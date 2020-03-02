Three Seals, two Braves headed for Hershey

ALTOONA — Coy Bastian already felt like a winner as he prepared for the 160-pound final Saturday at the Class 3A Northwest Regional.
The Selinsgrove junior knew he was headed for the state tournament, which begins Thursday in Hershey.
“I’m already going (to states), so I just wanted to let it all hang out,” Bastian said.
Bastian was topped in the final by Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner. Richner led Bastian 3-1 early in the third period, and then scored the final six points to grab a 9-1 major decision.
“I’ve never wrestled him,” Bastian said. “We did work out a few times but that was just practice.”
Bastian’s classmate at Selinsgrove, Nate Schon, was also topped in the regional final.
Schon was a bit unfortunate as he suffered his first loss of the season to Dorian Crosby of Erie Cathedral Prep.
Schon needed an injury timeout in the first period, which came back to bit him in sudden victory. Crosby and Schon banged heads, and Schon was forced to use more injury time. That allowed Crosby to chose his position for the restart.
Crosby, who Schon beat in the 2019 regional final, chose bottom and escaped for a 6-5 win.
“I’ve been really good friends with Dorian for many years,” said Schon, the defending state champion at 220 pounds. “We were in the junior high finals a few years ago, and it’s always close when we wrestle.”
Shikellamy’s Cade Balestrini and Adam Young, and Selinsgrove’s Ryan Aument will also compete in the Class 3A state tournament.