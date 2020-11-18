OLEY — If Lewisburg’s seniors wanted to forge a place among the Green Dragons’ greatest teams from the recent past, they knew their road couldn’t end in the state semifinals again.
They needed those last two wins.
Two goals in an 11-minute stretch of the first half propelled Lewisburg, as the Green Dragons knocked off Oley Valley 2-0 in Class 2A boys soccer Tuesday night.
“This is what we practice every day for,” senior Jack Dieffenderfer said. “It’s what excites us. It feels amazing to have this opportunity.”
Lewisburg (21-0), the District 4 champion, advances to face District 7 champ Deer Lakes at Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday at 1:30.
It’s the Green Dragons’ first appearance in the final since winning back-to-back titles in 2015-16. After losing in the semis twice in the previous three seasons, they weren’t going to let it happen again,
“The mindset of this team going into this was unlike any other I’ve been part of,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. “They were determined for this game. They took their preparation to the next level.”
Dieffenderfer struck first when he beat Oley keeper Evan Solley to a long through ball from Ben Liscum. Dieffenderfer lifted a shot that cut through the wind, stayed on target and bounced into the net 25 yards away.
Lewisburg led 1-0 after 17 minutes were played in the first half.
“I looked up when the ball was in front of me, and the goalkeeper came out,” Dieffenderfer said. “I knew I was going to get there first. I just had to get any touch on it to get it by him. I got there. I made it happen.”
Liscum, who signed his letter of intent to play at Penn State last week, made an impact again later in the half. The senior midfielder floated a shot into the upper right-hand corner to stretch the lead to 2-0.
Oley Valley (18-2-1), the District 3 champion, allowed two goals for the first time in 16 games, and had its 11-game winning streak snapped.
“I’ve been coaching a long time,” said Oley’s Shawn Meals, who took over in 2000. “That’s the best team I’ve seen. You can definitely tell they’re playing year-round.”
Lewisburg had three more premium chances in the first half. One shot bounced off the crossbar. Another was cleared by a back just before it crossed the line.
Oley Valley’s best look was a shot by Alex LaVerdure from inside the box that sailed high with about six minutes left.
“We’re all just heartbroken that we couldn’t pull out a win,” Oley Valley forward Jackson Smith said. “They’re a great team. They’re fast, they play quick and they know what they’re doing.”
Lewisburg’s mission isn’t complete.
The Green Dragons only have one of those two wins. They have a chance for the other Saturday.
“It feels great,” Kettlewell said. “This was definitely a huge step this class kind of needed to take. They know they want the next step as well. We don’t believe that we’re done yet.”
PIAA CLASS 2A
Boys soccer semifinal
at Oley Valley H.S.
LEWISBURG 2, OLEY VALLEY 0
First half
L-Jack Dieffenderfer (Ben Liscum), 17:01; L-Liscum, 28:16.
Shots: L, 12-2; Corners: L, 12-1; Saves: Lewisburg 2 (Tony Burns); Oley Valley 7 (Evan Solley).