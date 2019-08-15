SELINSGROVE — Twin sisters Miranda and Cassandra Minium have followed one another in lockstep for much of their lives.
The East Juniata High School graduates, who celebrate their 23rd birthdays today, played all the same sports from kindergarten throughout their high school years. After graduation, Miranda and Cassandra both joined the military and headed to basic training.
Last Saturday night, the twins were together again, at Selinsgrove Speedway, doing the thing about which both are most passionate, competing in dirt-track racing.
In this case, however, there is a difference.
The Miniums grew up at Selinsgrove Speedway watching their uncle Doug Minium Sr. and cousin Doug Jr. race roadrunners and then pro stocks from the time they were 9 years old, but also dreaming about one day getting onto the track in their own race cars.
They are living that dream today. Miranda is in her fourth year of racing roadrunners while Cassandra, who started in go-karts at Selinsgrove and moved to micro sprints, is a rookie in the Pennsylvania 305 Sprint Car Series.
Saturday was Cassandra’s third race at Selinsgrove this year in the 43-race traveling series. Miranda, who finished ninth in the Selinsgrove point standings last year, is eighth this season.
Although both sisters knew they wanted to race, Cassandra was drawn to the open wheel cars while Miranda — whose fiancé, Curtis Lawton, is also a roadrunner competitor — was sold on racing stock cars.
“My dream was always to race a sprint car before I had any kids or anything like that,” Cassandra said. “When I first saw them, I was like ‘I want to race one of those someday.’”
She said her preference was to start in a 305 and work her way up. After she finished high school and basic training for the National Guard, Cassandra began racing go-karts at Selinsgrove Raceway Park at 18 and did well enough to pick up a few feature wins.
She raced the karts for three years, then moved up to micros, but her season ended because of motor problems. She sold the micro and bought the 305 for this year.
Cassandra took a step forward Saturday when she qualified for the feature and finished 20th against the competitive field.
“It’s a great experience. All the tracks are different,” said Cassandra, who has raced at Port Royal and Selinsgrove and plans to race Williams Grove, Hagerstown (Md.) and Bedford before the season ends, also at Selinsgrove, on Sept. 22.
She said she hopes that Selinsgrove Speedway officials will decide to run the 305s as a regular division next year, so she and Miranda will get to compete on the same track every week.
Her goal in her initial campaign: “Just get driving experience and finish the race every time I am out there.”
Cassandra lives in Sunbury and works at MI Windows in Gratz, about a 40-minute drive from home. Miranda lives in Danville and is a nursing assistant in the PACU (Post-Anesthesia Care Unit) at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. They are the daughters of Harry Minium and Jody Smith.
After graduating from high school, Cassandra said, “We wanted to go to nursing school, but I think racing kind of got in the middle of it.”
While Miranda was forced to leave the military because of a medical condition during basic training, Cassandra is nearing the completion of her six-year tour of duty (next month).
Miranda met her boyfriend, Lawton, at the track in 2013. She joined him on the track in 2016, running three races, then in 2017 her plan to race a full season ran aground when her car blew a motor in the second race.
Last year, she ran all but two races. This year, she hopes to run all of them, and her best finish so far is sixth.
“I just knew I could push the car harder because we added a little more power to the car that we didn’t have last year,” she said of her high hopes for this season. “Each week I am just trying to push the car harder and run the top of the track more, because that’s where it’s usually faster.”
Balancing patience and being aggressive can be a challenge, especially in dirt track racing.
“It takes a lot sometimes, especially when people are on the inside of you and sitting on the front row when drivers are beside you,” Miranda said. “You just gotta not worry about anyone else and what they’re doing, hold your line and run clean.”
Both sisters said that many of their competitors have been good to them and offered help.
“There were a few teams that offered me help with setting up the car and telling me what lines are best to run,” Miranda said.
“Everybody in our series is really friendly,” Cassandra said. “They come over and ask if you need any help. If you have problems, they’re willing to help, give you extra parts. If something happens. they come over and ask if you’re OK.”
Cassandra raced with now fellow rookie 305 driver Cruz Kepner, of Winfield, in go-karts and she said he has also been a big help.
While Cassandra aspires to move up in the sprint car ranks, Miranda said she would like to continue racing stock cars.
“Yeah, I love it. As long as I can do it, I’m going to do it,” she said. “Maybe one day I’d like to try a late model, but for now I love racing the roadrunner division. It’s really competitive here with all the drivers.”
That includes Lawton.
“I try to watch him and learn from him because he’s been racing for longer than I have and knows what you have to do to get around the track faster,” she said.
The sisters’ first experience in sports participation came when they played field hockey in kindergarten, but neither of them liked the sport. Although already interested in racing, both played soccer, basketball and softball for the Tigers all four years.
Cassandra said that competing in the other sports was helpful when she got into racing.
“Physically being in shape helps you because when you have the heavy suit on you have to stay hydrated,” she said.
Miranda had wanted Cassandra to race roadrunners with her, but Cassandra preferred the open wheel cars.
“It would have been fun,” said Miranda, but added, “As long as she’s safe, that’s all I care about.”
For her part, Cassandra said that when she first watched the sprint cars race, the speed didn’t scare her, but the flipping did.
“That’s what scares me the most,” she said.