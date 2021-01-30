LEWISBURG — When Lewisburg returned to the court for Friday’s second half, the Green Dragons aimed to take better care of the basketball and make a run at Shamokin.
They crisply moved the ball for nearly 40 seconds of their opening third-quarter possession, hunting a shot that might foster some confidence and momentum. It never came.
The visiting Indians harassed Lewisburg into a traveling violation to end the lengthy sequence, and soon pushed their lead into the teens for an eventual 44-29 win in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I game.
“The thing that shot us in the foot was unforced turnovers — we’d throw the ball away (or) we’d travel — especially in the first half,” said Green Dragons coach Brent Sample. “You can’t leave points on the floor. We don’t even get shots on those possessions. If you don’t have the opportunity to shoot shots, it becomes tough to beat a good team.”
Lewisburg (5-2 overall, 3-2 HAC-I) committed 21 turnovers, including 14 in the first half, and shot just 9-for-41 from the field overall. The Green Dragons, playing without leading scorer Roz Noone (10.5 ppg.), protected the ball better in the second half but languished at 13.6% (3-of-22) against the aggressive Indians.
“Something we really stressed the past week was getting at it defensively. That’s something we have been struggling with, so it was good to see them respond in a positive way,” said Shamokin coach Jordan Rickert. “We knew coming in it was going to be a tough game. Them not having one of their best players kind of played into it, but overall I think it was a great team win for our girls. We needed this win.”
The Indians (4-3, 4-2) had lost two consecutive games after a 3-0 start to division play, but they were still one of only four teams above .500 in HAC-I with Central Mountain, Selinsgrove (both undefeated at 3-0) and Lewisburg.
Freshman point guard Carly Nye led all scorers with a career-high 13 points, which boosted her average to 7.0, while seniors Ariana Nolter and Grace Nazih added nine and seven, respectively in the win.
Hope Drumm, a senior, topped the Green Dragons with eight points, while sophomore Maddie Still had six.
Neither team appeared comfortable with ball early in Friday’s game, but Shamokin used pressure and a pair of 3-pointers from Morgan Nolter off the bench to forge a 10-3 lead. Lewisburg bridged the opening periods with a 9-0 run, sparked by a Drumm 3-pointer, to go ahead 12-10. Nye halted the spree with a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 6:02 left in the half. She immediately followed with a left-wing jumper, and Shamokin led the rest of the way.
“Carly’s playing very well,” said Rickert. “For a freshman, being a point guard, she’s handling her own very well.”
A pair of Maddie Materne free throws with 1:46 to play in the half pulled Lewisburg within 19-16. Shamokin closed with a 6-0 run keyed by Nazih. She drove for a bucket, blocked a shot that led to an Emma Kramer basket, and then made steal and score for the 25-16 halftime margin.
Lewisburg’s lone third-quarter basket — Lauren Gross’ finish of a Sophie Kilbride assist — cut the margin to single-digits (27-18) with 3:13 to play in the period. Shamokin committed seven turnovers in the third, but shot 4-of-5, including an Ariana Nolter trey to surge ahead 34-21. Nazih then opened the fourth quarter with a triple for the Indians’ largest lead.
“If you watched our possessions, we tried to pass too much or dribble into defense as opposed to shooting some pretty good shots,” said Sample. “I think we just need to play with more composure. It was kind of like a deer in the headlights a little bit (without Noone). Anytime something happens that you don’t plan for ... (or) anything out of the ordinary, it kind of throws a monkey wrench into things.
“So I think that was a factor, and plus it doesn’t help when you play a team that plays really aggressive defense.”
In addition to Nye’s strong game, the Indians got a team-high six rebounds from sophomore Desiree Michaels and four boards from classmate Madison Lippay.
“Experience is always key, especially in certain situations and with losing half the season, but I think with every game the girls are getting more comfortable,” said Rickert. “I do like effort, and I think hustle and effort takes care of itself in a lot of ways. So I’ll take that and them playing as a team over anything.”
SHAMOKIN 44, LEWISBURG 29
Shamokin (4-3, 4-2) 44
Carly Nye 5 2-2 13, Emma Kramer 2 0-1 5, Madison Lippay 0 2-4 2, Grace Nazih 3 0-0 7, Ariana Nolter 4 0-0 9, Desiree Michaels 1 0-0 2, Morgan Nolter 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 4-7 44.
3-point goals: M. Nolter 2, Kramer, Nazih, A. Nolter, Nye.
Did not score: None.
Lewisburg (5-2, 3-2) 29
Maddie Still 3 0-0 6, Sophie Kilbride 0 2-4 2, Regan Llanso 2 1-2 5, Lauren Gross 2 0-0 4, Hope Drumm 2 2-2 8, Anna Baker 0 2-2 2, Maddie Materne 0 2-2 2. Totals 9 9-14 29.
3-point goals: Drumm 2.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Shamokin`10`15`9`10 — 44
Lewisburg`6`10`5`8 — 29