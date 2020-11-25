HERSHEY — There were plenty of remarkable facets to Lewisburg’s win in the Class 2A boys soccer state championship game Saturday.
The biggest of those was the score — Lewisburg 6, Deer Lakes 0 — which was the largest margin of victory in a PIAA boys soccer title game since 1996, and tied for the largest overall. Strath Haven won the Class 3A title 8-0 in 1995 and 6-0 in 1996.
One of the reasons for the lopsided score was the Green Dragons’ sheer dominance of winning balls in the air. As a general term, those are often called 50-50 balls, but Lewisburg made it closer to 90-10 Saturday.
“It’s really a mindset that we’ve been consistent about,” senior Eli Adams said. “Every day before the games we’re like, ‘First and second ball need to be us.’ That’s how we win.
“Winning the 50-50 battles is really important to us.”
Defensively, Adams, Alan Daniel, Simon Stumbris and Lucas Jordan made sure that crosses or long passes in the air didn’t find the head of a Deer Lakes player for a shot on goal.
“Defensively, we have three or four studs back there who are 6-foot, 6-1, and can go up and win the ball and aren’t afraid of it,” senior Ben Liscum said. “That’s really hard to beat aerially.”
Adams also made himself dangerous on the offensive end Saturday, with a pair of shots on driven headers that missed just high.
“We stress set pieces,” Liscum said. “First of all, offensively, we want to take advantage. Can we get the ball on Eli’s head? Can we get the ball on my head? Simon has a brilliant ping into the box, and that helps us offensively.”
In addition to defensive clearances and offensive weapons, Lewisburg repeatedly won balls in the air in the midfield to flip field position.
A headed ball in the midfield won by Adams led to a quick counterattack early in the game. Jack Dieffenderfer won a head ball that led to Lewisburg’s first goal. Dieffenderfer’s powerful header went right to Anthony Bhangdia, who drove toward the goal and then laid off a pass to Philip Permyashkin for an easy tap-in.
The current Green Dragons have been working to emulate the accomplishments of the 2015 and 2016 state championship teams, which were populated by the older brothers of a handful of current players.
In addition to wanting to replicate the success, some of the players also wanted to do what they saw the older Green Dragons do on the field.
“I learned a lot from Nate Liscum,” Adams said. “He dominated in the air, and I really set out to be like him. It’s not about how tall you are. It helps, but you’ve got to want it. Going up for those balls, you have to go all-in.”
Nate Liscum, who is currently on the soccer roster at Clarkson University, said he wasn’t thinking about setting an example when he was winning balls as a defensive midfielder for Lewisburg — and making an impression on Adams.
“We saw the young talent,” Nate Liscum said. “I’ve been watching Ben and his friends play for a long time, and I knew they were good. Obviously, when I was winning those headers, I didn’t think about this.”
However, he did appreciate what he’s seen from Adams and the rest of the Green Dragons in the air.
“Winning those 50-50 balls and aerial balls is a mentality,” Nate Liscum said. “You have to go up every time, put yourself in a position to win them every single time. The defense I saw from the team this year was unbelievable. ... Every header that someone contested — Eli, Simon, whoever — they had someone backing them up. That’s important because no matter how good you are you can’t win every ball.
“Even if they didn’t win it, they were going to win the second ball. That’s what is important.”
When thinking of winning aerial battles in soccer, the mind often first goes to headers won, which the Green Dragons dominated. Lewisburg also won the majority of mid-level balls in air, including several that were intercepted at waist-level by the raised foot of midfielder Carter Hoover.
“He has the heart of a lion,” Ben Liscum said of Hoover. “He’s a workhorse; he’s really technical. It’s been a joy of mine to play in the midfield with him. He knows how to play with me. Our tandem has been really good this year, and I’ve really enjoyed that aspect of it.”