Stewart, Mifflinburg reach winners bracket final

LOCK HAVEN — Taylor Stewart gave up two hits and a run in the most difficult inning of the Section 3 Division 8-10 softball tournament so far for the Mifflinburg pitcher.
She found herself in the jam, but struck out the next two batters to end the inning.
She got six straight outs through the fifth and sixth innings to seal Mifflinburg’s 2-1 win over Clinton in the winners bracket championship of the tournament. Stewart also hit an RBI triple in Mifflinburg’s two-run first inning.
The win puts Mifflinburg into the championship game, which will be played at 2 p.m. Sunday in Lock Haven. Clinton takes on Towanda today at 5:30 p.m. for the right to take on Mifflinburg on Sunday.
“There were people telling us that this team was going to be better than us,” Stewart said. “It just went through my head, thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, is this true?’ Usually big girls scare us, because we’re not that big. It feels good to win, because people said we wouldn’t.”
The doubters might have piled up against Mifflinburg as it took on Clinton — which is hosting the tournament — but they were quickly silenced as Stewart put together another great game. One game removed from a 15-strikeout no-hitter, Stewart scattered three hits and added another 15 strikeouts to her total.
Clinton managed to get two hits in the fourth, the most Stewart has given up in any inning during the sectional tournament. Clinton scratched across one run, but that was it against Stewart and Mifflinburg.
“In the first couple innings we were struggling to get runs after we got those two in the first,” Stewart said. “My catcher came out and told me I had a huge team behind me, and we were going to get out of this. It just relieves all the pressure I have when they get hits.”
The pep talk helped as Stewart led her team to its second win in as many days.
“I’m really confident in her,” Mifflinburg manager Heath Stewart said. “She plays like this every weekend. This is her love and it’s what she does. She works hard and practices. That’s how she’s so good.”
Stewart led from the circle for Mifflinburg, and Anna Pachucki, who finished with two hits and a run scored, led at the plate.
She hit a leadoff a single and stole second. She moved to third on a passed ball before Stewart sent a ball into right field for a triple. Stewart then scored on a bunt to give Mifflinburg the quick 2-0 lead.
“It’s important, because once everybody else starts hitting I’ll get home,” Pachucki said. “It usually brings us home and gets everybody excited so we can get a rally going.”
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
SECTION 3 8-10 DIVISION
MIFFLINBURG 2, CLINTON 1
Clinton`000`100 — 1-3-0
Mifflinburg`200`00x — 2-4-0
Eva Sockman and Reagan Weaver. Taylor Stewart and Chloe Showalter.
WP: Stewart. LP: Sockman.
Clinton: Sockman 1-for-3, RBI.
Mifflinburg: Stewart 1-for-2, run, RBI; Anna Pachucki, two singles, run.