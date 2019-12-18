CATAWISSA — Maybe the worst thing that happened to Mount Carmel on Tuesday night was how easy the early moments were at Charles Nesbitt Memorial Gymnasium.
“We got two easy buckets, and then we were flat and looked like we wanted to cruise a little bit,” Mount Carmel coach John Lazicki said.
“At the beginning of the game, we stooped down to their level,” Mount Carmel senior Tommy Reisinger said. “I really think we are better team than they are.”
It took until the second quarter, but Reisinger turned out to be correct.
Mike Balichik scored 21 points, and Reisinger chipped in 19 as the Red Tornadoes used a huge second quarter to remain undefeated with a 71-48 victory over Southern Columbia in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III action.
Southern Columbia coach Pete Long couldn’t have been happier with the Tigers start. After falling behind 5-1 early, freshman guard Braeden Wisloski kickstarted the Southern Columbia offense, scoring eight points late in the first quarter to help the Tigers open up an 18-13 lead after Liam Klebon’s bucket early in the second quarter.
“We were low energy to start the game and really sloppy with the ball,” Lazicki said. “We looked like we didn’t get off the bus.”
“We came out, made some shots and had some energy,” Long said. “But about halfway through the second quarter, they started killing us with their transition offense.”
The Tigers (1-2 overall, 1-1 HAC-III) were still within a point at that stage of the game as Klebon knocked down a 3-pointer to cut a Mount Carmel lead to 22-21, but that’s when the Mount Carmel offense kicked into another gear.
“This group has been playing together our whole entire lives,” Reisinger said. “You can see it in our chemistry on offense.”
Six Mount Carmel (5-0, 2-0) players scored in a 16-2 run to end the second quarter. When Garrett Varano made a jumper at the first-half buzzer, Mount Carmel took a 38-23 lead into the locker room.
“If we make two good passes in a row against the press, it should result in a good shot and we started to do that a little better in the second quarter,” Lazicki said. “Also we played better defense, which raised our energy level and got us some easy buckets.”
Mount Carmel started the second half slowly as well. Two turnovers and two Kaiden Karl layups had the Tigers back within 38-27 with less than a minute gone in the third quarter.
However, Brock Evert knocked down a 3-pointer to start 11 straight Mount Carmel points. A Reisinger foul shot with 3:23 left in the third quarter gave Mount Carmel a 49-27 advantage.
It was a learning experience for a young Tigers team that had just one senior play significant minutes against the Red Tornadoes.
“I think we have some good players, but they need to learn that the game is 32 minutes,” Long said. “We have to play hard for 32 minutes and not get down on each other. We have to pick each other up.
“It’s a marathon, not a sprint. I think we’ll learn from it.”
MOUNT CARMEL 71,
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 48
Mount Carmel (5-0) 71
Garrett Varano 2 0-0 4; Nate Long 2 0-0 6; Tommy Reisinger 7 5-9 19; Dylan Pupo 3 2-2 8; Brock Evert 2 0-0 5; Garrett Timco 2 1-2 6; Mike Balichik 9 1-2 21; Matt Scicchitano 0 1-2 1; Pedro Feliciano 0 1-2 1. Totals 27 11-19 71.
3-point goals: Long 2, Balichik 2, Evert, Timco.
Did not score: Gabe Klembara, Julien Stellar.
Southern Columbia (1-2) 48
Owen Sosnoski 2 1-2 5; Liam Klebon 5 1-2 13; Joey Szuler 0 1-2 1; Braeden Wisloski 5 1-3 12; Kaiden Karl 2 0-0 4; Conner Gallagher 4 0-0 9; Jake Davis 1 2-5 4. Totals 19 6-14 48.
3-point goals: Klebon 2, Wisloski, Gallagher.
Did not score: Tommy Ziemba, Dorris Wetzel, Jason Yeick, Ronnie Szido, Jake Toczylousky, Matt Masala.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel`13`25`14`18 — 71
Southern Columbia`16`7`9`16 — 48