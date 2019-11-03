HERSHEY — Warrior Run’s Lauren Trapani has become a one-person dynasty in District 4 cross-country running circles after three consecutive district titles.
Trapani finished ninth overall in 19:17 at the PIAA Class 2A meet Saturday.
“She got out hard and did really well,” Warrior Run coach Corey Dufrene said.
Trapani was ninth overall, and second among runners who were competing for teams. That helped Warrior Run place third as a team at the state meet with 116 points, 43 ahead of Central Cambria. South Fayette won with 62 points, 15 ahead of Northern.
“We felt pretty good about that,” Dufrene said. “We had expectations to go down there, and thought third was where we could end up. We wanted to do our best and place as high as we could. The kids had a great race. They all did as we talked about.”
Emma Miller placed 19th in the team race and was second across the finish line for the Defenders.
“Emma Miller has been running great all year and had another great race,” Dufrene said.
The next three runners for Warrior Run all crossed the finish line within eight seconds of each other. Alyssa Hoffman was 28th 20:52, Alanna Ranck was 30th in 20:56, and Mikaela Majcher was 37th in 21:00.
“They’ve been running side-by-side in a group all year, and that’s something we’ve worked on,” Dufrene said. “They all ran really well.”
Dufrene also praised the Defenders’ sixth runner, freshman Sage Dunkleberger, who finished in 21:20.
All seven Warrior Run runners who competed at the state meet should return for the Defenders next season, as the six other than Dunkleberger are all juniors.
“They’ve learned a lot over the course of the past couple years,” Dufrene said. “I’d like to get a little more depth after the top seven, but this experience should set us up really well (for next year).”
Lewisburg placed fifth as a team with 182 points. Sophomore Olivia Beattie led the way with a 17th-place finish in the team standings in 20:34. Maggie Daly (24th in 20:48), Hannah Mirshahi (39th in 21:05), Alexa Binney (50th in 21:22), and Delaney Humphrey (52nd in 21:33) also scored for the Green Dragons.
Among Valley individual runners in the Class 2A race, Shikellamy’s Alyssa Keeley led the way with a 27th-place finish.
In the Class A race, Southern Columbia freshman Annabell Reck enjoyed her first state experience.
“I’m happy with my performance,” Reck said. “The whole thing was uphill. The uphill parts were challenging.”
She placed 64th in 21:36.
“I tried to stay with the same girl I did at districts, which I did. I was close to her for most of the race,” Reck said. “All the uphills were challenging, but a funny thing I noticed is we were actually going faster when we were going up hills. It was odd, but people were pushing hard on the hills.”
Reck will move into the pool now that the fall season has come to a close for her. Swimming is her main sport, but she was happy with her cross-country season.
“First of all, I’m really proud of myself,” Reck said. “There’s definitely a lot of training involved. I did my best at every practice and every meet. I’m just proud of where I got this year. It was a goal of my from the beginning of the season and I’m just really happy.”