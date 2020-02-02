MILTON – Despite coming in as the No. 2 seed, Line Mountain was an obvious underdog in Saturday’s District 4 Class 2A Duals championship versus three-time defending district and two-time defending state runner-up Southern Columbia.
The Tigers rolled to another win — 53-18 over the Eagles — but Line Mountain coach Chuck Johnson said his team would use the experience to try to help prepare for this week’s state duals, and the upcoming Southern Sectional.
The Tigers and Eagles advanced to Thursday’s PIAA tournament in the Giant Center in Hershey. Southern will face the winner of Monday’s preliminary between District 10 runner-up Corry and District 7 third-place Quaker Valley. Line Mountain will take on District 11 champion Saucon Valley, coached by Middleburg graduate Chad Shirk.
The Valley’s other two teams — Milton and Mount Carmel — were eliminated.
In the consolation final, Montoursville defeated Muncy 39-36 to move on to a preliminary-round match on Monday in Hamburg versus District 3 runner-up Boiling Springs. The Indians were eliminated.
Southern, the No. 4 seed, did not lose a contested bout against No. 2 Line Mountain (the Eagles picked up three forfeit wins). However, in a meet that started at 120 pounds, it was close through 145 (Southern was up 14-6 after a 9-3 decision by Brandon Gedman over Blake Carl) before the Tigers launched a pin parade.
From 152 through 220, Southern (17-2) got five pins and a gutsy decision by Tyler Waltman at 182 to leave no doubt. Pinning for Southern were Wes Barnes (152), Gavin Garcia (160), Cade Linn (170), Max Tillett (195) and Gaige Garcia (220).
Marks said his coaches and wrestlers didn’t let the seedings bother them.
“It is what it is. Where we end up and where we wrestle didn’t really bother us,” Marks said. “I did feel bad for Montoursville or Muncy whoever loses that match, but there’s nothing we can do to change it.
“I was concerned all week, you always are. We haven’t had a full lineup all year, and today we put it all together. It shows that when we’re at full strength and clicking on all cylinders, it’s going to be hard for anyone to beat us.”
Southern defeated No. 5 Muncy 54-18 and then dispatched No. 2 Montoursville 49-21 in the semifinals. Line Mountain topped No. 7 Mount Carmel 45-21 and then rolled over No. 3 Canton 50-20 in the semis.
Southern’s only losses were to Class 3A power Chambersburg and independent Wyoming Seminary, ranked No. 2 in the country.
“We try to pack our schedule for times like this, and we always tell our guys we wrestle a tougher schedule. It’s a mind-set thing,” Marks said.
The Tigers forfeited the final two bouts.
Johnson, whose team is now 19-2, conceded that it doesn’t get any easier in Hershey.
The most competitive bout of the match came at 182 between state-ranked juniors Southern’s Waltman (No. 8) and Line Mountain’s Jacob Feese (No. 7). Waltman held on for a 3-2 victory.
After a scoreless first period, Waltman took bottom and reversed Feese, and it stayed 2-0 into the third. Feese got a reversal in the third to tie it before Waltman escaped late for a 3-2 win.
“I knew obviously he is ranked (high) in the state,” Waltman said. “I knew coming in my match would be a battle. I built my lead up and got some confidence even in the third period when he got the reversal, I had confidence.’’
Waltman said it helped that the team already had secured the win.
“It takes a big weight off your shoulders, and it’s just up to you to go out there and wrestle,” he said.
No. 8 Milton (14-7), which had won 13 meets in a row coming into Saturday, lost 53-27 to top seed and unbeaten Montoursville, then came oh-so-close to advancing to the consolation semifinals, dropping a match on criteria to Muncy, 40-39.
Black Panthers coach Josh Anspach he was proud of the way his team wrestled against the Warriors, but said they also gave up too many bonus points and that proved to be their downfall.
“Our guys battled hard and they represented our school. We wrestled the No. 1 seed and the team that everybody said was going to take third out of here,” he said.
He noted that Milton got pinned at 152 when trailing 4-2 in the third period and 160, leading 2-1 in the third, “so the scorebox in the paper isn’t going to represent the match that took place.”
“This was a great stepping stone for our program,” Anspach said.
Bonus points were a problem against Muncy as well, but Anspach said the other factor was losing the coin toss.
“Coming here I had figured several different possible outcomes on paper and the one I kept coming back to was 39-39. Unfortunately, we lost the coin flip and were not able to dictate the matchups,” Anspach said. “But when you are missing one or two kids, you can’t give up bonus points.”
The Black Panthers trailed 39-18 with four bouts to go when they rallied with pins by Avan Ayala (182), a forfeit by Nathan Rauch (195) a come-from-behind 6-4 decision by Brent Mitch (220) and a fall at 285 by Nevin Rauch to tie it at 39-all.
Muncy won on criteria No. 5, most first points scored.
Mount Carmel (14-5) was eliminated by No. 6 Benton, 54-12.
“Against Line Mountain, we lost a bunch of matches that we should have won, plain and simple,” Mount Carmel coach Steve Pesarchick said. “The same with Benton.”
Pesarchick told his wrestlers on the way to Milton in the morning that getting to the quarterfinals was a huge accomplishment.
“Our best shot was to win that first match against Line Mountain,” Pesarchick said, “and when things didn’t go our way — after our guys knew that things weren’t good — they just shut down before the Benton match and were out of it.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A DUALS
QUARTERFINALS
MONTOURSVILLE 53, MILTON 27
285: Nevin Rauch (Mil) maj. dec. Will Carson, 13-4; 106: Branden Wentzel (Mont) pinned Tyler Geiswite, 1:43; 113: Cole Johnson (Mont) pinned Alex Parker, 2:19; 120: Zane Neaus (Mil) pinned Lucas Sherwood, 3:50; 126: Broc Lutz (Mont) pinned Colton Taylor, 2:58; 132: James Batkowski (Mont) pinned Jaden Wagner, 1:42; 138: Kyler Crawford (Mil) tech. fall Xan Oberheim, 15-0, 5:10; 145: Chase Hoffman (Mil) pinned Zach Barnes, 0:30; 152: Jake Dinges (Mil) pinned Dillan Ando, 5:40; 160: Isaac Cory (Mont) pinned Jason Valladares, 3:33; 170: Cael Crebs (Mont) pinned Aven Ayala, 1:01; 182: Dylan Bennett (Mont) by forfeit; 195: Nathan Rauch (Mil) pinned Caleb Moser, 4:57; 220: Cameron Wood (Mont) pinned Brent Mitch, 1:15.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 54, MUNCY 18
285: Lear Quinton (SC) by forfeit; 106: Toren Cooper (SC) by forfeit; 113: Scott Johnson (Mun) pinned Brady Feese, 3:50; 120: Kole Biscoe (SC) pinned Alex Maiorana, 0:59; 126: Jacob Blair (Mun) inj. def. Garrett Krebs, 1:18; 132: Bryce Vollman (Mun) dec. Ian Yoder, 6-5; 138: Pat Edmondson (SC) inj. def. Dylan Sharr, 0:42; 145: Mario Barberio (Mun) dec. Brandon Gedman, 4-2; 152: Wes Barnes (SC) dec. Christian Good, 10-7; 160: Gavin Garcia (SC) by forfeit; 170: Cade Linn (SC) dec. Ethan Gush, 3-0; 182: Tyler Waltman (SC) pinned Tristan Ditzler, 0:22; 195: Gaige Garcia (SC) by forfeit; 220: Max Tillet (SC) by forfeit.
CANTON 32, BENTON 31
285: Trevor Williams (C) dec. Andrew Wolfe, 3-1; 106: Chase Burke (B) dec. Isaac Landis, 7-2; 113: Ethan Kolb (B) dec. Bailey Ferguson, 4-0; 120: Dylan Granahan (B) by forfeit; 126: Remington Morrow (B) maj. dec. Austin Allen, 9-0; 132: Gable Strickland (B) pinned Miah Lehman, 1:23; 138: Hayden Ward (C) pinned Caden Temple, 4:14; 145: Riley Parker (C) pinned Mason Smith, 4:58; 152: Zeke Gillilan (C) dec. Josh Fisher, 5-2; 160: Brenen Taylor (C) maj. dec. Mason Michael, 12-1; 170: Nolan Lear (B) dec. Timmy Ward, 7-4; 182: Garrett Storch (C) maj. dec. Jake Bobersky, 11-3; 195: Derek Atherton-Ely (C) pinned Kaleb Michael, 2:56; 220: Zach Poust (B) pinned Chance Deljanovan, 5:29.
LINE MOUNTAIN 45, MOUNT CARMEL 21
285: Dominick Bridi (LM) dec. Austin Reed, 12-5; 106: Aidan Kritzer (LM) pinned Kris Kalbarchick, 0:48; 113: Brody Long (LM) by forfeit; 120: Lane Schadel (LM) dec. Jake Adzema; 126: Trevor McDonald (LM) dec. Blake Wirt, 4-1; 132: Mason Leshock (LM) dec. Tyler Winhofer, 8-6; 138: Ian Coller (LM) dec. Joey Bendas, 6-0; 145: Bryce Carl (LM) pinned Zach Reed, 5:39; 152: Matty Coller (LM) pinned Tyler Owens, 2:41; 160: Riley Heim (LM) pinned Thomas Davitt, 3:20; 170: Noah Berkoski (MC) pinned Alex Leitzel, 1:58; 182: Jacob Feese (LM) dec. Shane Weidner, 8-1; 195: Damon Backes (MC) pinned Cale King, 1:29; 220: Hunter Minnig (MC) by forfeit.
SEMIFINALS
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 49, MONTOURSVILLE 21
106: Branden Wentzel (Mont) by forfeit; 113: Cole Johnson (Mont) pinned Toren Cooper, 5:41; 120: Brady Feese (SC) tech. fall Lucas Sherwood, 16-1, 5:43; 126: Kole Biscoe (SC) maj. dec. Broc Lutz, 10-0; 132: Ian Yoder (SC) dec. James Batkowski, 7-5; 138: Pat Edmondson (SC) maj. dec. Xan Oberheim, 10-0; 145: Brandon Gedman (SC) pinned Emery Balint, 2:55; 152: Wes Barnes (SC) pinned Jake Dinges, 3:54; 160: Gavin Garcia (SC) dec. Isaac Cory, 3-0; 170: Cael Crebs (Mont) won by default Cade Linn, 4:00; 182: Dylan Bennett (Mont) dec. Tyler Waltman, 2-0; 195: Max Tillet (SC) pinned Gavin Livermore, 0:47; 220: Gaige Garcia (SC) pinned Cameron Wood, 1:10; 285: Lear Quinton (SC) pinned Lane Stutzman, 1:32.
LINE MOUNTAIN 50, CANTON 30
106: Aidan Kritzer (LM) dec. Isaac Landis, 4-3; 113: Bailey Ferguson (C) pinned Brody Long, 0:31; 120: Lane Schadel (LM) pinned Austin Allen, 0:42; 126: Blake Wirt (LM) pinned Miah Lehman, 0:54; 132: Hayden Ward (C) pinned Mason Leshock, 3:48; 138: Ian Coller (LM) tech. fall Riley Parker, 16-1, 5:26; 145: Bryce Carl (LM) pinned Tyler Williams, 1:14; 152: Matty Coller (LM) pinned Brenen Taylor, 1:29; 160: Riley Heim (LM) pinned Zeke Gilliland, 0:22; 170: Timmy Ward (C) pinned Alex Leitzel, 1:07; 182: Garrett Storch (C) pinned Cale King, 1:38; 195: Jacob Feese (LM) pinned Derek Atherton-Ely, 3:14; 220: Trevor Williams (C) by forfeit; 285: Dominick Bridi (LM) pinned Jaden Fantini-Hulslander, 2:54.
CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS
MUNCY 40*, MILTON 39
(Muncy wins on Criteria I, most first points scored, 16-8)
106: Tyler Geiswite (Mil) pinned Jaden Boore, 0:35; 113: Scott Johnson (Mun) pinned Alex Parker, 0:22; 120: Chase Crawley (Mun) dec. Zane Neaus, 5-0; 126: Jacob Blair (Mun) pinned Colton Taylor, 0:56; 132: Bryce Vollman (Mun) pinned Jaden Wagner, 0:27; 138: Kyler Crawford (Mil) pinned Dylan Sharr, 2:33; 145: Mario Barberio (Mun) by forfeit; 152: Christian Good (Mun) pinned Chase Hoffman, 4:45; 160: Dillan Ando (Mil) pinned Kobe Fowler, 1:31; 170: Ethan Gush (Mun) pinned Jason Valladares, 2:52; 182: Aven Ayala (Mil) pinned Tristan Ditzler, 3:30; 195: Nathan Rauch (Mil) by forfeit; 220: Brent Mitch (Mil) dec. Cael Hembury, 6-4; 285: Nevin Rauch (Mil) pinned Matt McCauley, 1:13.
BENTON 54, MOUNT CARMEL 12
106: Chase Burke (B) pinned Kris Kalbarchick, 1:11; 113: Ethan Kolb (B) by forfeit; 120: Dylan Granahan (B) dec. Jake Adzema, 3-1; 126: Gable Strickland (B) pinned Trevor McDonald, 2:21; 132: Caden Temple (B) pinned Tyler Winhofer, 3:44; 138: Mason Smith (B) pinned Joey Bendas, 0:37; 145: Zach Reed, MC, dec. Josh Fisher, 7-0; 152: Thomas Davitt, MC, dec. Mason Michael, 9-7; 160: Nolan Lear (B) by forfeit; 170: Shane Weidner (MC) dec. Jake Bobersky, 3-0; 182: Damon Backes (MC) dec. Kaleb Michael, 9-3; 195: Teagan Benner (B) by forfeit; 220: Andrew Wolfe (B) pinned Hunter Minnig, 1:59; 285: Zach Poust (B) dec. Austin Reed, 10-8.
CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS
MUNCY 42, CANTON 33
113: Scott Johnson (Mun) by forfeit; 120: Chase Crawley (Mun) dec. Bailey Ferguson, 6-4; 126: Alex Maiorana (Mun) pinned Austin Allen, 1:00; 132: Jacob Blair (Mun) pinned Miah Lehman, 0:22; 138: Bryce Vollman (Mun) dec. Hayden Ward, 2-0; 145: Mario Barberio (Mun) pinned Riley Parker, 1:41; 152: Christian Good (Mun) pinned Zeke Gilliland, 0:22; 160: Brenen Taylor (C) pinned Kobe Fowler, 3:44; 170: Timmy Ward (C) pinned Christian Niemczyk, 0:24; 182: Garrett Storch (C) dec. Ethan Gush, 3-2; 195: Derek Atherton-Ely (C) pinned Tristan Ditzler, 3:15; 220: Trevor Williams (C) pinned Obie Benner, 3:15; 285: Cael Hembury (Mun) pinned Jaden Fantini-Hulslander, 1:09; 106: Isaac Landis (C) by forfeit.
MONTOURSVILLE 44, BENTON 22
113: Ethan Kolb (B) dec. Cole Johnson, 9-2; 120: Dylan Granahan (B) pinned Lucas Sherwood, 5:04; 126: Gable Strickland (B) maj. dec. Broc Lutz, 9-1; 132: James Batkowski (Mont) tech. fall Remington Morrow, 16-0, 5:36; 138: Caden Temple (B) dec. Xan Oberheim, 8-2; 145: Emery Balint (Mont) pinned Mason Smith, 3:09; 152: Jake Dinges (Mont) tech. fall Mason Michael, 16-1, 6:00; 160: Nolan Lear (B) pinned Ethan Lepley, 0:59; 170: Isaac Cory (Mont) tech. fall Jake Bobersky, 16-0, 5:30; 182: Cael Crebs (Mont) pinned Kaleb Michael, 0:35; 195: Dylan Bennett (Mont) pinned Teagan Benner, 0:06; 220: Cam Wood (Mont) maj. dec. Zach Poust, 10-2; 285: Lane Stutzman (Mont) dec. Andrew Wolfe, 4-3 106: Branden Wentzel (Mont) maj. dec. Chase Burke, 9-1.
THIRD-PLACE MATCH
MONTOURSVILLE 39, MUNCY 36
120: Chase Crawley (Mun) pinned Lucas Sherwood, 2:20; 126: Jacob Blair (Mun) pinned Broc Lutz, 1:18; 132: James Batkowski (Mont) pinned Dylan Sharr, 3:27; 138: Bryce Vollman (Mun) dec. Xan Oberheim, 7-3; 145: Mario Barberio (Mun) pinned Emery Balint, 1:35; 152: Christian Good (Mun) pinned Jake Dinges, 1:45; 160: Isaac Cory (Mont) pinned Kobe Fowler, 0:57; 170: Cael Crebs (Mont) pinned Christian Niemczyk, 0:10; 182: Dylan Bennett (Mont) dec. Ethan Gush, 5-0; 195: Gavin Livermore (Mont) pinned Tristan Ditzler, 4:49; 220: Cameron Wood (Mont) pinned Obie Benner, 0:49; 285: Cael Hembury (Mun) pinned Lane Stutzman, 3:32; 106: Jackson Watkins (Mont) pinned Jaden Boore, 0:12; 113: Scott Johnson (Mun) dec. Branden Wentzel, 4-0.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 53, LINE MOUNTAIN 18
120: Kole Biscoe (SC) tech. fall Lane Schadel, 15-0, 3:41; 126: Brandon Woodruff (LM) by forfeit; 132: Ian Yoder (SC) dec. Mason Leshock, 11-5; 138: Pat Edmondson (SC) dec. Ian Coller, 6-0; 145: Brandon Gedman (SC) dec. Bryce Carl, 9-3; 152: Wes Barnes (SC) pinned Matty Coller, 2:35; 160: Gavin Garcia (SC) pinned Alex Leitzel, 0:18; 170: Cade Linn (SC) pinned Riley Heim, 0:51; 182: Tyler Waltman (SC) dec. Jacob Feese, 3-2; 195: Max Tillet (SC) pinned Cale King, 1:05; 220: Gaige Garcia (SC) pinned Dominick Bridi, 0:43; 285: Lear Quinton (SC) by forfeit; 106: Aidan Kritzer (LM) by forfeit; 113: Brody Long (LM) by forfeit.