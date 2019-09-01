CATAWISSA — Sometimes it’s best not to tug on Superman’s cape.
Mount Carmel talked this preseason as though it felt it had a shot to knock off Southern Columbia.
Turns out the Tigers were listening, too.
“That was motivation for us. We heard what they were saying in interviews,” senior linebacker Cal Haladay said. “It just stirred the pot.”
Southern Columbia pitched its second straight shutout, and Gavin Garcia scored four touchdowns as the Tigers rolled to a 48-0 win over the rival Red Tornadoes.
“That defense might be the best we’ve ever had. It’s early, so we’ll see when it’s all said and done,” said Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth, whose defense hasn’t allowed a point in 10 quarters. “It’s a complete group right now. We played two senior quarterbacks in our first two games that were veterans, and took them right out of the game.”
The Tigers defense forced seven punts in the first half, and the offense took advantage of two short fields to quickly jump on top 14-0.
After a Mount Carmel three-and-out, a short punt gave Southern Columbia the ball at the Mount Carmel 49. A 28-yard catch-and-run on a crossing pattern to Julian Fleming, then four runs, capped by a Gaige Garcia 2-yard plunge made it 7-0 with 9:21 left in the first quarter.
Another three-and-out, followed by a 50-yard Fleming punt return, set up Gavin Garcia’s 4-yard TD run to make it 14-0 with 7:42 left in the first half.
Mount Carmel’s defense forced Southern Columbia punts on the next two possession, but the Tigers’ never let the Red Tornadoes offense get on track. Mount Carmel didn’t convert its first first down until 10 minutes left in the first half, and didn’t have its first rushing first down until it was 41-0 late in the third quarter.
“I think we are better than last year on defense,” said Haladay, a Michigan State commit. “We have nine or 10 guys back and we all know the system. It’s just instinct this year.”
Another short field set the Tigers offense with just 42 yards to cover. Five plays later, Gavin Garcia scored from 7 yards out, but the PAT hit the right upright, so Southern Columbia led 20-0 with 11:28 left in the first half.
Gavin Garcia touched the ball just twice more the rest of the way, but both produced touchdowns. He raced 38 yards for score with 4:40 left in the first half, then added a 35 yards with 1:01 left in the second quarter to make it 34-0 at the break. Gavin finished with five carries for 86 yards.
“Most of those calls were made at the line by (quarterback) Preston (Zachman) to determine whether Gaige or I gets the ball,” Gavin Garcia said. “I didn’t think I would get either of those calls, because they were the short side of the field. So you get a little butterflies when your numbers called.
“On such a powerhouse offense, you have to take advantage of every carry you get.”
Gaige Garcia (nine carries, 94 yards) capped the first-team scoring with a 30-yard TD scamper with 9:33 left in the third to send the game to the mercy rule.
Junior cornerback Nick Zeigler ended the scoring in the fourth quarter when he picked off a pass and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown for the Tigers.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 48,
MOUNT CARMEL 0
Mount Carmel (1-1)`0`0`0`0 — 0
Southern Col. (2-0)`14`20`7`7 — 48
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SCA-Gaige Garcia 2 run (Ethan Haupt kick)
SCA-Gavin Garcia 4 run (Ethan Haupt kick)
Second quarter
SCA-Gavin Garcia 7 run (kick failed)
SCA-Gavin Garcia 38 run (Haupt kick)
SCA-Gavin Garcia 35 run (Haupt kick)
Third quarter
SCA-Gaige Garcia 30 run (Haupt kick)
Fourth quarter
SCA-Nick Zeigler 57 interception return (Haupt kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`MCA`SCA
First downs`7`18
Rushes-net yards`24-35`34-291
Passing yards`114`85
Passing`15-27-1`8-11-1
Fumbles-lost`1-0`3-0
Penalties-yards`6-45`8-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mount Carmel: Joey Bendas 6-40; Shane Weidner 9-21; Julian Stellar 1-1; team 1-(-11); Tom Reisinger 5-(-26). Southern Columbia: Gaige Garcia 9-94, 2 TDs; Gavin Garcia 5-86, 4 TDs; Preston Zachman 3-40; Braden Heim 6-29; Wes Barnes 6-20; Ty Roadarmel 3-18; Matt Masala 2-4.
PASSING — Mount Carmel: Reisinger 13-23-0 for 88 yards; Stellar 2-4-1 for 26 yards. Southern Columbia: Zachman 8-11-1 for 85 yards.
RECEIVING — Mount Carmel: Noah Berkoski 3-74; Mike Balichick 2-27; Jack Chapman 3-6; Garrett Varano 1-6; Logan Willis 1-4; Dylan Pupo 1-(-1); Weidner 3-(-2). Southern Columbia: Julian Fleming 6-66; Liam Klebon 1-13; Gavin Garcia 1-6.