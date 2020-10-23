MIFFLINBURG — When Kara Koch drew a two-minute suspension late in the third quarter Thursday, it wound up deciding Lewisburg’s game with Mifflinburg.
Just not in a way anyone expected.
The Green Dragons, forced into a player-disadvantage after losing one of the area’s top midfielders, scored on the restart — 13 seconds following the penalty — for a 1-0 victory in the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.
Immediately after Koch was sent off, Rylee Dyroff played the ball on the restart and drilled it hard into the circle from the right flank. Lewisburg freshman Avery Mast, positioned several feet in front of the right post, got her stick on the ball and deflected it up and into the cage with just 15 seconds left in the period.
“Rylee put the ball where it needed to be and it was a great goal. Beautiful goal,” said Green Dragons coach Daneen Zaleski. “We needed that, obviously.”
It was all Lewisburg had to show for 18 shots (plus seven penalty corners) and the lion’s share of possession. The Wildcats were fairly unflappable on defense in the face of consistent pressure. They routinely took the ball away around the circle, or blocked threats in front of goalie Jaden Keister, who did her part well with 17 saves.
“They did a very nice job. They really did,” said Mifflinburg coach Shelly Orren. “I think our defense, from the first day of season to the last day, has really come into their own — working together and looking much more comfortable and confident.”
The Green Dragons managed just five first-half shots. Then, despite earning more corners in the third quarter (three) than before halftime, they couldn’t get through a thicket of Wildcats defenders for a quality look at the cage. Brooke Catherman, Taylor Kuhns, Claire Hayes and Brook Karchner did a masterful job on the left side and center of their formation turning away Lewisburg.
“We feel comfortable because we practice it a lot. We’re very confident in our defense,” said Catherman, the left back. “Communication is key. Our coach really preaches communication, and, honestly, that can help us in a lot of games. It’s a strong thing to have.”
So it was like someone pulled an okey-doke on the focused Wildcats when the green card was issued to Koch for obstruction with 28 seconds left in the third. A team that struggled to create threats on their attacking end would have two minutes without Lewisburg’s midfield menace causing havoc. It altered Mifflinburg’s defense-first mindset, if only for a short time, and the Green Dragons cashed in.
“I feel like maybe we got too relaxed,” Catherman said. “We were like, ‘Oh, they’re one (player) down; we got this.’ We heard our coach say, ‘Numbers up. We have an advantage. We need to try our hardest.’ Honestly, I think we weren’t ready for it.
“I’m not going to take anything away from them; it was a great goal.”
Koch’s sudden absence left the Green Dragons without their leading scorer (13 goals, 34 points), but Dyroff and Mast responded. Mast’s short-handed goal — her third goal in two games and fourth overall — along with five Kerstin Koons saves, produced Lewisburg’s second 1-0 win of the season. The other, at Bloomsburg, clinched a share of the HAC-II championship.
“Every player is important, and they know that when one is gone they need to cover the space. Rylee did that,” said Zaleski. “They know they can do it with 10 if we have to. We’ve had cards this season, and I think that’s how we’ve always played. You have to compensate more for that person’s position, but you still have to be thinking ‘offense.’”
Lewisburg (11-2), which entered the game in the driver’s seat for the District 4 Class A top seed, strengthened its lead over Bloomsburg in district power rating (.7085-.6884). The Panthers (13-2) close the regular season Saturday morning at Selinsgrove (15-1-1), a matchup that will significantly boost the opponent’s winning percentage component of the rating.
Mifflinburg (9-6-2), which saw eight seniors play their final home game, ended the regular season comfortably third in the District 4-A standings, ahead of Midd-West. The district tournament is expected to begin next Thursday with the quarterfinal round.
“Really good game today,” said Orren. “I thought both teams really played their hearts out. It was great; it just didn’t go our way.”
LEWISBURG 1, MIFFLINBURG 0
Third quarter
L-Avery Mast (Rylee Dyroff), 0:15.
Shots: L, 18-5. Corners: L, 7-0. Cards: Lewisburg (Kara Koch, 3rd, 0:28, green). Saves: Lewisburg 5 (Kerstin Koons); Mifflinburg 17 (Jaden Keister).
JV score: Lewisburg, 3-1.