SUNBURY — Feeling comfortable as she warmed up Saturday morning, Lauren Trapani decided it was time to make the other racers come get her.
As much as they tried, no one could.
Posting a meet-record time en route to her second individual championship in as many attempts, Trapani captured the Shikellamy Classic title by clocking an impressive 18:10.8 Saturday morning in the cross-country race.
Trapani’s effort sliced about eight seconds off the previous mark.
Shikellamy’s Alyssa Keeley finished second with a personal-best 19:20.1, but she was just entering the stadium as Trapani approached the finish line and won by more than 400 meters. Williamsport’s Lydia Smith (19:28.0) finished third.
Warrior Run’s Emma Miller (19:39.9) and Macy Carper of Shikellamy (19:45.7) wound up in fourth and fifth place, respectively.
With Trapani and Miller leading the way, Warrior Run snared the team championship after its first five runners crossed the finish line in 18th place or better. Mikaela Majcher (20:08.8), Alanna Ranck (20:24.3) and Alyssa Hoffman (20:27.7) were the other scoring runners as the Defenders totaled 50 points.
Lewisburg, thanks to a 6-7-8 finish from Delaney Humphrey (19:50.0), Olivia Beattie (19:55.1) and Hannah Mirshahi (20:01.7), was seven points behind Warrior Run.
The late morning belonged to Trapani, who won the individual championship (18:32.00) two seasons ago, but did not compete a year ago since the Defenders were dealing with injury issues and rested rather than raced.
“I approached it kind of the same, but I put more pressure on myself to do better than I did freshman year,” Trapani said. “I had to see my growth from freshman year to now.”
Trapani also wanted to test her speed, so she went out hard and contended for the lead immediately as a sizable pack numbering more than 110 runners motored toward the dike that separates the Shikellamy course from Little Shamokin Creek.
“It was more of just get out and try to push pace,” Trapani said. “And today I felt good enough to do that, too, so that was good.”
Keeley was pleased with her runner-up finish.
“Today was about trying different strategies, so my first one was like trying to get out faster to prepare for states,” she said. “So, Trapani was going out fast so I was just like, ‘Well, nothing to lose today.’ So we just tried it and went for it. I think it went pretty well.”
Even though things went pretty well for Keeley, Trapani continued to pull away from the field while covering the first and second miles. Eventually, Keeley found it extremely difficult to keep Trapani in her line of sight — even though she was in second place.
“It definitely helps being able to run these times going into districts and states,” Trapani said. “I guess it’s a confidence boost.”
The same could be said for the rest of the racing Defenders, who finished fourth, 11th, 16th and 18th, respectively. So, the next stop for Trapani and her teammates will be the District 4 Class 2A championships on Oct. 25 at Bloomsburg University.
While Trapani claimed the individual district crown and Miller finished seventh last year, the Defenders could not unseat perennial hammer Danville for the team title.
“It was a real confidence boost for the team, because we’re looking to do well at districts and states,” Trapani said. “So, we kind of needed this race.”
SHIKELLAMY CLASSIC
Team standings
1. Warrior Run (WR), 50; 2. Lewisburg (Lew), 57; 3. Williamsport (Wmpt), 107; 4. Danville (D), 141; 5. Selinsgrove (Sel), 167; 6. Milton (Milt), 176; 7. Shikellamy (Shik), 202; 8. Mount Carmel (MC), 242; 9. Jersey Shore (JS), 261; 10. Montoursville (Mont), 263; 11. Southern Columbia (SC), 306; 12. Central Mountain (CM), 326; 13. Shamokin (Sh), 336; 14. Midd-West (MW), 338; 15. Bloomsburg (B), 375; 16. Mifflinburg (Miff), 415.
Individual standings
1. Lauren Trapani (WR), 18:10.8 (meet record); 2. Alyssa Keeley (Shik), 19:20.1; 3. Lydia Smith (Wmpt), 19:28.0; 4. Emma Miller (WR), 19:39.9; 5. Macy Carper (Shik), 19:45.7; 6. Delaney Humphrey (Lew), 19:50.0; 7. Olivia Beattie (Lew), 19:55.1; 8. Hannah Mirshahi (Lew), 20:01.7; 9. Leah Walter (Milt), 20:06.4; 10. Ade Leason (Sel), 20:08.0; 11. Mikaela Majcher (WR), 20:08.8; 12. Ariane Raymond (Milt), 20:14.8; 13. Mikayla Carnathan (Sel), 20:15.5; 14. Caroline Fletcher (MC), 20:19.2; 15. Abby Gerst (JS), 20:23.9; 16. Alanna Ranck (WR), 20:24.3; 17. Maggie Daly (Lew), 20:24.8; 18. Alyssa Hoffman (WR), 20:27.7; 19. Anna Batkowsk (Lew), 20:32.2; 20. Coyla Bartholomew (D), 20:34.9; 21. Samantha Wakeman (Lew), 20:35.2; 22. Kanina Lattie (Wmpt), 20:42.8; 23. Lydia Bowersox (MW), 20:44.1; 24. Sage Dunkleberger (WR), 20:45.5; 25. Emily Hale (Wmpt), 20:59.2.
Top five teams
Warrior Run (50): 1. Lauren Trapani 18:10.8; 4. Emma Miller 19:39.9; 11. Mikaela Majcher 20:08.8; 16. Alanna Ranck 20:24.3; 18. Alyssa Hoffman 20:27.7.
Lewisburg (57): 6. Delaney Humphrey 19:50.0; 7. Olivia Beattie 19:55.1; 8. Hannah Mirshahi 20:01.7; 17. Maggie Daly 20:24.8; 19. Anna Batkowski 20:32.2.
Williamsport (107): 3. Lydia Smith 19:28.0; 22. Kanina Lattie 20:42.8; 25. Emily Hale 20:59.2; 27. Ellie Fisher 21:07.0; 30. Katie Brue 21:14.5.
Danville (141): 20. Coyla Bartholomew 20:34.9; 26. Grace Petrick 21:03.3; 29. Emma Mikita 21:13.2; 32. Rachel Buzzini 21:25.9; 34. Olivia Huron 21:31.1.
Selinsgrove (167): 10. Ade Leason 20:08.0; 13. Mikayla Carnathan 20:15.5; 41. Breia Mayes 21:46.0; 45. Jasayle Rivera 22:03.3; 58. Zoe Tomko 22:59.5.