DANVILLE — Milton coach Phil Davis called out to Kiersten Stork, encouraging her to drive to the basket and to use her skills and athleticism to create chances.
That’s just what Stork did after the encouragement from her coach.
Stork finished with 13 points and four rebounds. She used her driving ability to create opportunities to draw fouls and reach the free-throw line. Stork finished 5-of-6 from the line as Milton won 44-39 in overtime over Danville on Saturday afternoon.
“I knew my team needed me,” Stork said. “We needed to be there for the win. I just wanted to get a win for my team, and make my coach proud.”
Milton (4-5) controlled the four-minute overtime, outscoring Danville 7-2 to claim the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover win.
“It was really big, actually,” Stork said. “We needed this win. I knew I had to play my butt off to help my team win this one.”
Stork made a driving layup in the fourth quarter to put Milton ahead 36-33, but the Ironmen (1-5) closed on a 4-1 run to extend the game.
“I thought we made some defensive mistakes with about a minute and a half to go in regulation that really came back to hurt us,” Davis said. “I felt like our matchups were good in overtime. We were in a good spot mentally. I felt like it was going to be all right.”
Milton fell behind by a point in the final seconds of the regulation, after four straight points by Danville.
The Black Panthers offense worked to get Crystal Hamilton a shot. Hamilton was fouled on the attempt, sending her to the free-throw line.
Hamilton missed the first, and Davis quickly called a timeout.
Whatever was said to Hamilton in the huddle worked as she made the second to tie the score.
“We came out on the short end of the deal, but you have to give them credit for what they did,” Danville coach Wayne Renz said. “They did one more better thing than we did. Their hustle was big. The girl who made the free throw to get the game to overtime, you have to give a lot of credit to. That’s tough, and she did it.”
Hamilton scored 12 points for the Black Panthers.
For Danville, a tough break happened in the fourth when Savannah Dowd, who scored a team-high 11 points, fouled out.
“It’s changed our mojo so to speak,” Renz said. “The girls who came in did a very nice job. It would have been nice to have her in overtime.”
MILTON 44, DANVILLE 39, OT
Milton (4-5) 44
Kiersten Stork 4 5-6 13, Leah Walter 1 0-1 2, Morgan Reiner 4 0-0 8, Crystal Hamilton 4 4-7 12, Abigail Kitchen 1 2-4 4, Kyla Rovenolt 0 0-2 0, Brooklyn Wade 0 2-2 2, Larissa Shearer 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 14-24 44.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Jacklyn Hopple, Kelly Hause.
Danville (1-5) 39
Olivia Outt 3 1-2 8, Riley Maloney 2 0-0 5, Ella Dewald 0 5-6 5, Chloe Hoffman 2 0-2 4, Savannah Dowd 5 1-2 11, Riley Outt 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 7-11 39.
3-point goals: O. Outt, Maloney.
Did not score: Grace Everett, Brooke Woll.
Score by quarters
Milton`9`11`5`12`7 — 44
Danville`9`12`6`10`2 — 39