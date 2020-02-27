COAL TOWNSHIP — Blue Mountain’s lead had inched toward double figures in the third quarter Wednesday when the Shikellamy girls suddenly rallied to within a bucket.
After Tori Scheller and Tori Smith hit consecutive jumpers to open the fourth quarter, Braves coach Lew Dellegrotti spurred his team like a jockey with a whip on the homestretch.
“C’mon, ladies!” he yelled. “C’mon, ladies!”
Dellegrotti coaxed plenty of effort. He just couldn’t make his horses any bigger.
Shikellamy grabbed just one second-half rebound against the taller Eagles, who used their size advantage to pull away for a 40-30 win in a District 4/11 Class 5A semifinal game at Shamokin’s Purple Palace.
“We were definitely out-sized, but I’m proud of the kids,” said Dellegrotti. “(The Eagles are) a good team; I give them credit. But I give our kids credit. They’ve got heart and they played hard.”
The Braves sent 5-foot-9 senior Tori Smith to do battle in the post against Blue Mountain’s senior duo of 6-1 Rachel Lukacz and 5-11 Leah Pishock. Smith, with help from juniors Emma Bronowicz and Brooke Snyder, worked hard to push the Eagles away from the hoop. In fact, in the first half, the ball twice fell to the floor in the middle of the paint with no player within arm’s reach of it.
“I’ve been kind of used to it this season because we’re such a small team,” Smith said. “It’s hard, but it’s not just me. Everyone on the team is playing hard.
“We stress the importance of boxing-out so much because that’s how we win. Because of our size, that’s what we have to do.”
Dellegrotti said: “Tori Smith has been doing that all the time. I thought they did a helluva job boxing-out.”
Shikellamy didn’t score again after Smith’s baseline bucket with 6:30 to play in the game. They went 0-for-5 from the floor, 0-for-2 at the free-throw line, and committed three turnovers.
Blue Mountain (14-9), which had lost four of its previous five games, eliminated the Braves for the second consecutive season. The Eagles face top-seeded Bangor, a 29-19 winner over Southern Lehigh, in the district final. Both finalists qualified for the PIAA Class 5A tournament.
Brooke Snyder and Jordan Moten scored 10 and eight points, respectively, to pace Shikellamy, which finished 15-8.
Emily Fasnacht’s 11 points led the Eagles, but Lukacz and Pishock combined for 15 points and 16 boards.
“We were definitely used to (a size disparity), but they were legit,” said Moten, who scored a program-record 41 points when the Braves last played on Feb. 11.
“I feel like if we boxed-out a bit better we could have got it, but overall our defense was there. That kept us in most of the game.”
Shikellamy had to lean on its defense — which featured some zone and a 2-2-1 press — because it went nearly a full quarter between its first two made buckets. Moten hit a 3-pointer on the Braves’ first possession, but it was 8-3 before she drilled a left-wing jumper to open the second quarter.
Snyder converted the second of two left-handed layups in the quarter to tie the score at 12, but Blue Mountain edged ahead 17-14 at the break.
Consecutive Shikellamy turnovers early in the second half were cashed in by Pishock and Lukacz on the opposite end for a seven-point spread (21-14). Snyder, though, swished a pair of 3-pointers three minutes apart in the third, the latter of which pulled the Braves within 28-26.
The energy from the pro-Shikellamy crowd soared when Scheller and Smith scored in the fourth to keep the Braves within 34-30.
“It gave us good momentum,” said Smith, the Braves’ lone senior. “Whenever we’re hitting shots and get a run it’s good for us.”
“It definitely brought us up,” said Moten.
Blue Mountain, which scored all three of its second-quarter buckets on putbacks, got a follow-up bucket from Fasnacht and four Lukacz free throws to close with a 6-0 run.
DISTRICT 4/11 CLASS 5A GIRLS TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINAL
At Shamokin H.S.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 40, SHIKELLAMY 30
Blue Mountain (14-9) 40
Abby Beam 2 3-4 8, Kaylee Yeager 2 0-0 4, Emily Fasnacht 5 0-0 11, Rachel Lukacz 4 1-2 9, Leah Pishock 1 4-6 6, Deana Fidler 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 8-12 40.
3-point goals: Beam, Fasnacht.
Did not score: Sydney Costa, Ava Peel.
Shikellamy (15-8) 30
Jordan Moten 3 1-4 8, Emma Bronowicz 1 0-2 2, Tori Smith 1 0-0 2, Tori Scheller 3 0-0 6, Brooke Snyder 4 0-0 10, Averi Dodge 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 1-6 30.
3-point goals: Snyder 2, Moten.
Did not score: Paige Fausey.
Score by quarters
Blue Mountain`8`9`14`9 — 40
Shikellamy`3`11`12`4 — 30