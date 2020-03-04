LEWISBURG — With less than a minute to play and Bucknell clinging to a two-point lead, Avi Toomer set himself in the corner.
The Bison’s Jimmy Sotos drove into the lane, immediately drawing three Holy Cross defenders, and kicked the ball to Toomer for a 3-point shot.
“Better go in,” Toomer later said he was thinking at the time.
Toomer drained the 3-pointer to push Bucknell’s lead to five in the first round of the Patriot League men’s basketball tournament. It provided the breathing room the seventh-seeded Bison needed to hold off No. 10 Holy Cross, 65-62, at Sojka Pavilion.
“We work on shots in tough times,” Toomer said. “I’m happy, thankful.”
Bucknell (13-19) heads to second-seeded American for a quarterfinal on Thursday.
“We were going to have to play well tonight to win,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said, “and we did enough.”
That 3-pointer gave Toomer — the only senior to play for Bucknell — 10 points in likely his final game in Sojka Pavilion.
“It felt great because it put us up five,” Toomer said. “It made it a two-possession game with only 29 seconds left.”
Joe Pridgen made a layup for Holy Cross with 4.2 seconds to play for the final margin. Pridgen led the Crusaders with a game-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Two defensive plays by junior Andrew Funk on Pridgen seemed to push the momentum in Bucknell’s favor.
With 4:18 to play and Holy Cross on a 4-0 run to pull within three (57-54), Funk drew a charging foul on Pridgen. Funk, who scored a team-high 17 points, made a driving layup on the other end to push the lead back to five points.
Then, on the possession immediately following Toomer’s 3-pointer, Funk stole the ball from Pridgen underneath the basket.
“We’ve been defending really well in the first half, and kind of lapsing a little bit too much in the second half,” Funk said. “We had to play possession by possession, stop by stop. Getting those two stops in big spots was huge to get those extra possessions whenever we can.”
Bucknell led for nearly 37 of the 40 minutes, but the Bison could never get comfortable against the Crusaders (3-29). That’s because the Bison had five different instances where they had three or more consecutive scoreless trips.
“We need to make sure we get more good (shots),” Davis said.
“That’s when you’ve got to bear down a little extra on the defensive end, and let your defense lead into your offense more,” Funk said.
The Bison were able to get a lot of points from drives to the hoop — scoring 34 points in the paint.
“They play ball-screen coverage a little differently than most teams,” Funk said. “We knew where our openings would be where we could make plays.”
Bucknell took the lead for good on a drive and layup by Funk just 3:32 into the game. The Bison led by as many as 12 late in the first half, but Holy Cross stayed close throughout.
Sotos added 14 points for the Bison.
BUCKNELL 65, HOLY CROSS 62
Holy Cross (3-29) 62
Connor Niego 4-6 0-0 9, Matt Faw 5-11 4-5 15, Joe Pridgen 10-14 1-4 22, Ryan Wade 3-8 0-0 8, Austin Butler 2-9 2-3 6, Clayton Le Sann 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-50 7-12 62.
Bucknell (13-19) 65
John Meeks 3-6 0-0 7, Paul Newman 0-5 0-0 0, Jimmy Sotos 5-7 3-6 14, Andrew Funk 7-17 1-2 17, Avi Toomer 3-7 3-4 10, Kahliel Spear 3-7 1-2 7, Walter Ellis 3-6 0-1 8, Xander Rice 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-56 8-15 65.
Halftime: Bucknell 37-28. 3-point goals: Holy Cross 5-18 (Wade 2-5, Pridgen 1-2, Niego 1-3, Faw 1-5, Butler 0-3); Bucknell 7-18 (Ellis 2-5, Funk 2-6, Meeks 1-1, Sotos 1-2, Toomer 1-4). Rebounds: Holy Cross 36 (Niego 11); Bucknell 26 (Newman 5). Assists: Holy Cross 15 (Niego 5, Pridgen 5); Bucknell 13 (Funk 3, Rice 3). Steals: Holy Cross 4 (Faw 2); Bucknell 11 (Rice 3). Blocked shots: Holy Cross 5 (Faw 3); Bucknell 3 (three tied with 1). Total fouls: Holy Cross 14; Bucknell 10. Turnovers: Holy Cross 24; Bucknell 11.