ELYSBURG — When Southern Columbia’s Brandon Gedman saw that Notre Dame-Green Pond was in effect starting a junior varsity lineup in Wednesday’s Class 2A state quarterfinal, he interpreted the move as a bit of disrespect.
“We saw that (at weigh-ins), and we thought they were downplaying us as a team,” the 152-pound senior said after the Tigers won 56-14. “We went out, and went as hard as we could.”
The District 4 champions advance to Saturday’s semifinals at 11 a.m. at Cumberland Valley High School, near Mechanicsburg, where they will meet District 3 champion Boiling Springs. The Bubblers defeated District 2 champion Lackawanna Trail 28-24 on Wednesday. Burrell meets three-time defending state champion Reynolds in the other semifinal, with the title match at 1 p.m.
Notre Dame coach Matt Veres, whose team was ranked No. 1 by PA Power Wrestling, and won the state team title in the individual tournament in Hershey, said the decision to sit out most of his starters — including state 120-pound champion Brett Ungar, 132-pound runner-up Brandan Chletsos and state sixth-place finisher Holden Garcia (160) — was to give those who hadn’t wrestled all season their chance at varsity competition.
“We only had five matches throughout the year in the regular season. Our varsity guys saw a lot of time, and a lot of these guys no matches all year,” Veres said. “We did it for development of the younger guys.
“These guys wrestled tough, and I’m proud of how your younger guys wrestled and our older guys cheered them on.”
It was a late blitzkrieg, started by Gedman’s fall, that put the score out of reach for the Crusaders (5-1).
After a technical fall by NDGP sophomore Bryson Vaughn at 145 made it 32-14 with four bouts to go, Gedman started the final run to the finish with a fall in 1:28 over freshman Nathan Thomas.
Gedman was another beneficiary of the revamped season. Eliminated in the regional, Gedman’s career was resurrected for the team tournament.
Gedman took Nathan Thomas down, and quickly locked up a cradle for a fall in 1:28.
“From here on out my goal is to pin as many kids as I can, but I’ve got to be smart and go for the win,” Gedman said. “It’s a great thing to have something to do and continue doing the sport I love. I’d do anything for my team, and to get us at the top of the podium, that’s my biggest goal personally.”
Southern freshman Garrett Garcia (160) and sophomore Wes Barnes (189) added first-period falls to go with a forfeit to junior Gavin Garcia to close out the match.
Brady Feese is another wrestler who is getting another chance for the Tigers.
The junior saw his postseason end in the regional tournament, his only two losses coming to two of the newest PIAA medalists, Athens’ Gavin Bradley and South Williamsport’s Robert Gardner.
The 113-pounder is making the most of it.
After a win last week against Line Mountain in the district championship, Feese erased the Tigers’ early 9-6 deficit against Notre Dame. He beat PIAA seventh-place medalist Adam Schweitzer, 5-3.
That tied the match at 9-9, and the Tigers went on to win eight of the next nine bouts.
Feese (17-6) took Schweitzer down early. Schweitzer reversed him, but Feese escaped. Schweitzer (13-6) escaped in the second to tie it. In the third ,Schweitzer started on top and was trying to turn Feese to his back, but got called for using a full nelson, giving Feese the penalty point.
“I felt good (when it was 3-3) in the third, and I knew if I started on bottom going into three, I was in good shape,” Feese said.
On the restart Schweitzer cut Feese loose with eight seconds left, but the Tiger fought him off for the win.
“I got the opportunity to be able to show what I could do against a talented kid,” Feese said. “I had a pretty good mindset going out. I knew I could beat him. I just had to stay confident and not let the nerves get to me.”
Southern Columbia coach Kent Lane said he was pleased with Feese’s effort.
“He wrestled a great match against a state medalist and that’s what he’s capable of,” Lane said.” He’s got to get it locked in here (for the tournament).”
After senior Colin Sharrow cradled Mason Ludlow for a pin in 5:23 to open the match, the visitors got back-to-back wins from heavyweight Gino Guerrisi (6-1) and PIAA fourth-place medalist Ayden Smith (a pin in 3:02) to make it 9-6 Notre Dame.
After Feese’s win, it was mostly smooth sailing for Southern. The Tigers changed the scoreboard from 9-9 to 32-9 with consecutive pins by freshman Mason Barvitskie (120), senior Garrett Krebs (126) and junior Kole Biscoe (132), followed by a technical fall by senior Ian Yoder (138).
Lane said the lineup changes didn’t bother him.
He said he heard reports and saw some comments on social media that the Crusaders didn’t plan to wrestle many of their starters.
“I can’t worry about what Notre Dame is doing,” Lane said. “I got my guys prepped; we were ready top to bottom. They brought who they brought, and they’re a great team.”
PIAA Class 2A Quarterfinals
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 56,
NOTRE DAME-GREEN POND 14
215: Colin Sharrow (SC) pinned Mason Ludlow, 5:23; 285: Gino Guerrisi (ND) dec. Chris Treshock, 6-1; 106: Ayden Smith (ND) pinned Gaege Fronk, 3:02; 113: Brady Feese (SC) dec. Adam Schweitzer, 5-3; 120: Mason Barvitskie (SC) pinned Tanner McQueen, :59; 126: Garrett Krebs (SC) pinned Nick Fegley, 1:39; 132: Kole Biscoe (SC) pinned Josh Ludlow, 2:43; 138: Ian Yoder (SC) tech. fall Jacob Wehr, 16-1, 5:48; 145: Bryson Vaughn (ND) tech. fall Louden Murphy, 16-0, 5:58; 152: Brandon Gedman (SC) pinned Nathan Thomas, 1:28; 160: Garrett Garcia (SC) pinned Edward Melhem, :48; 172: Gavin Garcia (SC) won by forfeit; 189: Wes Barnes (SC) pinned Connor Gregory, :15.