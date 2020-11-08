SELINSGROVE — Senior Katelynn Stover said she felt as though she let her teammates down Saturday during the District 4 Class 3A girls soccer final.
Stover was guarding Mifflinburg’s Peyton Yocum when Yocum scored to put the Wildcats ahead with 18:40 left in the second half.
Thirty minutes later, Stover’s teammates were celebrating her as the heroine after she scored with 7:45 left in the first overtime period to lift the Seals to a 3-2 win, a district title and a berth in the state tournament.
“It didn’t really feel like real life,” Stover said. “I never thought I would be the person to score this goal. I’m so glad my team was there to support me. It honestly feels like a dream.”
The Seals (12-5-3) tied the score with 7:45 left in the second half when Lilian Poust headed a flip-throw-in by Annalise Bond into the net. Poust scored on an almost identical header in the first half to give Selinsgrove the lead.
“I usually try to flick it on to other people,” Poust said. “Today, I flicked it a little more to the right, and it went into the back corner — twice.”
Poust’s second goal pushed the game to overtime. Four minutes into overtime Sydney Shatzer — who scored the Seals’ game-winning goal in double overtime in a district semifinal win over Shikellamy — hit the post with a shot. Poust got the rebound and shot, forcing Mifflinburg goalkeeper Kristi Benfield to make a save.
Then Stover found herself open with the ball about 30 yards from goal.
“I usually shoot it and it goes over,” Stover said. “I figured I might as well take a shot since I had the opportunity.”
She lofted a high shot that Benfield got a hand on, but couldn’t corral.
“I’m so ecstatic right now,” Stover said. It’s crazy.”
Selinsgrove coach Cheryl Underhill said: “Kate always jokes around that she never scores goals. I told her, ‘It will come at the right time,’ and it definitely did. I’m so proud of her, and I know she’s so excited.”
The goal off a Selinsgrove celebration as the Seals won their first district title since 2017.
“We won it my freshman year, but I didn’t play varsity then, so this feels a lot better,” Stover said.
“It’s one of the best feelings,” Poust said. “I’m glad I get to experience it with this team. This team puts in everything they can. It’s amazing. It means a lot.”
Poust opened the scoring midway through the first half.
“Our goal was to get ahead first because usually we thrive off that momentum,” Underhill said. “Mifflinburg did a great job. They came back scored a goal, and then scored another one.”
The Wildcats (10-7-1) seemed to take control in the second half.
“We got back to our basics,” Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer said. “That’s been our thing this whole year: when we got out of our basics, we struggle. These girls made the adjustments at the right time, and we capitalized on our opportunities in the second half.”
Sarah Fritz made a long run down the left sideline and passed the ball to Olivia Walter in the middle. Walter scored to tie the game just four minutes into the second half.
Another nice run by Fritz led to Yocum’s goal that put Mifflinburg ahead.
“Honestly, when they scored their second goal, I thought it was my fault because that was my mark,” Stover said. “I was really disappointed in myself.”
Poust said their overtime win in the semifinals gave the Seals the confidence to come back.
“I was worried at first, but I know our team as a whole has great potential to pull out a win, just like we did against Shik,” Poust said. “We pulled it together, and did what we knew we could do.”
Selinsgrove now waits to learn its state playoff assignment.
The season comes to an end for the Wildcats, who upset top-seeded Athens in the district semifinals.
“They gave me everything they had,” Hankamer said. “They gave me 88 minutes of hard, strong play. It was just an unfortunate break. One break can win a game; one break can lose a game.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A
Girls soccer final
SELINSGROVE 3, MIFFLINBURG 2, OT
First half
S-Lilian Poust (Annalise Bond), 18:14.
Second half
M-Olivia Walter (Sarah Fritz), 44:00; M-Peyton Yocum (Fritz), 61:20; S-Poust (Bond), 68:12.
Overtime
S-Katelynn Stover, 87:15.
Shots on goal: S, 12-7. Corners: S, 3-2. Saves: Mifflinburg 8 (Kristi Benfield); Selinsgrove 5 (Alivia Ravy). Cards: Mifflinburg (Yocum, yellow, 85:39).