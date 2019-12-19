CATAWISSA — The group of six seniors from Southern Columbia faced their toughest test of the season on Wednesday.
Public speaking.
The six Southern Columbia football players headed to play Division I sports gathered for a ceremonial signing of their letters of intent in the gymnasium at the Southern Columbia Middle School.
Lear Quinton — headed to Brown to wrestle — along with his teammates Julian Fleming (Ohio State), Gaige Garcia (Michigan), Cal Haladay (Michigan State), Preston Zachman (Wisconsin) and Max Tillett (New Hampshire) gathered to celebrate their accomplishments in front of family, friends and fans.
“We are obviously going to miss these guys on the football field,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth told the crowd, “but I think we’ll miss them more off the field. They set a great example for the younger kids with their work ethic and how to carry themselves. We’re going to miss their talent level, their leadership, their character and just their personalities around the program.”
Each of the six was called in front of the gym to speak to the crowd, and each speech reflected the personalities of those involved. Tillett, Quinton and Zachman were always quiet and soft-spoken, so they didn’t say much in their speeches.
Haladay — who always played with a full-out intensity — so much so Roth said one of the things he’ll miss is telling Haladay not be so intense in practice so the other Tigers wouldn’t get hurt — got up for the microphone before Roth was ready to hand it to him.
Garcia, dressed in a full suit and tie, read a speech he prepared before the ceremony honoring his coaches, parents and teammates. Fleming, the No. 1 recruit in the nation according to ESPN — sporting shiny, silver slip-on shoes— made sure to thank his mother for all she had done for him growing up.
The group then answered questions from the crowd. Maybe the most interesting response came from Garcia. Somebody wanted to know if Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and wrestling coach Sean Bormet had formulated a plan for next season for Garcia, who plans to play football and wrestle at the Big Ten school.
“I’m not sure they’ve figured it out, yet. I know they both have started talking with how it will work out,” Garcia said. “It’s going to be a huge challenge for them and for me.”
It also gave the group a chance to tell stories about their time as Tigers.
Most of them involved Fleming running over several members of the coaching staff accidentally, including Roth.
“When I was freshman, Garrett Henry punted one in practice real high and real far. I was tracking the ball to catch it, and I just felt a bump,” Fleming said. “I turned around and saw coach Roth was on the ground.
“I really thought my career might have been over before it started,” Fleming added as the crowd roared.
Like the state championship game, the aftermath of the ceremony was a bit bittersweet. Somebody pointed out it would probably be one of the last times all six of them would be together as Southern Columbia Tigers.
Fleming, Haladay and Zachman will early enroll at their respective schools in January to get a jump start on their freshmen college football seasons.