WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg flashed its ability to strike quickly in the opening half, and the Green Dragons’ Ella Reish took over in the second half.
Reish netted a natural hat trick after the break as Lewisburg pulled away for a 5-1 win over Warrior Run in the back end of a District 4 Class 2A girls soccer doubleheader Monday night at Loyalsock’s Ken Robbins Stadium.
Chloe Michaels and Sophie Kilbride also connected for Terry Gerlinski’s third-seeded Green Dragons (15-4-1), who are unbeaten (13-0-1) in their last 14 contests. Michaels and Kilbride scored 20 seconds apart, erasing Warrior Run’s early lead.
What’s most important is Lewisburg’s latest success propelled Gerlinski’s group into Thursday’s district championship game opposite top-seeded Central Columbia at a site and time to be determined. Central Columbia defeated Towanda 3-0 in the opener.
Lewisburg also secured a return trip to the PIAA Class 2A tournament with its latest victory — the Green Dragons lost in last year’s Class 2A title game 1-0 in overtime to Bedford — meaning Gerlinski’s group will be playing next week.
While the scoreboard looked mighty one-sided at the end, it was anything but as the teams squared off for the third time after splitting two regular-season meetings.
“It’s definitely hard, because teams improve throughout the season,” Reish said. “So you don’t always know what to expect, even though you played them before.”
Jessica Vognetz staked the No. 10 Defenders (9-9-3) to a 1-0 advantage — Vognetz’s score at 5:24 closed out a sequence initiated by a Maggie Sheets corner — to give the Defenders all sorts of momentum.
“I think we came out a little bit slow, but (that goal) definitely got us into a fighting back kind of way,” said Reish, who leads the Dragons with 16 goals.
Warrior Run was unable to sustain its early jump. With Michaels and fellow center back Elena Malone short-circuiting whatever push the Defenders managed, scoring chances did not materialize.
“We were definitely counterattacking well,” Warrior Run coach Rob Ryder said. “We just couldn’t get shots off.”
Michaels scored at 19:29, burying a direct kick from 30 yards out that pulled the Green Dragons level. Merely 20 seconds later, Kilbride put Lewisburg in front for good when she connected from just outside the penalty area.
“I didn’t realize it was that quick, so that’s a biggie,” Gerlinski said. “That’s a big-time momentum change.”
While the second half unfolded much more slowly than the crisply paced opening 40 minutes, neither side managed many quality looks. Once Reish embarked on a lengthy run through the midfield, things changed.
Reish’s goal at 61:38 made it 3-1.
Reish wasn’t content, however, as some nice work and a slick dropoff by Kilbride preceded the junior’s second goal. When a Mikayla Long ball on the left wing put Reish into space, her third goal followed a run across the middle.
“(Ella) needed this game,” Gerlinski said. “I’m so glad.”
While the result was in doubt some 20 minutes earlier, Reish’s hat trick made certain the Green Dragons would be reporting for practice sometime today to start prepping for a Central Columbia side they’ve already seen twice.
“Let’s go. Let’s go,” Gerlinski said. “I feel good about it.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL
at Loyalsock H.S.
LEWISBURG 5, WARRIOR RUN 1
First half
WR-Jessica Vognetz (Maggie Sheets), 5:24; L-Chloe Michaels, 19:29; L-Sophie Kilbride, 19:49.
Second half
L-Ella Reish, 61:38; L-Reish (Kilbride), 76:31; L-Reish (Mikayla Long), 78:22.
Shots: L, 12-2. Corners: L, 4-3. Saves: Lewisburg 0 (Lauren Gross); Warrior Run 7 (Kylee Brouse).