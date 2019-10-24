WILLIAMSPORT — Having split a pair of regular-season outings against Hughesville, Southern Columbia coach Dave Hall knew his club could hang with the Spartans.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, they couldn’t score when they had the ball in the offensive third — and that proved to be rather costly. Too much Nick Trevouledes at the other end proved problematic as well.
Trevouledes scored three goals, Justus Leighow buried a 35-yard shot, and Hughesville pulled away from the Tigers en route to a 4-1 victory in a District 4 Class 2A boys soccer playoff contest featuring Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III rivals Wednesday at Loyalsock.
Austin Lewis added a pair of assists for the eighth-seeded Spartans (12-7), who will meet No. 1 Lewisburg on Saturday (2 p.m.) at Central Columbia High School.
Freshman Jimmy Bender scored the lone goal for the ninth-seeded Tigers (10-9), who began the season with six consecutive losses before turning things around.
“I can’t say enough about these kids and their effort,” Hall said. “No one should hang their head. To start a season 0-6 and come back and win 10 of 12 to get here, they have an awful lot to be proud of.”
Already down 1-0 after Trevouledes connected at 13:33, the Tigers watched Hughesville’s explosive sophomore tack on a second score at 31:39 when he hopped on a poor touch by Southern center back Ethan Haupt and turned it into a 2-0 lead.
“As the game went on, you could tell they were starting to loosen up and they knew what was coming,” Hughesville back Blake Sherwood said of meeting Southern for the third time. “They knew how to react.”
Once Bender connected from well out on the right flank at 32:22 — the presence of Bender and Wyatt Roadarmel allowed Southern to drop Aden Trathen into the midfield — Southern Columbia suddenly gathered momentum and really began pushing for an equalizer.
The Tigers nearly had one fall just before the halftime horn when Trathen’s corner from the right flag found Chase Conway at the far post. Unfortunately, Conway’s shot skipped wide.
“The second half of the first half I thought we had some momentum,” Hall said. “We built on that momentum. Great finish by Jimmy to get it to a 2-1 game. I really thought the set piece at the end of the half — from my angle, that ball was in the back of the net — but it just slid by the post. That changes a little bit of momentum (if that goes).”
Although Southern’s momentum continued into the second half, the Tigers ran into all sorts of problems upon entering the final third and could not get anything going.
Once Trevouledes buried his third goal at 61:41 to cap a quick counter and Leighow struck from deep in the midfield at 69:24, the Tigers’ hopes of moving on were gone.
“It just didn’t go our way tonight the last 40 minutes,” Hall said.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
At Loyalsock H.S.
HUGHESVILLE 4, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 1
First half
H-Nick Trevouledes (Austin Lewis), 13:33; H-Trevouledes, 31:39; SC-Jimmy Bender, 32:22.
Second half
H-Trevouledes (Lewis), 61:41; H-Justus Leighow, 69:24.
Shots: H, 8-6. Corners: SC, 4-2. Saves: Southern Columbia 4 (Savich Chapman); Hughesville 5 (Austin Sheatler).