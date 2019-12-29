SELINSGROVE — Bellefonte scored the first 11 points of the game and built as much as a 13-point advantage before holding on for a 40-36 victory over Mifflinburg on Saturday in the third-place game of the Angela Wolfe Royalty Memorial Tournament.
The Red Raiders (3-6) never trailed in the game, getting 17 points from Maddie Tice in the triumph.
“Throughout the season, we hadn’t had the luxury of getting a big lead and then working to finish it,” said Bellefonte coach Marcus Toomer. “We did a great job today working the offense and getting the looks we wanted.”
For the first 16 minutes, Bellefonte was in complete control, as Tice, Mallorie Smith and Sam DeHaas converted five field goals combined. Mifflinburg went scoreless for the first 5:54 of the contest, and managed only nine points by halftime, yet only found themselves down 11.
“We shot a lot of 3-pointers in the first half, and that wasn’t by design,” said Wildcat coach Kris Shuck. “We forced a lot of those. We didn’t drive to the hoop when we had the opportunity.”
That changed out of halftime, and what felt out of reach suddenly came within an arm’s length, as Mifflinburg (4-4) raced to 10 of the first 13 points of the second half to climb within 23-19 of the Raiders.
“That was our best spurt of the game,” Shuck said. “We did what we wanted to do, driving to the hoop and playing with a high level of energy. But we’ve got to figure out how to play that way for four full quarters.”
Ella Shuck paced Mifflinburg with 17 points, 10 in the second half.
Bellefonte had one last run, rolling to an 11-2 jaunt to take a 34-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
After the teams traded baskets to get to 40-27, Mifflinburg rolled up the final nine points of the game to make the final margin closer.
“This could be a big win for us,” Toomer said. “We’d been on a long losing streak before today. Our defense was there, but our offense just wasn’t clicking. Today, we got great efforts on both sides of the ball.”
Angela Reamer chipped in nine points, and Mara Shuck eight for Mifflinburg in the loss.
ANGELA WOLFE ROYALTY
MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
BELLEFONTE 40, MIFFLINBURG 36
Mifflinburg (4-4) 36
Olivia Erickson 1 0-2 2; Ella Shuck 7 0-1 17; Angela Reamer 2 4-7 8; Mara Shuck 2 5-7 9. Totals 12 9-15 36.
3-point goals: E. Shuck 3
Did not score: Jenna Haines, Mollie Bomgardner, Jaden Keister, Avery Metzger.
Bellefonte (3-6) 40
Mallorie Smith 1 2-6 4; Mia Johnson 1 0-1 2; Maddie Tice 6 3-5 17; Bella Cornman 1 0-0 2; Sara DeHaas 4 1-2 9; Taylor Kerr 3 0-1 6. Totals 16 6-15 40.
3-point goals: Tice 2.
Did not score: Lily Gardner.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 4 5 12 15 — 36
Bellefonte 11 9 14 6 — 40