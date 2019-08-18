Smith wins in return after NASCAR debut

SELINSGROVE — Mark Smith returned from his NASCAR debut to win his first sprint car race of the season.
Smith, who just two few weeks ago competed in the nationally-televised NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Eldora opened a huge lead early in the race.
Smith went on to wire the field, and win the 25-lap grind by by three-quarters of a lap over Colby Womer.
“This is an all new car,” Smith said. “We just finished up this afternoon. That’s why we got here late. It’s next year’s car, so we are going to park it and go back to the old car.”
Troy Miller won his first Limited Late Model race after winning 21 Pro Stock and 1 Late Model race in the past.
He shot to the lead of the limited late model race, followed by his son, Shaun.
By the halfway mark, Troy — who had previously won four Pro Stock track championships — built a comfortable lead over Shaun.
Troy Miller ran the rest of the distance unchallenged, and his son was second
“The kid said, ‘You can’t run as good as you’ve been and not win one,’” Troy Miller said referring to his son who won the last time the limited raced at Selinsgrove. “I knew Shaun was behind me. I could see it on the scoreboard, but I didn’t know how close he was so I kept going.”
Brandon Moser remained undefeated in the Pro Stocks, while Will Mitch won his second Roadrunner 20 after a spirited three-car battle.
Moser rocketed to the front of the pro stock feature followed by Kyle Bachman, Corey Long, Shaun Lawton and John Schoch.
That’s also the way the race finished.
Mitch and Will Brunson raced side-by-side after a lap 12 caution in the roadrunner race.
Lap 17 was disastrous for Brunson, who lost a wheel, handing the lead to Mitch.
Mitch led the final three laps for the win.