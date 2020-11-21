HERSHEY — A near steady stream of words came from the mouth of Southern Columbia goalkeeper Mackenzie Palacz for all 80 minutes of the Class A girls soccer state championship game Friday.
Whether it was supportive (”Yeah! Good one!”), instructive (”Drop!” “Straight up!”) or a simple reminder (We’ve gotta keep communicating”), the junior was in constant contact with the defenders in front of her, and even the Tigers’ midfield and forwards when her voice was loud enough.
“That’s my key thing,” Palacz said. “My coaches always tell me at the beginning of the game to stay loud and keep us organized, and to use my voice to demand my players be where they need to be for us to succeed in the game.”
It may have taken Palacz a few moments to adjust to the atmosphere at Hersheypark Stadium, but once she did the chatter began at full force.
“There were nerves at the beginning, so I slowly got into it,” Palacz said. “Once we got into the game, and got the lead, I was able to use my voice, and we played the way that we know how to play.”
Loren Gehret scored a pair of first-half goals, and the Southern Columbia defense made them stand up as the Tigers defeated Greensburg Central Catholic 2-1 to win their second state title in three years.
Palacz saved three of the four shots that Greensburg put on goal to help Gehret’s goals stand up.
“Kenzie, as a first-year starter, I couldn’t ask for more from her,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said.
Palacz needed to save only two shots that came from inside the 18-yard box as Southern Columbia’s defense mostly forced the Centurions to shoot from the outside.
“They’re amazing,” Palacz said of the Tigers’ defenders. “We only gave up one goal in our three games in states. They’re a great group of girls. We play well together, and we know how to demand what we need out of each other.”
Greensburg Central Catholic’s only goal came on a first-half counterattack. Other than that, the Tigers shut down the Centurions’ lanes of attack.
“Our goal was to shut down the middle, so they couldn’t get it outside to cross it in,” junior Marlee Swank said. “If we shut that down and cleared it out, we were perfect.”
Southern Columbia did just that as the Centurions were unable to serve balls into the box as they were under constant pressure.
“Shutting down the service is one of our big mottos,” junior Riley Reed said. “If we shut down the service before it’s played, they’re not going to have opportunities.”
Greensburg totaled 14 goals in two state victories prior to the final, and Southern Columbia allowed the Centurions to get off only eight shots.
“Our defense hasn’t gotten the credit it deserved,” Stine said. “Our defense has done a wonderful job all year long.”