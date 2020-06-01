SELINSGROVE — Racing returned to Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday night, and the delayed season opener was a success, according to track General Manager Steve Inch.
“Overall, it was a great night,” Inch said. “We had a great car count. The fans were very receptive and excited to be back.”
Inch stood in the infield of the track after Christian Rumsey won the 305 sprint car feature to end opening night as the fans — who were socially-distanced in the grandstand — left to go to their cars.
“I’m just excited to get the track open for the first time,” Inch said.
The Speedway drew 51 305 sprint cars and 28 late models to race on opening night. Selinsgrove Speedway was set to open March 21 with the Icebreaker 40, but that was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Speedway then attempted to race twice during Snyder County’s yellow phase, before being told not to by the governor’s office. With Snyder County turning green in the governor’s tiered reopening plan, racing was on.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, state Sen. John Gordner and state Rep. David Rowe all attended the races.
“It’s very satisfying to open,” Inch said. “It’s great to have a lot of our lawmakers on hand, who worked to help us get to this point.”
The crowd, and workers, seemed happy to have racing back in Snyder County.
Ted Ferguson — of Middleburg, who was working at the Speedway on opening night by manning a gate between the grandstand and the track — said he imagined the way race fans felt Saturday was the way golfers felt when they were finally able to get out on courses earlier this month.
“We’ve got a fantastic crowd around for opening night,” he said. “It’s been over two months (since the season was scheduled to start) and people are anxious to see some racing.”
Ferguson, who said he was born in 1944 and had been coming to the Speedway since 1947 or ‘48, said he was happy to get back to the track.
Inch is hoping that’s the way other race fans in the area feel after the pandemic, as there are still a dozen races currently scheduled with the possibility of adding more.
“Hopefully we’ll continue with the season and salvage the summer months, which are big months for racing,” Inch said. “It’s a relief to get the place open.”