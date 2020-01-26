SELINSGROVE — Gabby Holko was hoping Susquehanna’s interior players would win more of the physical battles in the paint Saturday.
While the River Hawks’ post players held their own, their guards struggled against a grinding Catholic defense.
Short-circuited by 30 turnovers — while struggling to put the ball in the basket — Susquehanna watched its losing skid grow to three as Catholic earned a 64-52 Landmark Conference women’s baksebtall win.
Erin Thompson was the lone Catholic player to reach double digits, collecting 16 points as the Cardinals (14-3, 5-1) maintained their share of the Landmark lead. Amelia Baldo and Mollie Reynolds each tacked on eight points as Catholic won its fourth straight.
Susquehanna (11-6, 3-3) was led by Amanda Lemire, who scored nine points, although Warrior Run grad Madi Welliver racked up 10 rebounds while drawing praise from Holko for limiting leading scorer Sydney Poindexter to four points.
“A big thing for us — and a positive for us — is we went into this game knowing that our post players needed to be more physical,” Holko said. “Madi was fantastic.
“A big issue for us was the physicality with the guards,” Holko added. “We had a lot of turnovers and they had almost 30 points (28) off those turnovers. ... If we cut that in half, this game is very different. Very different.”
Susquehanna’s three-game losing streak has come against Elizabethtown, Scranton and Catholic. Catholic and Elizabethtown share the Landmark lead, while Scranton sits just one game back.
While Susquehanna led twice — 3-0 on Nevin Hoenninger’s conventional three-point play and 8-7 on Lemire’s 3-pointer — Catholic unloaded a 12-4 blast on the River Hawks to close the opening quarter.
The Cardinals continued to add to their cushion, leading by as many as 17 (32-15) in the second quarter before Welliver and Sadie Comfort combined for seven points to pull Susquehanna within 10 (32-22). A basket by Rachel Bussanich had Catholic up 12.
Susquehanna got closer than 12 only once — and that was in the final seconds when Erin McQuillen buried a late trey that had SU within 11 (63-52).
Even though Susquehanna shot just 37.3% (19-for-51) from the floor and 23.5% (4-for-17) from beyond the arc, Catholic was barely better from the field (23-for-60) and worse from 3-point distance (3-for-15).
What bothered Holko & Co. was a mistake count — Susquehanna had 18 turnovers in the first half — that continued to grow.
Susquehanna trailed 20 (55-35) after three quarters. In fact, Catholic’s sizable advantage gradually shrunk throughout the fourth.
“We put in kids that haven’t gotten that many minutes this season and they cut that lead to 12,” Holko said. “They were able to do that because they fought, and they had the fight within them. That’s something that we were extremely proud of.
“This loss is very disappointing to all of us. We knew that we could go in there and win that game. The Landmark Conference is something; any given day it’s very tough. Every single team can be a win, but we have to be able to bring it every game.”
CATHOLIC 64, SUSQUEHANNA 52
Catholic (14-3, 5-1) 64
Rachel Bussanich 1-7 3-4 5; Amelia Baldo 4-10 0-0 8; Amanda Johnson 1-9 5-6 7; Sydney Poindexter 0-4 4-8 4; Erin Thompson 7-9 0-0 16; Samantha McCarter 0-1 0-0 0; Mollie Reynolds 3-4 1-4 8; Erin Doherty 3-7 0-0 6; Maggie Bednarek 1-3 1-2 3; Megan Stafford 3-6 1-2 7. Totals 23-60 15-26 64.
Susquehanna (11-6, 3-3) 52
Erin McQuillen 3-5 0-0 7; Amanda Lemire 4-9 0-0 9; Olivia Brandt 0-3 0-0 0; Madi Welliver 2-5 1-2 5; Nevin Hoenninger 2-6 2-3 6; Isabella Schwabe 0-0 0-0 0; Rachel Sweger 0-1 0-0 0; Alexa Petrozzino 0-3 6-6 6; Taylor Evans 0-0 0-0 0; Amalia Esposito 3-5 0-0 6; Sadie Comfort 3-10 0-0 8; Kaitlyn Lynch 1-2 1-2 3; Alanna Connolly 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-51 10-13 52.
Halftime: Catholic 34-22. 3-point shooting: Catholic 3-15 (Thompson 2-2, Reynolds 1-2, McCarter 0-1, Stafford 0-1, Doherty 0-2, Johnson 0-3, Bussanich 0-4); Susquehanna 4-17 (Comfort 2-7, McQuillen 1-2, Lemire 1-3, Brandt 0-1, Hoenninger 0-1, Lynch 0-1, Petrozzino 0-2). Rebounds: Catholic 32 (Poindexter 7); Susquehanna 41 (Welliver 10). Assists: Catholic 6 (Baldo 2, Poindexter 2); Susquehanna (three tied with 2). Total fouls: Catholic 21; Susquehanna 24. Turnovers: Catholic 15; Susquehanna 30.