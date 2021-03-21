NORTHUMBERLAND — Ben Wilhelm was like the angel on Anna Ulmer’s right shoulder, whispering, “Shoot. Shoot. Shoot.”
Northumberland Christian’s junior forward had pursued a rebound to the 3-point arc near her bench, and she wheeled around to a wide-open look late in Saturday’s state quarterfinal game.
Wilhelm, a Warriors assistant coach, urged Ulmer to pull the trigger, even though Nativity BVM was within five points. After a few beats Ulmer let the ball fly, hitting a 3-pointer for the knockout blow in a 62-50 win at the Bingaman Center.
“There’s a balance between the opportunities to score and how much time is left in the game, and sometimes that is right on the line,” said Northumberland Christian coach Dan Severn. “But we want our girls to be aggressive and we want them to be confident.”
Ulmer’s clutch 3-pointer gave the Warriors an eight-point lead (52-44) with just more than four minutes to play, and the margin didn’t get any closer as they clinched their ninth consecutive win.
One year after the coronavirus outbreak ended the season following its second-round state playoff victory, Northumberland Christian advanced to the PIAA Class A semifinals for the first time in program history. The Warriors (22-3) face District 1 champion Jenkintown (17-1), which downed previously unbeaten Harrisburg Christian on Saturday, 43-36. Tuesday’s semifinal is tentatively set for 7 p.m. at Jenkintown H.S.
“I’m extremely grateful and I’m super-excited for this,” said Warriors senior point guard Rebekah Hayner, “because we got here last year and we didn’t even get to have the game.”
Hayner scored 14 of her season-high 16 points in the first half, including nine in the opening quarter as Northumberland surged to an 18-12 lead. The Warriors never trailed, forging an 11-point lead in the second quarter and a 13-point cushion late in the third after the Golden Girls pulled within four (32-28).
The score was 49-44 with 4:20 to play after an 11-4 Nativity run that bridged the third and fourth quarters. Ulmer, who made 67 of 100 3-pointers after a late-week practice, according to Severn, ended the Golden Girls’ spree with her clutch 3-pointer, sparking the Warriors’ 13-6 closing run.
“Every bucket was important,” Severn said. “I want to give a lot of credit to their team. That’s a well-coached team, and they don’t have any quit in them.”
Nativity BVM (20-5), which, like Northumberland, was unable to play in the state quarters last year, got 32 total points from senior forwards Sam Heenan (17) and Kaitlyn Zemantauski (15), and 16 more from junior guard Kami Abdo.
Northumberland all-state junior guard Emily Garvin led all players with 22 points and 21 rebounds, scoring three tough putbacks in the third quarter after the Golden Girls cut their deficit to four. Anna Ulmer had nine points and seven rebounds in the win; Kaitlyn Bookwalter added 10 boards and eight second-half points; and Emma Ulmer chipped in six points and four rebounds.
Hayner’s hot start included a 3-pointer that pushed Northumberland ahead 7-2. She was 6-of-10 in the first half, including her second trey of the game — and team-leading 25th — that made it 30-20 with 1:43 left in the half.
“Some people stepped up in other games, and I guess this was just my game to step up and do that,” Hayner said.
“That was tremendous,” said Severn. “One of the things that’s really great about this team is everybody on the floor can do that. Tonight was Rebekah’s night, and she did a fantastic job.”
The Golden Girls, coming off their 14th District 11 championship, continually got within striking distance by shooting 5-for-18 from 3-point range. They were also extremely tough in the halfcourt, matching Northumberland’s defensive intensity.
“We knew they were going to come out physical,” said Bookwalter. “We played them earlier in the season, and it was a good game (62-42 on Feb. 6). They played tough. This is win-or-go-home, so we knew they were going to play hard. You’ve got to plow through.”
Garvin and each of the Ulmer sisters picked up two first-half fouls, though none of them finished with more than three. Warriors senior guard Emma Daku-Treas played well off the bench, pulling two rebounds and making a steal late in the second quarter when Nativity was limited to two points in the final two minutes of the half.
“It’s honestly just working hard each play, going all-out for each play,” said Daku-Treas. “It’s exciting to play a physical team. They’re a good team, and we enjoy playing them.”
PIAA CLASS A SEMIFINAL
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 62,
NATIVITY BVM 50
Nativity BVM (20-5) 50
Kami Abdo 6 2-2 16, Sam Heenan 5 7-8 17, Kaitlyn Zemantauski 5 2-2 15, Madison Kramer 1 0-1 2. Totals 17 11-13 50.
3-point goals: Zemantauski 3, Abdo 2.
Did not score: Caelan Quick, Grace Brennan.
Northumberland Christian (22-3) 62
Rebekah Hayner 7 0-0 16, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 4 0-0 8, Emily Garvin 7 8-11 22, Anna Ulmer 2 4-5 9, Emma Ulmer 3 0-1 6, Emma Daku-Treas 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 13-19 62.
3-point goals: Hayner 2, A. Ulmer.
Did not score: Emily McCahan.
Score by quarters
Nativity BVM`12`10`15`13 — 50
Northumberland Christian`18`12`17`15 — 62