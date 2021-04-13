CATAWISSA — Southern Columbia scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning on its way to an 11-1 five-inning win over Milton in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II baseball Monday.
The Black Panthers got one run back in the top of the second when Aiden Keiser knocked in Austin Gainer, who doubled.
The Tigers scored multiple runs in the bottom of the third, fourth and fifth innings to end the game early.
Matt Masala struck out four and did not walk a batter to pick up the complete-game victory. The offense did plenty to back Masala.
Ian Yoder and Gatlin Hovenstine each doubled and drove in three runs. Owen Sosnoski doubled and drove in a pair of runs, and Jacob Cambria, Liam Klebon and Mike Yancoskie each had a pair of hits.
Chase Hoffman hit three singles for Milton.
Southern Columbia 11, Milton 1 (5 inn.)
Milton`010`00 — 1-6-3
Southern Columbia`402`32 — 11-9-1
WP: Matt Masala; LP: Dillan Guinn-Bailey.
Milton: Chase Hoffman 3-for-3; Austin Gainer 2B.
Southern Columbia: Jacob Cambria 2-for-4, 2B; Liam Klebon 2-for-3; Mike Yancoskie 2-for-4; Owen Sosnoski 2B, 2 RBIs; Gatlin Hovenstine 2B, 3 RBIs; Ian Yoder 2B, 3 RBIs.
Halifax 8, Line Mountain 6, 8 inn.
MANDATA — The Eagles rallied from a big deficit to force extra innings, but the Wildcats scored a pair of runs in the top of the eight to grab the Tri-Valley League win.
Halifax broke open a scoreless game with six runs in the top of the fifth inning. Line Mountain started to rally immediately. The Eagles scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning, two in the sixth and one in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game.
Brock Wirt and Rhett Klinger each had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs for Line Mountain. Owen Keim pitched the first seven innings for the Eagles, and allowed six runs, but only one was earned. Keim struck out 10 batters.
Halifax 8, Line Mountain 6, 8 inn.
Halifax`000`060`02 — 8-11-2
Line Mountain`000`032`10 — 6-6-2
WP: Eli Tyrell; LP: Seth Wolfe.
Halifax: Judah Miller 2-for-4; Tyrell 2-for-4; Kaden Berry 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Trent Strohecker 2B.
Line Mountain: Brock Wirt 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Rhett Klinger 2-for-4, 2 RBIs.
Mount Carmel 15, Warrior Run 0, 3 inn.
KULPMONT — Aden Lewis singled to lead off the game for the Defenders, but Red Tornadoes pitcher Jonas Bettleyon was unhittable after that.
Bettleyon retired the next nine batters he faced, striking out five, and Mount Carmel provided plenty of offense in the HAC-II win.
Damon Dowkus went 3-for-3, drove in five runs and finished a single shy of the cycle. Dowkus hit a two-run double to key a five-run first inning.
To start the second inning, Casen Sandri and Dowkus hit back-to-back solo home runs to kick off an eight-run inning. Dowkus closed the inning with a two-out, two-run triple.
Mount Carmel 15, Warrior Run 0 (3 inn.)
Warrior Run`000 — 0-1-1
Mount Carmel`582 — 15-16-0
Hunter Saul, Logan Rager (2) and Aden Lewis. Jonas Bettleyon and Gavin Lasko.
WP: Bettleyon; LP: Saul.
Mount Carmel: Casen Sandri 2-for-2, 2 RBIs, HR (2nd, solo); Damon Dowkus 3-for-3, 5 RBIs, 2B, 3B, HR (2nd, solo); Colin Lokitis 2-for-2; Bettleyon 2-for-2; Lasko 2-for-2, 2 RBIs.
Millersburg 18, Susquenita 3, 3 inn.
MILLERSBURG — The Indians scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first, and added seven more in the bottom of the third to earn a big TVL win.
Tate Etzweiler hit a pair of doubles and drove in a run for Millersburg. Mason Engle and Chase Grassmyer each hit a pair of singles. Engle and Kyle Casner both drove in a pair of runs.
Millersburg 18, Susquenita 3 (3 inn.)
Susquenita`030 — 3-4-6
Millersburg`(11)07 — 18-12-0
WP: Nate Dohrman; LP: Derek Gibney.
Susquenita: Bryce Kreiger 2-for-2, RBI; Gibney 2B.
Millersburg: Tate Etzweiler 2-for-3, 2 2Bs, RBI; Mason Engle 2-for-2, 2 RBIs; Chase Grassmyer 2-for-2.