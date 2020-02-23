WILLIAMSPORT — Southern Columbia still had its way at the District 4 Class 2A wrestling championships, but Jacob Feese and his Line Mountain teammates made strong statements.
Southern Columbia — despite missing a pair of wrestlers who were ineligible — piled up 205.5 points to win another district title, and crowned six champions.
The Eagles — with Feese as their lone finalist — finished second with 155 points.
Feese took the silver medal at 182 pounds with a 5-3 loss to Montoursville’s Bennett, and the Eagles produced the highest point total in the non-Southern Columbia division.
“We wanted to prove our point that we are the second-best team in the district and that Muncy and Montoursville are behind us,” Feese said. “We proved that when everybody can wrestle, that we are better as a team.”
Southern Columbia champions were Kole Biscoe (120), Patrick Edmondson (138), Wes Barnes (152), Gavin Garcia (160), Gaige Garcia (195) and Lear Quinton (285). Southern Columbia also had a pair of runners-up in Cade Linn (170) and Max Tillett (220).
Two other Valley wrestlers claimed district gold in Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger (106) and Milton’s Kyler Crawford (132).
The top five place-winners in each weight class advanced to next weekend’s Northeast Regional tournament, also at Williamsport High. The top four there will qualify for the PIAA championships in Hershey. In total, 33 Valley wrestlers advanced to the Class 2A Northeast Regional.
Wirnsberger kept his spectacular freshman season going strong, following a gut-wrenching 4-3 tiebreak win over Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel in the semifinals to post an 8-0 major decision over Benton’s Ethan Kolb in the final.
He said that winning the title was important, just like it is in all the tournaments.
“It’s a step to becoming a state champion, and that’s my goal,” he said.
He gave up the first takedown in his semifinal, but jumped on top quickly in the final against Kolb with a takedown and three back points in the first period.
“That was big; it set the tone for the match,” Wirnsberger said. “I was ready to go. I went out there and made it happen right away. I just went after him and didn’t give him a chance to get to his offense.”
Crawford was locked in a 2-2 battle with the top seed from Muncy, Bryce Vollman, when the Indian sustained an injury and defaulted, sending the Black Panther junior to the regional with a 32-8 record.
Feese battled Bennett, now 104-20, through two scoreless periods before the Warrior reversed him midway through the third and then tacked on two back points.
“I went into the match like I had nothing to lose, and I wrestled hard,” Feese said. “He got me there in the third period and turned me. That kind of sealed it for him.”
Feese reversed Bennett and gave up an escape before picking up a penalty point for stalling on Bennett.
“I’m looking forward to have another match with him next week, hopefully at regionals in the finals,” Feese said.
Line Mountain’s Mason Leshock and Dominick Bridi (126 and 220, respectively), won their consolation finals to place third while teammates Aidan Kritzer (106), Blake Wirt (120), Ian Coller (138) and Bryce Carl (145), along with Mount Carmel’s Damon Backes — who lost by injury default to Bridi — all placed fourth
Biscoe — who was loudly booed by the crowd in his 1-0 final win over Benton’s Gable Strickland — earned the only point of the championship match when Strickland cut him loose six seconds into the second period.
The two wrestlers got into a wild scramble in the second period, but neither was able to get a takedown.
Biscoe (39-4) a 2019 PIAA runner-up, was inspired by the crowd.
“I love it man. I always love a hostile crowd because honestly I’m the underdog in the situation and nothing can go wrong when you’re the underdog,” Biscoe said. “I give him credit. He gave me a hard battle. At the end of the day it was a one-point win, and that’s all it takes sometimes.”
Edmondson defeated Mifflinburg’s Clayton Reed by 3-1 decision in the final.
He said he was elated to get the win over Reed, and avenge a loss to the Wildcat in last week’s South Sectional final.
“I hate to lose, and it was awesome to get that win back,” he said, predicting more battles with Reed in the coming weeks. “Next week, get ready for another barnburner.”
The match between a pair of 100-plus winners had a wild ending after Edmondson led 1-0 in the third on a second-period escape. Reed tied it with an escape with 17 seconds left, but Edmondson struck with a takedown at the edge of the match with three seconds left for the win.
“It was iffy, but my knees were in and my toes were in,” he said of the winning takedown.
Barnes, a freshman, capped his district title with a pin of 115-match winner Logan Newton of Wyalusing in 1:55.
“It felt good. I felt all ready to go in the match, and I went out there and got on my offense,” Barnes said.
Gavin Garcia gutted out a 3-2 win over defending district champion Nolan Lear of Benton, winning on an escape with 57 seconds left.
His older brother, Gaige, a senior returning state champion, pinned Canton’s Garrett Storch in 55 seconds.
Quinton had his second tough battle in as many weeks against Mifflinburg freshman Emmanuel Ulrich, making the difference with three sets of three-point nearfalls in the second period in a 10-6 victory.
Surviving for the fifth and final berth in the regional tournament were Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner (113), Mifflinburg’s Troy Bingaman(132); Southern Columbia’s Brandon Gedman (145), Line Mountain’s Ian Coller (152), Mount Carmel’s Shane Weidner (170), Danville’s Mike Cook (182), and Midd-West’s Cole Sauer (220).
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A TOURNAMENT
at Williamsport High School
Team standings: 1, Southern Columbia, 205.5; 2, Line Mountain, 155; 3, Muncy, 131.5; 4, Montoursville, 125; 5, Benton, 101.5; 6, Canton, 89; 7, Mifflinburg, 80; 8, Midd-West, 68; 9, Athens, 55; 10, Wyalusing, 47; 11, Milton, 45.5; 12, Warrior Run, 41; 13, Jersey Shore, 40; t-14, Meadowbrook Christian, 34; t-14, Mount Carmel, 34; 16, Central Columbia, 28; 17, Hughesville, 27.5; 18, Troy, 26.5; 19, Towanda, 24; 20, Sullivan County, 23.5; 21, South Williamsport, 22; 22, Danville, 19; 23, Northeast Bradford, 18; 24, Montgomery, 17.5; 25, Bloomsburg, 16; 26, Lewisburg, 13.5; 27, Shamokin, 10; 28, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 6; t-29, North Penn-Liberty, 2; t-29, Williamson, 2; 31, Sayre, 1; 32. Sugar Valley, 0.
Team key: Athens, At; Benton, Be; Bloomsburg, Bl; Canton, Ca; Central Columbia, CC; Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, VT; Danville, Da; Hughesville, Hu; Jersey Shore, JS; Lewisburg, Le; Line Mountain, LM; Meadowbrook Christian, MC; Midd-West, MW; Mifflinburg, Mf; Milton, Mi; Montgomery, Mg; Montoursville, Mo; Mount Carmel, MC; Muncy, Mu; North Penn-Liberty, NP; Northeast Bradford, NEB; Sayre, Sa; Shamokin, Sh; South Williamsport, SW; Southern Columbia, SC; Sugar Valley Rural Charter, SV; Sullivan County, Su; Towanda, To; Troy, Tr; Warrior Run, WR; Williamson, Wi; Wyalusing, Wy.
Consolation first round
106: Isaac Landis, Ca, dec. Jacob Courtney, At, 10-4; Bobby Gardner, SW, maj. dec. Seth Seymour, Tr, 12-3; Kyle Ferster, MW, pinned Ayden Sprague, Wi, 2:39; Blake Sassaman, Da, maj. dec. Brady Moyer, VT, 11-2.
113: Dylan Granahan, Be, dec. Tyler Hawley, To, 12-5; Bailey Ferguson, Ca, pinned Braydon Garverick, NP, 4:48; Kaden Majcher, WR, pinned Jake Leonardo, Bl, 2:20; Brady Feese, SC, dec. Dylan Linn, Mf, 8-5.
120: Colton Eckroth, VT, dec. Blake Snyder, Mg, 9-2; Blake Wirt, LM, bye; Liam Goodrich, JS, pinned Mykee Nowell, To, 0:32; Chase Crawley, Mu, dec. Kaden Setzer, At, 3-2.
126: Caden Temple, Be, pinned Aidan Garcia, At, 1:26; Broc Lutz, Mo, pinned Nick Woodruff, Wy, 4:23; Mason Leshock, LM, pinned Collin Bozza, Sh, 1:32; Aidan Steininger, MW, maj. dec. Patriot June, NP, 8-0.
132: Austin Aucker, MW, won by forfeit James Batkowski, Mo; Noah Hunt, WR, pinned Gabe Harvey, SW, 0:47; Skyler Manahan, Wy, pinned Jacob Burgess, Sa, 2:31; Tyler Winhofer, MC, dec. Wyatt Delamater, To, 10-8, sv.
138: Ian Coller, LM, pinned Dalton Watt, Bl, 0:59; Colbrin Nolan, Wy, maj. dec. Logan Bartlett, Le, 10-0; Isaac Kester, CC, dec. Xan Oberheim, Mo, 4-0; Skyler Allen, To, pinned Jayden Renzo, Tr, 2:13.
145: Wolfgang Pearson, Sh, dec. Colby Puderbach, Mg, 7-6; Bryce Carl, LM, dec. Evan Johnson, To, 13-6; Landon Lorson, SW, dec. Karter Rude, At, 4-2; Gabe Packer, JS, pinned Nick Wharton, Bl, 0:46.
152: Matty Coller, LM, pinned Colton Ammerman, Su, 2:34; Max Madden, Sh, dec. Cody Rokavec, Mf, 10-5; Jacob Bennett, Sa, maj. dec. Jake Dinges, Mo, 16-2; Christian Good, Mu, pinned Zach Stafursky, At, 1:50.
160: Stephen Roeder, Bl, pinned Caden Hagerman, Da, 1:53; Bryant Green, To, maj. dec. Kaide Drick, Mg, 12-2; Jacob Turner, Tr, dec. Brian Long, Sh, 10-4; Hadyn Packer, JS, pinned Jack Shumway, NEB, 1:41.
170: Robert Wickham, VT, pinned Mason Woodward, Tr, 3:18; Shane Weidner, MC, pinned Aven Ayala, Mi, 3:46; Sam Crawford, WR, maj. dec. Will Bowen, To, 15-2; Lane Lusk, SW, bye.
182: Brady Cromley, Le, dec. Sam Hostrander, SW, 5-0; Mike Cook, Da, pinned Corey King, SV, 1:30; Tristen Ditzler, Mu, dec. Ben Marino, Mg, 5-2; Edward Cole, Tr, maj. dec. Zach Shaffer, Wy, 8-0.
195: Damon Backes, MC, dec. Ben Pernaselli, At, 7-2; Nathan Rauch, Mi, dec. Dylan Devlin, CC, 6-2; Bailey Hadzinikolov, Mu, dec. Mikey Sipps, Wi, 7-4; Caleb Moser, Mo, pinned Jake Casella, SW, 4:49.
220: Kade Sottolano, Wi, dec. Logan McWilliams, CC, 5-1; Trevor Williams, Ca, pinned Hayden Robbins, Hu, 2:09; Quentin Doane, Mf, pinned Brent Mitch, Mi, 2:05; Carter Sauer, MW, maj. dec. Alex Perez, To, 12-3.
285: Dawson Brown, NEB, pinned Aaron Herlt, To, 1:47; Caleb Burkhart, Hu, pinned Hunter Minnig, MC, 0:52; Logyn Choplosky, NP, dec. Alexx Eveland, CC, 7-6; Gunner Treibley, MC, dec. Cael Hembury, Mu, 7-2.
Championship semifinals
106: Cade Wirnsberger, MC, dec. Branden Wentzel, Mo, 4-3, tb; Ethan Kolb, Be, dec. Aidan Kritzer, LM, 7-0.
113: Gavin Bradley, At, dec. Conner Heckman, MW, 14-9; Scott Johnson, Mu, dec. Kaiden Wagner, Le, 3-2.
120: Kole Biscoe, SC, pinned Caiden Puderbach, Hu, 0:51; Gable Strickland, Be, dec. Sheldon Seymour, Tr, 8-5.
126: Jacob Blair, Mu, pinned Gabe Andrus, JS, 2:48; Gabe Gramly, Mf, maj. dec. Colton Chipeleski, CC, 17-3.
132: Bryce Vollman, Mu, dec. Troy Bingaman, Mf, 2-0; Kyler Crawford, Mi, pinned Hayden Ward, Ca, 3:58.
138: Clayton Reed, Mf, tech. fall Riley Parker, Ca, 15-0, 5:09; Patrick Edmondson, SC, dec. Luke Gorg, Hu, 6-0.
145: Avery Bassett, MW, maj. dec. Brandon Gedman, SC, 8-0; Nate Higley, Su, dec. Mario Barberio, Mu, 9-7.
152: Wes Barnes, SC, dec. Devon Deem, Mg, 10-5; Logan Newton, Wy, dec. Troy Johnson, CC, 12-6.
160: Nolan Lear, Be, pinned Riley Heim, LM, 3:28; Gavin Garcia, SC, dec. Isaac Cory, Mo, 6-2.
170: Cade Linn, SC, dec. Ethan Gush, Mu, 3-0; Cael Crebs, Mo, maj. dec. Timmy Ward, Ca, 10-2.
182: Jacob Feese, LM, pinned Derek Atherton-Ely, Ca, 4:52; Dylan Bennett, Mo, pinned Alex West, At, 1:05.
195: Gaige Garcia, SC, pinned Clay Watkins, To, 0:27; Garrett Storch, Ca, dec. Dominick Bridi, LM, 14-13.
220: Cameron Wood, Mo, tech. fall Jackson Chilson, Wy, 15-0, 5:07; Max Tillet, SC, dec. Zach Poust, Be, 9-6.
285: Lear Quinton, SC, dec. Keagan Braun, At, 8-2; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, maj. dec. Nevin Rauch, Mi, 11-3.
Consolation quarterfinals
106: Bobby Gardner, SW, dec. Isaac Landis, Ca, 8-4; Kyle Ferster, MW, pinned Blake Sassaman, Da, 1:16.
113: Dylan Granahan, Be, dec. Bailey Ferguson, Ca, 3-2; Kaden Majcher, WR, dec. Brady Feese, SC, 6-4.
120: Blake Wirt, LM, pinned Colton Eckroth, VT, 0:39; Liam Goodrich, JS, maj. dec. Chase Crawley, Mu, 9-1.
126: Caden Temple, Be, pinned Broc Lutz, Mo, 2:29; Mason Leshock, LM, maj. dec. Aidan Steininger, MW, 15-2.
132: Noah Hunt, WR, pinned Austin Aucker, MW, 0:53; Skyler Manahan, Wy, pinned Tyler Winhofer, MC, 4:36.
138: Ian Coller, LM, pinned Colbrin Nolan, Wy, 1:45; Isaac Kester, CC, maj. dec. Skyler Allen, To, 12-2.
145: Bryce Carl, LM, dec. Wolfgang Pearson, Sh, 5-4; Landon Lorson, SW, dec. Gabe Packer, JS, 5-1.
152: Matty Coller, LM, won by forfeit Max Madden, Sh; Christian Good, Mu, maj. dec. Jacob Bennett, Sa, 10-2.
160: Stephen Roeder, Bl, dec. Bryant Green, To, 6-0; Hadyn Packer, JS, pinned Jacob Turner, Tr, 2:43.
170: Shane Weidner, MC, pinned Robert Wickham, VT, 0:57; Sam Crawford, WR, dec. Lane Lusk, SW, 3-2.
182: Mike Cook, Da, dec. Brady Cromley, Le, 8-6, sv; Tristen Ditzler, Mu, dec. Edward Cole, Tr, 11-7.
195: Damon Backes, MC, pinned Nathan Rauch, Mi, 0:48; Bailey Hadzinikolov, Muncy, pinned Caleb Moser, Mo, 1:54.
220: Trevor Williams, Ca, maj. dec. Kade Sottolano, Wi, 8-0; Carter Sauer, MW, dec. Quentin Doane, Mf, 9-6.
285: Dawson Brown, NEB, pinned Caleb Burkhart, Hu, 2:31; Gunner Treibley, MC, pinned Logyn Choplosky, NP, 1:37.
Consolation semifinals
106: Branden Wentzel, Mo, dec. Bobby Gardner, SW, 7-3; Aidan Kritzer, LM, pinned Kyle Ferster, MW, 2:21.
113: Conner Heckman, MW, dec. Dylan Granahan, Be, 4-3; Kaden Majcher, WR, dec. Kaiden Wagner, Le, 8-3.
120: Blake Wirt, LM, maj. dec. Caiden Puderbach, Hu, 10-0; Sheldon Seymour, Tr, pinned Liam Goodrich, JS, 2:52.
126: Gabe Andrus, JS, dec. Caden Temple, Be, 3-1; Mason Leshock, LM, pinned Colton Chipeleski, CC, 1:47.
132: Noah Hunt, WR, dec. Troy Bingaman, Mf, 6-2; Hayden Ward, Ca, maj. dec. Skyler Manahan, Wy, 10-2.
138: Ian Coller, LM, pinned Riley Parker, Ca, 2:01; Luke Gorg, Hu, tech. fall Isaac Kester, CC, 15-0, 4:20.
145: Bryce Carl, LM, pinned Brandon Gedman, SC, 2:46; Mario Barberio, Mu, dec. Landon Lorson, SW, 6-0.
152: Devon Deem, Mg, dec. Matty Coller, LM, 3-1; Christian Good, Mu, inj. def. Troy Johnson, CC.
160: Stephen Roeder, Bl, dec. Riley Heim, LM, 10-4; Isaac Cory, Mo, dec. Hadyn Packer, JS, 4-1.
170: Ethan Gush, Mu, dec. Shane Weidner, MC, 5-3; Timmy Ward, Ca, dec. Sam Crawford, WR, 7-0.
182: Derek Atherton-Ely, Ca, pinned Mike Cook, Da, 0:38; Alex West, At, pinned Tristen Ditzler, Mu, 3:49.
195: Damon Backes, MC, dec. Clay Watkins, To, 8-6; Dominick Bridi, LM, pinned Bailey Hadzinikolov, Mu, 1:41.
220: Jackson Chilson, Wy, pinned Trevor Williams, Ca, 0:31; Zach Poust, Be, dec. Carter Sauer, MW, 3-1.
285: Dawson Brown, NEB, pinned Keagan Braund, At, 3:32; Nevin Rauch, Mi, pinned Gunner Treibley, MC, 3:35.
Fifth-place matches
106: Bobby Gardner, SW, maj. dec. Kyle Ferster, MW, 14-2.
113: Kaiden Wagner, Le, dec. Dylan Granahan, Be, 3-2.
120: Caiden Puderbach, Hu, dec. Liam Goodrich, JS, 5-2.
126: Caden Temple, Be, pinned Colton Chipeleski, CC, 4:55.
132: Troy Bingaman, Mf, pinned Skyler Manahan, Wy, 2:24.
138: Riley Parker, Ca, dec. Isaac Kester, CC, 5-1.
145: Brandon Gedman, SC, dec. Landon Lorson, SW, 5-0.
152: Matty Coller, LM, maj. dec. Troy Johnson, CC, 11-2.
160: Hadyn Packer, JS, maj. dec. Riley Heim, LM, 9-0.
170: Shane Weidner, MC, pinned Sam Crawford, WR, 2:44.
182: Mike Cook, Da, pinned Tristen Ditzler, Mu, 0:55.
195: Clay Watkins, To, pinned Bailey Hadzinikolov, Mu, 0:57.
220: Carter Sauer, MW, pinned Trevor Williams, Ca, 3:52.
285: Keagan Braund, At, pinned Gunner Treibley, MC, 2:14.
Third-place matches
106: Branden Wentzel, Mo, tech. fall Aidan Kritzer, LM, 20-4, 3:52.
113: Conner Heckman, MW, dec. Kaden Majcher, WR, 6-4, sv.
120: Sheldon Seymour, Tr, tech. fall Blake Wirt, LM, 24-8, 4:48.
126: Mason Leshock, LM, dec. Gabe Andrus, JS, 13-10.
132: Hayden Ward, Ca, won by forfeit Noah Hunt, WR.
138: Luke Gorg, Hu, dec. Ian Coller, LM, 4-2.
145: Mario Barberio, Mu, dec. Bryce Carl, LM, 4-2.
152: Devon Deem, Mg, dec. Christian Good, Mu, 4-2.
160: Isaac Cory, Mo, dec. Stephen Roeder, Bl, 7-1.
170: Timmy Ward, Ca, dec. Ethan Gush, Mu, 3-0.
182: Alex West, At, dec. Derek Atherton-Ely, Ca, 6-2.
195: Dominick Bridi, LM, inj. def. Damon Backes, MC, 2:52.
220: Zach Poust, Be, dec. Jackson Chilson, Wy, 5-3.
285: Dawson Brown, NEB, dec. Nevin Rauch, Mi, 6-4.
Championship finals
106: Cade Wirnsberger, MC, maj. dec. Ethan Kolb, Be, 8-0.
113: Scott Johnson, Mu, dec. Gavin Bradley, At, 5-4.
120: Kole Biscoe, SC, dec. Gable Strickland, Be, 1-0.
126: Jacob Blair, Mu, dec. Gabe Gramly, Mf, 4-1.
132: Kyler Crawford, Mi, inj. def. Bryce Vollman, Mu, 2:45.
138: Patrick Edmondson, SC, dec. Clayton Reed, Mf, 3-1.
145: Nate Higley, Su, dec. Avery Bassett, MW, 8-4.
152: Wes Barnes, SC, pinned Logan Newton, Wy, 1:35.
160: Gavin Garcia, SC, dec. Nolan Lear, Be, 3-2.
170: Cael Crebs, Mo, dec. Cade Linn, SC, 5-0.
182: Dylan Bennett, Mo, dec. Jacob Feese, LM, 5-3.
195: Gaige Garcia, SC, pinned Garrett Storch, Ca, :55.
220: Cameron Wood, Mo, dec. Max Tillet, SC, 6-4.
285: Lear Quinton, SC, dec. Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, 10-6.
District 4 Official of the Year: Rocky Miller
District 4 Assistant Coach of the Year: Kent Lane, Southern Columbia
District 4 Coach of the Year: Jerry Marks, Southern Columbia
Max Shnyder Scholarship: Luke Gorg, Hughesville
District 4 Coaches Association Scholarships: Cameron Wood, Montoursville; Sheldon Seymour, Troy; Mario Barberio, Muncy.