SELINSGROVE — Sullivan County made a fourth-quarter comeback for the second straight night Saturday.
Selinsgrove led by nine points at the start of the final period, but the Griffins went on a 19-3 run to claim the Angela Wolfe-Royalty Memorial Tournament championship, 54-50, over the Seals.
"That's what conditioning will do for you," said Sullivan coach Kurt Parrish. "Whether it's in the weight room or practice or games, these girls just never let up or quit."
The momentum from Friday's come-from-behind victory over Bellefonte carried over to Saturday for Selinsgrove, both offensively and defensively.
"That would be accurate," said Selinsgrove coach Ashley Kolak. "These girls enjoy pressing (defensively), and their game comes off of that."
The Griffins (7-2) could have folded, as Selinsgrove (3-6) used its press to force eight turnovers in the first quarter, and made field goal after field goal on offense. Lizzy Diehl got it started for the Seals, scoring the first three points of the night, Lexy Gabrielson added the next nine, and Veronica Stanford capped the 23-point first quarter barrage with a pair of 3-pointers.
The Seals, which trailed 3-0, grabbed control with a 12-1 run. After the Griffins righted the ship and pulled within 16-9, Selinsgrove used an 11-1 run to close the first and start the second quarter to build a 27-10 lead.
"I thought we had it tonight," said Kolak. "Just in these last two games, I've seen so much growth from this team."
Gabrielson proved the hot hand in the first half, scoring 11 of the Seals' first 27 points, and then adding the first six of the second half to finish with 17.
"What I'm most proud of is how much her (Gabrielson's) defense has come," Kolak said. "She's a great offensive player, but she generated a lot of her looks off of defensive plays."
Selinsgrove built an eight-point margin (38-30) in the third after Sullivan used an 18-3 second quarter run to pull within two at halftime (30-28).
"We just had to settle down and be calm," Parrish said. "Their press worked early, but if you press us, you'd better get back quickly because we can run the floor."
And run Sullivan did. The Griffins trailed, 43-34, after three quarters, but erupted for the first nine points of the fourth to tie the game at 43 with 5:41 left. Alyssa Latsha converted a field goal to momentarily stop the run, but Sullivan County responded with the next four points for a 47-45 lead. Cierra Adams hit a free throw to pull the Seals within one, but the Griffins extended their lead with the next five points to put it out of reach.
Sophia Springman led the charge for the Griffins, recording 11 of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter. Center Jessica King was held to eight points one night after recording 13.
"Jess is always strong for us, but we've had other girls step up in different games and tonight Sophia provided that for us," Parrish said. "That's a credit to her leadership as a team captain."
Eight players scored for Selinsgrove, with five Seals totaling at least five points or more. Lizzy Diehl scored nine points for the Seals in the loss, while Avery Defazio added seven and Stanford six.
"The girls are listening to our strong suits and powering through and not playing to what opponents want them to," Kolak said. "This is a totally different team now."
ANGELA WOLFE ROYALTY MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
SULLIVAN COUNTY 54, SELINSGROVE 50
Selinsgrove (3-6) 50
Lexy Gabrielson 8 0-0 17; Emma Atwood 0 1-2 1; Alyssa Latsha 2 1-2 5; Avery Defazio 3 1-2 7; Lizzy Diehl 3 3-5 9; Emily Davis 0 2-4 2; Cierra Adams 1 1-2 3; Veronica Stanford 2 0-1 6. Totals 19 9-19 50.
3-point goals: Stanford 2, Gabrielson.
Did not score: Mackenzie Bailor, Kaitlyn Shaffer.
Sullivan County (7-2) 54
Sophia Springman 8 4-10 21; Jessica King 3 2-7 8; Stella Harney 3 1-4 8; Kassidy Beinlich 2 3-4 8; Samantha Albright 2 4-6 9. Totals 18 16-31 54.
3-point goals: Springman, Harney, Beinlich, Albright.
Did not score: Carly Rupert, Ellie Springman.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove`23`7`13`7 — 50
Sullivan County`10`18`6`20 — 54