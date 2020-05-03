Taylor Parker, Warrior Run
pitcher
Parker was one of the most dominant players the Valley has seen, regardless of decade. A three-time Daily Item Player of the Year, she was one of just three players — along with Milton’s Nicole Smith (2006-09) and Mifflinburg’s Jess Vonada (2002-04) — to claim the honor three times. She had 899 career strikeouts in the circle, and led Warrior Run to its only appearance in a PIAA final. That alone would put her on the team, but Parker was one of the most fearsome hitters as well. She had 153 hits over four seasons, and hit .534, .642 and .575 over her final three seasons. She knocked in 81 runs over the final two years before moving on to star at Bloomsburg University.
Kaia Bonshock, Shamokin
catcher
Bonshock earned three consecutive Daily Item first-team selections behind the plate for the Indians. She struck out just once over her last three seasons while hitting better than .560 in each year and driving in 90 total runs. Bonshock tied for the area lead in homers (seven) with teammate Chloe Kramer as a senior, and led the area in RBIs as a sophomore. She’s currently playing at Mount Saint Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Md.
Libby Whittaker,
Mifflinburg, first base
A three-time all-Daily Item selection — once in the outfield as a sophomore and twice at first base as a junior and senior — Whittaker slugged better than .800 in both her junior and senior seasons. She finished with a career on-base percentage of .489. Whittaker belted 17 career homers and finished with 110 RBIs, including a career-high 41 in 2019. She’s now at North Carolina State.
Emily Stauffer, Mifflinburg
second base
Stauffer was one of just two non-pitchers to win the Daily Item Player of the Year award. She was also one of just three players over the last 25 seasons to hit better than .600, joining Taylor Parker in 2012 and Selinsgrove’s Steph Aucker in 2006. Stauffer was named first-team all-state in her junior and senior seasons, and was a three-time Daily Item first-team selection (as an outfielder as a sophomore and at second base as junior and senior). Stauffer batted .614 in her senior year, and finished with 125 career hits. She played field hockey at Shippensburg University, and scored the game-winning goal in overtime of the 2018 NCAA Division II national championship game.
Kayleigh Lenner, Shikellamy
third base
Lenner was a spark plug atop the Braves’ lineup since the first game of her freshman season, when she helped Shikellamy win the District 4 Class 4A championship. She was a three-time all-state honoree, including a nod at the 5A level last year, Shikellamy’s first in the classification. She missed the chance to break several program records, including career hits, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lenner has pledged to play at Bloomsburg University.
Kayla Kline, Mifflinburg
shortstop
There are a slew of Wildcats on this list, but Kline is the program’s all-time leader in hits with 140 in her career as a four-year starter. A remarkable total of 47 of those hits went for extra bases (22 doubles, 10 triples and 15 homers). She excelled in the field as well, with 175 career assists. Kline was a three-time Heartland Athletic Conference first-team pick, and a two-time all-state selection. She recently finished her collegiate career at Lycoming, where she starred in both basketball and softball for the Warriors.
Zina Knight, Danville
outfielder
Knight put together one of the Valley’s great seasons in her sophomore year, earning a first-team Class 3A all-state nod. She totaled 36 hits and 34 runs, and 29 stolen bases for the Ironmen. Knight started for King’s College as a freshman.
Amy Heggenstaller
Greenwood, outfielder
A four-year starter for the Wildcats, Heggenstaller helped Greenwood to the PIAA semifinals in her freshman season. She finished her career with 119 hits and 113 RBIs, both program records.
Delaney Good, Mifflinburg
outfielder
One of best leadoff hitters of the decade, Good was a four-year starter in center field for the Wildcats. She collected 114 hits and 96 runs scored in 67 career games for Mifflinburg. Like Lenner, she missed a chance to challenge several school records because of a lost senior season.