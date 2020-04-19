I would wager it took less time to choose The Daily Item girls basketball team of the decade than it took you to read this sentence.
Really.
It seemed as though it should have been more difficult from watching colleague Todd Hummel pore over information for his all-decade boys team.
There were certainly scores of worthy candidates to be whittled to five. Just picking from the list of the Valley’s all-state players since 2010 would be a safe bet for a migraine.
However, I approached it position-by-position, and the team came together as quick as a crossover dribble.
Carmella Bickel is the point guard; Riley Griffith is the shooting guard; Kayla Kline is at small forward; Nicole Varano is at power forward; and Amber Renz is the post.
See? Faster than it takes to wash our hands these days.
Even after giving it more thought, I didn’t come up with any strong challengers to that group.
Oh, there are plenty of girls who could make a rock-solid case for inclusion. I probably jotted five more at each position off the top of my head within a half-hour.
In my opinion, though, that quintet could be chiseled into granite as a Mount Rushmore of sorts for the past decade.
Each of those girls rank either first or second on her program’s career scoring list. What’s more, they helped their teams become synonymous with success during the decade. The four teams they represent — Danville, Lourdes Regional, Mifflinburg and Mount Carmel — won 72% of their games (764-296) with 19 district championships and 31 state playoff appearances from 2009-19.
DAILY ITEM ALL-DECADE TEAM
GIRLS BASKETBALL 2009-19
Carmella Bickel, PG
Lourdes Regional (2013-17)
Bickel, an 18-point scorer in junior high, was the Red Raiders’ first freshman starter since Nicole Schroyer in 1989. She excelled immediately as another 3-point sniper in Mike Klembara’s arsenal, but Bickel evolved into the consummate point guard. By the time she wrapped her career, the two-time all-state honoree (first team in her senior year) was second only to Schroyer on the program’s all-time scoring list, just 29 points behind with 1,725.
Riley Griffith, SG
Mifflinburg (2015-19)
One of the best pure shooters in Valley history, Griffith’s mid-range game put her on the fast track to the top of the Wildcats’ scoring list. Playing for mother Kelly and paired with twin Regan, Griffith spearheaded the most successful stretch in program history: two district titles, three straight 20-win seasons and four state playoff berths capped by a semifinal appearance. All-state first team as a senior, she finished with a program-best 1,754 points.
Kayla Kline, SF
Mifflinburg (2012-16)
Twice a Punt, Pass & Kick national champion, the uber-athletic Kline was a four-year letterwinner in three sports and all-state in both basketball and softball. She became the Wildcats’ career scoring leader in her all-state junior season (21.0 ppg., 6.5 rpg., 3.0 spg., 2.7 apg.). A knee injury kept her sidelined for all but four postseason games in her senior year, but she raised her program-best total to 1,211 points before scoring 1,026 at Lycoming College.
Nicole Varano, PF
Mount Carmel (2014-18)
Varano was an unrelenting force from the very first week of her freshman season when she averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds over three wins. Twice named all-state and a two-time Daily Item Player of the Year, she finished second in Red Tornadoes’ history in both points (1,818) and rebounds (1,030) while adding 467 career steals. Varano’s teams went 98-16 on the heels of her sister Ali’s teams, which were 97-15 for their mother Lisa from 2010-14.
Amber Renz, C
Danville (2012-16)
Renz’s varsity debut was an 18-point, nine-rebound sledgehammer of an introduction, and the 6-footer never stopped pounding opponents into submission. She scored 1,000 points by the end of her sophomore season, and was the Ironmen’s career leader in points (1,728) and rebounds (846) when she closed a two-time all-state career — despite missing all but nine games of her junior year to a knee injury. She scored 1,075 points at Mercyhurst University.
ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM
Grace Kelleher, PG, Lewisburg (2015-19)
The catalyst for the Green Dragons’ 2018 division championship, Kelleher was a four-year starter and all-state honoree who finished second in program history with 1,382 points.
Joelle Snyder, SG, Line Mountain (2013-17)
An all-state shortstop, Snyder was a tough out on the hardwood as well, leading the Eagles through a difficult stretch by scoring 1,294 career points, third in program history.
Ali Varano, SF, Mount Carmel (2010-14)
Varano was a four-time district champion who terrorized opponents with 5.2 steals per game in her senior year, and finished with 1,292 points, 533 rebounds and 441 steals.
Autumn Pellman, PF, Greenwood (2007-11)
Pellman carried the Wildcats on broad shoulders to consecutive Tri-Valley League titles while finishing second in program history in points (1,627) and first in rebounds (1,022).
Christina Perles, C, Lourdes Regional (2009-12), Mount Carmel (2012-13)
Perles won four district titles — as the No. 12 all-time scorer and No. 16 rebounder at Lourdes before averaging 17.4 points and 7.0 boards in her senior year at Mount Carmel.
PLAYERS WHO MISSED THE CUT
Kenedy Stroup, PG, Greenwood (2016-20)
Making a strong case for a second all-state nod, Stroup finished her career with 1,487 points, 573 rebounds, 355 assists, 250 steals and 160 blocks.
Tara Sabotchick, SG, Shamokin (2007-11)
Remarkably, Sabotchick played in the four-year span between the Indians’ last two district titles, and she’s also their last 1,000-point scorer (1,372).
Kim Andruscavage, SG, & Ranotta Ahrensfield, PF, Mount Carmel (2008-12)
Andruscavage and Ahrensfield laid the foundation for the Red Tornadoes’ great success by scoring 1,340 (seventh all-time) and 1,256 (ninth) career points.
Steph Shamburg, PF, Warrior Run (2010-14)
Shamburg’s excellence earned an all-state nod in her senior year, and she’s the Defenders’ career points leader (1,367) with 841 boards and 241 steals.
Dani Rae Renno, C, Mount Carmel (2017-20)
After an all-state sophomore year, the 6-foot-2 Renno became the program’s 14th 1,000-point scorer, and has 699 boards and 151 blocks with a year left.
The Class of 2009
Likely the Valley’s strongest graduating class of the 2000s (maybe ever), the one that partied in 2009 boasted nine 1,100-point scorers: East Juniata’s Steph Yetter (1,694 points) and Megan Shipe (1,366); Lourdes Regional’s Katarina Chapman (1,175); Midd-West’s Emilee Wagner (1,457); Milton’s Melissa Balliet (1,243) and Amanda Reich (1,141); Selinsgrove’s Danica Deckard (1,742) and Emily Soper (1,228); and Shikellamy’s Rachael Scheller (1,132). Wagner and Deckard are their respective program’s scoring leader.