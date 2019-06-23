Smith wins Kramer Cup at speedway

SELINSGROVE — Ryan Smith won the Kramer Cup on Saturday night, taking the Pink Panther Trophy and nearly $4,000 at Selinsgrove Speedway.
The speedway honoreed the late Kramer Williamson, the 1978 sprint car champion, for the sixth year.
Smith blasted into the sprint car lead from the pole.
After a lap two caution, Smith — a veteran who spent several years with the ARDC Midgets and All-Star Sprint Cars, driving a car owned by Selinsgrove promoter Mike Heffner — sliced his way through the traffic opening a straightaway lead, but in the waning laps started to slow.
That allowed Mark Smith, who had come from the back of the pack, to draw close, but Ryan Smith held on to win by .416 seconds over Mark Smith.
“With about five to go we got into some mud in the second turn and the wheel packed up,” Ryan Smith said. “It was really shaking, plus I was having trouble getting by the lapped cars. I saw Mark (Smith) was in second for the last two laps, but I didn’t know how close he was.”
Coleby Frye came from deep in the pack to win the late models.
Dave Zona nosed past Nathan Long to take the early lead in the late model feature, and held than position until the midway point of the race. That’s when Frye caught Zona, and took the lead in the second turn.
With four laps to go the caution came out for Kevin Palmer, wiping out a four-second lead.
Jim Yoder used the restart to take second, and Hayes Mattern took third, but neither could catch Frye, who became the first repeat winner in late models this season.
“We really like running up here, but it’s hard to come from the back,” Frye said. “Well, I guess it wasn’t that bad — we won. The crew worked on the track, and it was really racey.”
Shaun Lawton extended his point lead with a pro stock win, and Brad Kling won in the visiting Mid Atlantic Modifieds.