Shikellamy all-state third baseman Kayleigh Lenner and Warrior Run all-state pitcher Madi Waltman had big expectations for their senior seasons.
Lenner, headed to Bloomsburg University to play for the Huskies, entered the 2020 season just 13 hits from becoming the first Brave with 100 hits in her career.
Waltman planned on anchoring a team that returned nine of its top 10 hitters from last season’s team, and was hoping for Warrior Run’s first state final appearance since 2012.
Instead both have the same description of their senior season — canceled.
“I was so disappointed,” Lenner said on Tuesday after finding out last Thursday that the PIAA has cancelled spring sports for the 2020 season. “It’s terrible. It’s heartbreaking.”
“I am truly heartbroken. I’m not going to lie,” Waltman said. “I think this year was really going to be our year. We’d all worked so hard and acted like a family. Those girls are my sisters — and to have us lose our best shot at going all the way is truly wrenching.”
Lenner feels the same way about her Braves’ teammates. She and fellow senior Keirsten Long played big roles for the Braves when they won the District 4 Class 4A title in 2017 when both Lenner and Long were freshmen. They felt this year’s team had the same type of chance.
“We had so many goals we wanted to accomplish,” Lenner said. “It’s really sad. I was so excited to be a captain and play with the younger players. It was supposed to be one last ride — one more chance ...
“It’s definitely not what I pictured my senior year to be.”
Both standouts — Lenner’s been all-state all three seasons for the Braves, and Waltman earned all-state honors each of the last two years — hold out there will be a summer softball season. The Pennsylvania American Legion and the National American Legion cancelled summer baseball over the last five days, but USAS hasn’t made a decision.
“We haven’t heard anything about the summer, so hopefully Keirsten and I can play together (in travel softball),” Lenner said.
For know, Lenner is doing what she can to keep in softball shape — hitting off a tee into a net at her house and going for runs.
“I’m just trying to stay active so I don’t loss any my skills,” Lenner said.
Lenner and Waltman are taking some solace in the fact that they will play softball in college.
“All three seniors (at Warrior Run) will have four more years in college,” Waltman said. “So at least there is that.”
“This doesn’t affect what happens (for college),” Lenner said. “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to play (at Bloomsburg).”