Slow start dooms Line Mountain in district quarters

WYALUSING — Time travel hasn’t been invented yet, but Line Mountain coach Steve Kelley and his players wish it was so they could go back to fix the Eagles’ start of Wednesday night’s game.
Maybe just a fleeting moment after that poor start for Kelley to tell his team to relax, that they didn’t need to make up that deficit all at once would have been enough.
On a night when both the No. 1 and No. 4 seeds fell in the District 4 Class 2A boys basketball quarterfinals, the No. 7 Eagles were doomed in their own upset bid.
Wyalusing jumped out to an early doubt-digit lead, and it took Line Mountain until the final quarter to get that lead under double digits in dropping a 64-56 decision to the Rams.
“That’s what we talked about at halftime. Nobody was getting us into any sets,” Kelley said. “They fought back, got within five in the fourth quarter.
“You can always wish back quarters; maybe we’d like to have that start back.”
Line Mountain finishes the season at 5-15, but after an 0-9 start, the Eagles and the Kelley are excited about the future. It’s the first time since 2013 the Eagles qualified for the playoffs.
“This game was like our season,” Kelley said. “We got off to a slow start, but really fought back. The program took another step forward. It’s one of the few times that we’ve made the playoffs even since 2000. So it’s definitely an accomplishment for the guys to get there.”
Wyalusing made 10 of 15 shots in the first quarter, let by Isaiah Way’s 11 points. By the time, Riley Young knocked down Line Mountain’s first field goal of the game — a 3-pointer with 3:11 left in the first quarter — the Eagles were already down, 17-1.
“Our guys came out strong, made shots and had a lot of energy,” Wyalusing coach Brandon Keyes said. “When you make shots, you have nice energy.”
Young hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter, and the Eagles trailed 21-9 after eight minutes. After the first five minutes of the game, Line Mountain played well defensively, forcing turnovers, and getting the Rams out of the rhythm they were in to start the game.
The Eagles had five opportunities to get the lead under double digits, but either turned the ball over without a good shot, or forced something against the teeth of the Rams defense.
So when Wyalusing pushed the lead to 16 on Blake Morningstar’s third-quarter buzzer-beater, it seemed as though Line Mountain’s season would end soon.
However, Young found Caden Lahr for back-to-back baskets in the first 30 seconds of the fourth quarter to spark Line Mountain.
By the time Young knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:34 left in the game, Line Mountain was back within 55-50, and had the small contingent of Eagles fans buzzing.
“I didn’t think we played bad defensively (in the second half). We weren’t as good as were to start the game, but give them credit,” Keyes said. “They knocked down everything. Some of the 3-pointers were from deep or we had a hand in their face. (Line Mountain) fought to the end.”
However, the Eagles never found an answer for Way, a lefty who hit back-to-back elbow jumpers to push the lead back to nine, and Grayden Cobb went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line in the final minute after the Rams began the quarter 2-of-7 from the line.
Young, a junior, led Line Mountain with 23 points and six assists. Nick Williams added 13 points in his final game as an Eagle. Lahr finished with nine points, all in the second half.
Way (21) and Cobb (18) combined for 39 of Wyalusing’s 64 points. The Rams (16-5) advance to host Northeast Bradford at 1 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINAL
WYALUSING 64, LINE MOUNTAIN 56
Line Mountain (5-15) 56
Nick Snyder 1 0-0 2; Riley Young 7 6-7 23; Rhett Klinger 1 1-2 3; Caden Lahr 4 0-2 9; Nick Williams 6 1-3 13; Damien Fritchey 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 8-14 56.
3-point goals: Young 3, Fritchey 2, Lahr.
Did not score: Maverick Bradigan.
Wyalusing (16-5) 64
Mitchell Burke 2 1-5 5; Abram Bennett 1 2-4 4; Isaiah Way 10 0-0 21; Grayden Cobb 4 9-10 18; Kashawn Cameron 3 2-4 8; Blake Morningstar 3 2-4 8; Nolan Oswald 0 0-1 0. Totals 23 16-28 64.
3-point goals: Way, Cobb.
Did not score: Lucas Milne, Hunter Moss.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain`7`12`10`27 — 56
Wyalusing`23`10`13`18 — 64