HERSHEY — Southern Columbia’s aggressive mentality was on full display Friday during the Class A girls soccer championship game.
The Tigers didn’t let Greensburg Central Catholic have any easy possession, and the result was a 2-1 win to earn Southern Columbia its second state title in three seasons.
There’s a saying in the Southern Columbia program, “It’s our ball or nobody’s ball,” meaning if the Tigers don’t win the ball, they aren’t going to let their opponents keep up.
“Honestly, in junior high, we talk about it a lot,” sophomore Sophie Shadle said. “It really works for us. ... We talk about it every game. The coaches put it in our heads to play that way.”
That mentality showed itself numerous times in the state final. With 10:30 left in the first half, two Centurions were in position to control the ball as it bounced toward them. As they waited for the ball to get to them, Southern Columbia senior Karly Renn sprinted in to win the bouncing ball, and then drew a foul setting up a free kick.
“Our motto is, ‘We play all with our heart,’” Renn said. “Our coaches told us to go out and play with our heart because this was going to be our last game regardless.”
Later in the game, a Centurion defender had the ball, and what she thought was enough space to look around and pick out a pass. Shadle came rushing in from 20 yards away to force the Centurion to make a pass faster than she wanted.
“We work on that a lot at practice,” Shadle said. “We work on putting pressure on defenders to try to make them make their decision faster, and make them mess up. Then we get to take it over.
“Sometimes it’s a natural instinct to let the ball go, but we try to make them make a mistake and take it.”
Shadle forced a pass to a player who was guarded. The second player made a rushed pass that Evelyn Cook stole. Cook then passed it Loren Gehret — who scored both of the Tigers’ goal — and Gehret ripped a shot that went just wide.
“We always have talks before the game and that gets everyone super hyped up to play,” Cook said. “The energy of our warmup really contributes to how we step on the field. We always say, ‘Play with your heart and the rest will come.’ I think it’s just the fact that we go out there with our heart everytime we step on the field.”
In a matter of seconds, Greensburg Central Catholic went from having possession with yards of space to watching a shot by Gehret go just wide of goal because of Southern Columbia’s relentless pressure.
“We told them right from the beginning of the game that possession was going to be the big key factor,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said. “We had to possess the ball better than them. If we did, we felt we could come out on top.”
Shortly after that play, Cook attempted a diagonal pass that was intercepted about 10 yards from where she played it. She sprinted to the Centurion defender, stole back the ball, and then made the pass she initially attempted, leading to another scoring chance for the Tigers.
“It’s frustrating when it doesn’t initially go where you want it to,” Cook said. “You can’t give up. You’ve got to keep working. It’s just a mentality. We’ve worked on it. At the beginning of the season it wasn’t there as much, as you can by our record. We’ve just improved our mentality so much. When we lose the ball, we work so much harder to get it back.”
That improvement helped Southern Columbia end the season on an eight-game winning streak, going from 7-9 with two games left in the regular season to winning the state championship.
Southern Columbia also used its aggressiveness and dogged determination to win the ball on the defensive end. With a little more than 12 minutes to play, the Centurions got more desperate. A Greensburg Central Catholic forward made a run with the ball going full-speed and Tigers junior defender Marlee Swank stepped in to tackle the ball away — getting plowed over in the process.
“They told us before the game, ‘If it’s not our ball, it’s no one’s ball,’ so we went in with that mentality,” Swank said. “We just won every ball and it went really well.
“We’re so tough in the middle.”
That toughness and aggressiveness led to the Tigers lifting the state championship trophy and a five-pound chocolate bar with gold medals draped around their necks.