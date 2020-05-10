Catcher
Colby Lahr, Shikellamy (2012-15)
The answer to a trivia question: Who led the Braves in batting the only year Nick Dunn didn’t? Lahr hit .397 (27-for-68) when the two four-year standouts were juniors, and he was well above .370 in each of his last three seasons (a .386 average). His senior year was the pinnacle of his production when — as the two-hole hitter for the District 4 Class 3A runner-up — he batted .387 (29-for-75) with 25 runs scored, 17 RBIs, six doubles and 11 stolen bases while catching every inning of 23 games.
First baseman
Travis Hendershot
Warrior Run (2009-11)
Back when there was an all-state team assembled by the Pa. High School Baseball Coaches Association, Hendershot earned a 2010 nod after batting .518 (29-for-56) with 24 RBIs, 26 runs scored, nine doubles and six home runs as a junior. He had his best all-around season a year later, though, hitting .476 (30-for-63) with 26 RBIs, 23 runs and 12 extra-base hits (six homers), all while becoming the Defenders’ ace. The right-hander went 6-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 33 innings.
Second baseman
Kellan Masser
Line Mountain (2012-15)
Masser had a Chase Utley air about him: a hard-nosed and supremely talented player who quietly went about his business. Masser’s numbers spoke plenty loud. He was a .405 hitter over his final three varsity seasons (90-for-222), amassing 59 runs scored, 44 RBIs, 20 doubles and 34 stolen bases. In his senior year, he batted .429 (33-for-77) with 22 runs, 18 RBIs and nine doubles, while going 5-5 (plus a save) with a 1.94 ERA over 54 innings. The righty fanned 76 in 101 1/3 career innings.
Third baseman
Zac Deibler, Shikellamy (2008-11)
Uber-productive with team-leading stats across the board, Deibler wrecked opposing pitching at a .403 clip over his final two seasons (48-for-119), while posting 41 RBIs and 48 runs scored. In each of his last two years, he boasted more home runs than doubles and triples combined, finishing those seasons with 11 total homers. In his senior year, Deibler led the Braves with a .412 average, a .537 on-base pct. and an .882 slugging pct., while posting a team-best 12-for-12 on stolen base attempts.
Shortstop
Brady Lloyd
Mifflinburg (2012-15)
Baseball is an often choppy game, but it can be as fluid and graceful as ballet in hands like Lloyd’s. He could make the routine defensive play look special, and take your breath away with a spectacular one. His fielding percentage was .940 on 215 chances over his final three seasons. He hit at a .406 clip over the same span (76-for-187) with 52 runs scored, 27 RBIs, 19 doubles and 43 stolen bases. A .422 batting average in his senior year gave Lloyd 94 career hits before he starred at East Carolina.
Outfielder
Ryan Keiser, Selinsgrove (2007-10)
Even if we had limited the all-decade criteria to games played between 2010 and 2019, Keiser could get by on six weeks. From mid-April to the district final in early June 2010, he hit .600 (24-for-40) with a stretch of seven home runs in four games. Keiser capped his senior season at .410 with 34 RBIs, 34 runs and 10 homers. Before starting at safety for Penn State, he hit .368 or better for three consecutive years, finishing that span with a .388 average (76-for-196), 72 runs, 62 RBIs, 12 homers and 23 steals.
Outfielder
Shane Connahan
Midd-West (2011-14)
Connahan set the bar fairly high in his freshman season when he was named a first-team league all-star. Then he soared over that bar year after year, finishing with a .423 career batting average. As a sophomore, Connahan hit a team- and personal-best .468 (22-for-47) with little pop. During his junior season, he produced more (15 runs, 13 RBIs) at the expense of his average (.358). Then, in his senior year, he put it all together: .397 average, 23 RBIs, 21 runs and 12 extra-base hits (seven doubles).
Outfielder
Mason Peters
Southern Columbia (2011-14)
You can count the number of players with 100 career hits featured here on one hand; you can count those with 110 hits on one finger. Peters batted .421 (110-for-261) during a stellar four-year career that also saw him score 97 runs and knock in 69 while stealing 31 bases. He hit .500 in consecutive seasons, posting highs of .512 (43-for-84), 41 runs and 30 RBIs as a junior. Peters also was 4-1 in occasional pitching duty over his career, striking out 46 in 46 1/3 innings.
Designated hitter
Nick Dunn, Shikellamy (2012-15)
Breaking the school record with a .544 average as a sophomore cost Dunn a lot of fastballs in his career. He showed he was a mere mortal the next season by chasing some bad pitches (and the .600 mark) and finishing at .333 — though his pitching was marvelous (3-0, 2.17 ERA, with a no-hitter against archrival Selinsgrove). Dunn’s senior year, which set the stage for smashing success at Maryland and becoming a fifth-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals, was exceptional: a .477 average (31-for-65), 32 RBIs, 32 runs, 15 extra-base hits (seven homers) and 11 steals. He was also 4-2 with a 2.10 ERA. Overall, Dunn batted .425 (104-for-245) with 82 career runs, 73 RBIs, 30 doubles, 10 homers and 35 steals, while going 9-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 90 innings.
Left-handed starter
Christian Wingard
Millersburg (2014-17)
Wingard may have compiled the decade’s best all-around numbers. It would be difficult to argue with a decade-high 22 wins, a 1.83 career ERA and 274 strikeouts in 214 1/3 innings, plus a career .386 batting average (102-for-264) with 63 RBIs. Not to mention three district championship appearances (one win). He went 7-3 with sub-1.50 ERAs and 90 strikeouts in each of his last two seasons, and hit a career-best .441 (30-for-68) with 18 RBIs as both a sophomore and a senior.
Right-handed starter
Thomas Schultz
Mount Carmel (2016-19)
Imagine the expectations stitched to every ball thrown by a pitcher who committed to Vanderbilt before his first varsity season. Now increase the degree of difficulty by moving the all-state basketball player directly from the court to the mound each spring. Schultz delivered on his promise, going 18-11 with a 1.75 ERA and 225 strikeouts, while hitting .374 (101-for-270), in four years. He accepted that not every game would be a shutout, but that didn’t stop him from trying. Over his final two seasons he was 13-3 with a 0.71 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings, and also hit at a .396 clip.
Left-handed reliever
Logan Hile, Selinsgrove (2016-19)
Even if you don’t know the story — how a life-threatening virus shoved Hile off the path to a Division I scholarship — you can appreciate a senior’s excellence in leading his team to a state championship. Hile went 8-2 with a 0.80 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings in the Seals’ 2019 Class 4A title run. He was 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA and just eight hits allowed in 23 2/3 postseason innings. Now consider that he was in a coma for three weeks in late spring 2016, and his career numbers (18-6, 2.20 ERA, 187 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings) are nothing short of miraculous.
Right-handed reliever
Andrew Andreychik
Danville (2009-12)
Andreychik is a perfect middle reliever for this make-believe pitching staff because he could be dazzling for one inning or brillant for four. He became a starting hurler in his junior year, and went 12-3 with a 1.90 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 92 innings over two seasons. After pitching the Ironmen to the 2011 district championship, he capped his career with a near 8:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio (76:10) as a senior. Andreychik could also swing it, hitting .359 (51-for-142) with 45 runs scored and 28 RBIs in his last two years before moving on to Bucknell.
Closer
Dillan Weikel, Mifflinburg (2013-16)
Weikel looked as though someone called a middle linebacker to the hill — and he threw as hard as you’d expect. He’s the only pitcher here with consecutive 65-inning campaigns, and he boasts the most single-season strikeouts (97) of anyone featured. Weikel had a career mark of 20-8 with a 1.49 ERA and 237 strikeouts. In his final two years he was lights-out: 16-5, 1.12 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings (9.8 Ks per 7). He hit .406 as a senior (26-for-64), upping his career totals to 34 RBIs and 31 runs.