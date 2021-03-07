Tigers overcome hot-shooting NEB

CATAWISSA — Southern Columbia survived a difficult semifinal test that saw No. 4 Northeast Bradford connect on nine 3-pointers Saturday night.
The shooting display had the Tigers trailing in the third, but a late push, highlighted by a 3-pointer and seven consecutive free throws from Ava Novak, proved to be the difference.
It all added up to a 77-62 win for the Tigers.
“We saw that Bloomsburg beat them by a high amount and definitely thought it would be a little easier,” Southern Columbia’s Loren Gehret said. “We almost came out like we were too confident. Our coach had to get us back in the game and made us realize we had to play our hardest.”
Southern Columbia (16-4) will face Mount Carmel, a 46-25 winner over South Williamsport, in the District 4 Class 2A championship game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Williamsport High School.
Novak was shut out in the third quarter and responded with a monster fourth to help the Tigers advance.
“I can’t wait to see what their shooting percentage was,” Southern coach Bill Callahan said of NEB. “We got punched, but the kids responded. Look, it’s the district semifinals. Once NEB took the lead to the end of the game we played well.”
Novak highlighted the fourth, but Summer Tillett scored seven in the third and grabbed two rebounds. Ally Griscavage, who finished with 19 points, scored seven in the third and added another six in the fourth.
“We shot the free throws well and hit some big 3s,” Callahan said. “We’ve struggled the last two years in the semifinals. The first two and half quarters of the game I was worried.”
NEB’s outside shooters were on throughout the game. Every time Southern Columbia attempted to pull away one of the Panthers would hit a big shot.
Kayleigh Thoman hit a long three in the third, Lauryn Jones scored all 12 of her points from beyond the arc; and Maise Neuber paced all scorers with 25 points.
“We can shoot,” NEB coach Ben Beebe said. “The couple games we lost this year we just didn’t shoot well.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
SEMIFINAL
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 77,
NORTHEAST BRADFORD 62
Northeast Bradford (11-4) 62
Kayleigh Thoman 5 1-2 12; Alena Beebe 5 1-1 13; Lauren Jones 4 0-0 12; Maise Neuber 9 5-8 25. Totals 23 7-11 62.
3-point goals: Jones 4, Beebe 2, Neuber 2, Thoman.
Did not score: Julie Brown, Emma Neuber.
Southern Columbia (16-4) 77
Faith Callahan 3 0-0 9; Grace Callahan 2 1-2 6; Ally Griscavage 9 1-4 19; Summer Tillet 5 1-1 11; Loren Gehret 1 5-6 7; Ava Novak 6 7-7 23; Colby Bernhard 1 0-1 2. Totals 27 15-22 77.
3-point goals: Novak 4, F. Callahan 3, G. Callahan.
Did not score: Mackenzie Palacz, Maddie Griscavage.
Score by quarters
NEB 13 17 15 17 — 62
Southern Col. 24 12 19 22 — 77