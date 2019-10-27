SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna earned its first shutout since 2012 on Saturday as the River Hawks defeated Ursinus 36-0 in Centennial College football.
No. 20/22 Susquehanna was led by senior linebacker Cole Dixon, who had nine tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, plus one forced fumble and half a sack.
Dixon's forced fumble came early in the first quarter and set up the River Hawk offense just 16 yards from the end zone.
Da’Avian Ellington, who ran for 156 yards, punched it in from 3 yards out to put Susquehanna (6-1, 5-1 Centennial) on the board.
After going 71 yards down the field in five plays, Elijah Hoffman, a Southern Columbia graduate, connected on the first of three field goal attempts, making a 27-yarder to stretch Susquehanna’s lead to 10-0 just 13 seconds into the second quarter.
The River Hawks then used a nine-play, 58-yard drive to go up 16-0 with 8:13 left in the first half as sophomore running back Xavier Briggs-DeVore ran into the end zone from 8 yards out. The highlight of the drive was a 24-yard completion from Michael Ruisch to junior wide receiver Frank DePaola to convert a third-and-3.
Susquehanna headed into halftime with a 23-0 advantage after Ruisch picked up his fourth rushing touchdown this season, keeping the ball for 22 yards on a second-and-5. Ruisch’s score was set up by Danial Shelton’s first interception of the year at the Ursinus 27.
Hoffman kicked two more field goals in the second half, and then Mitch Carsley had the only receiving touchdown as he caught a 6-yard pass from Ruisch with 6:08 left in the game.
Ursinus (3-4, 2-4) entered the game as the league’s top rushing offense with 218.7 yards per game, but was held to just 31 yards on 28 carries.
For the first time this season, Susquehanna held an opponent to fewer than 100 yards of total offense, as the Bears totaled 99 yards.