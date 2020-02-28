Stine, Bartholomew lead Danville to D4 titles

WILLIAMSPORT — Luke Stine made a statement in the 100 backstroke during the District 4 Swimming Championships on Thursday.
Stine wasn’t the top seed in the event, but he cleared the field by a significant amount to win in 50.32 seconds.
In his victory he set a personal best time, broke a pool record, broke a school record, and broke a District 4 record.
Stine also won the 100 freestyle in 47.96.
“I woke up this morning, and I was ready to go right off the bat,” Stine said. “I was ready to swim. It was that type of morning, and I was pumped.”
There was a loud cheer when Stine touched the wall, and it increased in volumce when the record time was announced as official.
“My goal is to put myself in first position for states,” Stine said. “That’s where I wanted to put myself today. I honestly never thought this moment would come. This is a great moment for me and I’m just really enthusiastic.”
Danville swept the two-day event on both sides, with the boys posting a team total of 329 points, and the girls winning with 322 points.
“If I had to describe this in one word it would be proud,” Danville’s Coyla Bartholomew said. “I’m proud of our team. I’m proud of us individually. I’m proud of myself and everyone here, but just to rise to the top — that’s what makes me proud. and how we stick together as a team.
“At the end of the day if you win, you win. To do it with your friends it just makes it so much better. Proud would be my word.”
Bartholomew won the 100 freestyle, and ended the two-day meet four gold medals heavier.
“My individual races, I just couldn’t have asked for any better races,” Bartholomew said. “I’m really pleased with how it did. Four golds? What more could you ask for? I’m just really proud and happy for everyone.”
Shamokin’s Abby Doss claimed the top spot in the 500 freestyle for the fourth consecutive time. She finished in 4:54.53. Lewisburg’s Delaney Humphrey finished second in 5:22.44.
“It’s very humbling,” Doss said. “I’ve trained with some of the best of the best coming out. I’ve been training and trying to go out hard in the beginning. If you go out hard, it’s a little different.”
Doss’s younger sister Gabby also had a big day, as she topped the field in the 100 breaststroke with a District 4 record time of 1:06.18.
“I wasn’t really expecting it as much,” Gabby Doss said. “It was a fun race. Swimming it, I felt smooth.”
Lewisburg’s group of Delaney Humphrey, Alexandra Decker, Anna Batkowski, and Jewels Hepner won the 400 freestyle to close out the event. The girls posted a 3:44.24 to edge Danville’s group of Ana Keller, Joy Zhang, Leah Tessarvich, and Caroline Spahr.
District 4 meet
Girls
Team standings: 1. Danville 322; Lewisburg 284; 3. Bloomsburg 275; 4. Central Columbia 238; 5. Jersey Shore 221; 6. Shamokin 195; 7. Athens 181; 8. Towanda 101; 9. Mount Carmel 72; 10. Sayre 68.
100 free: 1. Coyla Bartholomew (DAN), 54.53; 2. Annabell Reck (BLOOM), 55.52; 3. Anna Batkowski (LEW), 55.60; 500 free: 1. Abby Doss (SHAM), 4:54.53; 2. Delaney Humphrey (LEW), 5:22.44; 3. Taegen Williams (ATH), 5:34.15; 100 back: 1. Jordan O’Connor (JS), 58.59; 2. Sarah McHenry (CC), 1:00.16; 3. Campbell Reck (BLOOM), 1:01.44; 100 breast: 1. Gabby Doss (SHAM), 1:06.18; 2. Trinity Neff (DAN), 1:08.36; 3. Brenna Ross (DAN), 1:08.36; 400 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Delaney Humphrey, Alexandra Decker, Anna Batkowski, Jewels Hepner), 3:44.24.
Boys
Team standings: 1. Danville 329; 2. Central Columbia 274; 3. Bloomsburg 234; 4. Lewisburg 197; 5. Athens 196; 6. Jersey Shore 165; 7. Montoursville 153; 8. Towanda 82; 9. Mount Carmel 68; 10. Mifflinburg 62.
100 free: 1. Luke Stine (DAN), 47.96; 2. Ahmed Elbetagy (BLOOM), 48.35; 3. Alex Butzler (JS), 49.47; 500 free: 1. Nick Kisbaugh (CC), 4:54.84; 2. Andrew Sponenburg (CC), 5:01.90; 3. Sam Deluca (MIFF), 5:04.15; 100 back: 1. Luke Stine (DAN), 50.32; 2. Bryant LuCroix (BLOOM), 53.04; 3. Kaleb Hause (DAN), 57.18; 100 breast: 1. Colton Bennett (BLOOM), 1:01.55; 2. Angelo Silvagni (MONT), 1:02.66; 3. Sean Witmer (MIFF), 1:04.57; 400 free relay: 1. Central Columbia (Nathan Sponenburg, Andrew Sponenburg, Brady Madden, Reese Kurian), 3:18.18.