made steps in other areas, but just like everyone else, he’s got to keep getting better.”
American responded with a 10-2 run to take a 65-58 lead with 6:37 to play. The Bison pulled to within one point on a jumper by Turner with 1:47 to play, but that was as close as they got.
“Our guys showed a lot of grit and determination,” Davis said. “I thought we competed at a high level. We certainly showed some rust and had some mistakes.”
Bucknell was without senior leading scorer John Meeks, freshman center Andre Screen and sophomores Alex Timmerman and Malachi Rhodes.
The Bison have six players on their roster who are 6-foot-6 or taller, and four missed the game.
“We only had two of our four- and five-men available, so we had to play a lot of guards,” Davis said. “They did a good enough job overall to give us a chance to win.”
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Bucknell, but its last game was a Jan. 31 win over Lehigh.
“We just had some lapses,” Ellis said. “Personally — I can’t speak for anyone else, but personally — I felt fine out there from an energy standpoint. ... From a playing standpoint, you could see some lapses because we hadn’t played a game in so long.
“I’m not making excuses. They played a really good game, but we had some lapses down the stretch.”
Now the Bison have only today’s game left to ramp up for the Patriot League tournament.
“It came at a weird time because usually February is when you’re peaking right before postseason play starts,” Ellis said. “We had gotten into a really good groove as a team. To have that shutdown happen kind of killed us.
“It was pretty devastating, but we’re happy to be back.”
Ellis said he expected the Bison to clean things up for today’s game against the Eagles.
“We beat ourselves in a lot of ways,” Ellis said. “We really just want to play a complete game. If we get rid of those lapses, we’ll be in good shape. Obviously, you don’t want to lose. It hurts, but we know what our mistakes were.”
AMERICAN 78, BUCKNELL 71
American (3-5) 78
Alexander 3-4 0-0 6, Nelson 1-3 3-4 6, Beckton 5-8 5-5 17, Harris 4-18 8-9 19, Lubarsky 4-6 1-2 10, Rogers 5-6 1-2 12, O’Neil 2-6 0-2 6, Smalls 0-1 0-0 0, Lorng 1-3 0-0 2, Sutton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 18-24 78.
Bucknell (4-5) 71
Newman 2-4 1-2 5, Ellis 4-6 2-2 13, Funk 3-14 1-1 7, Rice 3-8 4-6 10, Sechan 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 7-13 5-8 21, Latimer 2-5 2-2 8, van der Heijden 2-4 2-2 7, Adoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 17-23 71.
Halftime--35-35. 3-point goals--American U. 10-24 (Harris 3-10, Beckton 2-4, O’Neil 2-5, Rogers 1-1, Lubarsky 1-2, Nelson 1-2), Bucknell 8-23 (Ellis 3-5, Turner 2-3, Latimer 2-4, van der Heijden 1-3, Rice 0-2, Funk 0-6). Rebounds--American U. 32 (Nelson 12), Bucknell 29 (Newman 9). Assists--American U. 17 (Harris 8), Bucknell 11 (Rice 6). Total Fouls--American U. 18, Bucknell 21.