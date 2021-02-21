WILLIAMSPORT — Emmanuel Ulrich loves long matches. He got his wish and then some in Saturday’s District 4 Class 2A championship tournament.
The sophomore 285-pounder pinned 12 opponents during the season. However, in the district meet, he went the distance in all three of his matches, wrapping up his first district title with a 3-1 sudden-victory decision over Hughesville senior Caleb Burkhart.
“The long matches are the best matches. That’s what makes you better,” said Ulrich, who improved to 25-1 on the season. “That last one was closer than I would have liked. But that’s because we faced each other late in the year (Ulrich pinned him) so we pretty much knew each other.”
Ulrich was one of 29 Valley wrestlers of the 42 who qualified for the district meet to advance to next Saturday’s Northeast Regional Tournament, also at Williamsport High School. The top three from there will move on to the first-ever Super Regional in Pottsville.
Southern Columbia won another district title, with 173.5 points, and, as coach Kent Lane predicted coming in, the Tigers qualified all nine for the regional event.
“We were really confident. We like where we’re at right now as a group,” Lane said. “We like our match-ups, and our effort was amazing.”
Lane noted that all five guys in the consolation semifinals won — four with bonus points — they went 9-for-9 in the quarterfinals, all with bonus points.
“That really helped us push that team championship forward,” Lane said.
In addition to Ulrich, the Valley crowned three other champions: Southern freshman Mason Barvitskie at 120, Line Mountain junior Mason Leshock at 132 and Southern junior Gavin Garcia at 172.
Winning silver medals were Southern’s Patrick Edmondson (145) and Wes Barnes (189), Midd-West’s Avery Bassett (160) and Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner (132), who lost a decision to Leshock in the final.
Eight battled back to place third: Line Mountain freshman Nolan Baumert (106), Warrior Run sophomore Kaden Milheim (113) and senior teammate Kaden Majcher (120), Mifflinburg senior Gabe Gramly (126), Southern senior Ian Yoder (138), Milton senior Kyler Crawford (145), Line Mountain senior Jacob Feese (189) and Milton junior Nathan Rauch (215).
Six of those bronze medalists defeated Valley wrestlers. Those fourth-place finishers were sophomore Blake Sassaman (106), Danville; Southern junior Brady Feese (113); Southern junior Kole Biscoe (126), Lewisburg senior Logan Bartlett (138), Mifflinburg junior Troy Bingaman (145) and Mount Carmel junior Damon Backes (215). The other Valley fourth-place finishers were Meadowbrook Christian sophomore Cade Wirnsberger (132), Southern senior Brandon Gedman (152), and Southern Columbia freshman Garrett Garcia (160).
Earning the final district berth with a fifth-place finish from the Valley were: Lewisburg sophomore Jace Gessner (106), Danville senior Andrew Johnson (120), Midd-West sophomore Conner Heckman (132) and Meadowbrook Christian sophomore Gunner Treibley (285).
Ulrich and Burkhart spent most of the match tying up and working for opportunities for throws. Ulrich escaped in the second, and Burkhart got out in the third. Late in regulation, Ulrich went for a throw near the edge of the match and both wrestlers landed out of bounds.
“I was confident. I have a very good mat sense. I know where I am most of the time and I trust in my abilities,” Ulrich said of that third-period situation. “I felt it and I tried it. I thought had a little bit more room. I definitely wish I could have got the two. It would have been a lot easier, but, a win’s a win, and I’m going on to regionals.”
Ulrich wasted no time getting the takedown in sudden victory, even though he said he was nervous.
“I’m always nervous. When people are nervous, it shows that you care,” he said. “People say nerves are bad, that they mess with your head. This sport is mental. If you’re nervous, it shows that you’ve got true heart for the sport. You put that all together with technique, and you’ll be good.”
Barvitskie continued to wrestle more like an upperclassman than a freshman. Taking on top-seeded Ethan Kolb, of Benton, in the final, he scored an early takedown and went to work with a power-half trying to build on the lead. Unable to turn Kolb, Barvitskie gave up an escape, and that was the end of the scoring in a 2-1 win.
Barvitskie, who improved to 14-0, said what has made him wrestle so well is not only his previous experience but “working in the room with Kole Biscoe every day.”
He said the first takedown was key.
“All the nerves went away when I took him down and I just started wrestling my way,” Barvitskie said.
Leshock turned the tables on Wagner, who beat him in last week’s sectional tournament. Leshock pinned Wagner last month in a Line Mountain dual tournament.
“He unfortunately beat me last week, and I think it was because I definitely wasn’t ready for his speed on his feet because he is very fast,” Leshock (29-6) said. “I worked on that all week in practice to make sure I could get down and block that off.”
He took Wagner down and added two nearfall points for a 4-0 first-period lead, and added a takedown in the third.
“When I got that first takedown in the first match this year, I dominated him on the mat . My coach told me I needed to get that first takedown and make sure I could get him to his back,” Leshock said.
Gavin Garcia scored the first seven points of his final against Muncy’s Ethan Gush, and added a late reversal for a 9-2 win.
“I was on top and I tried to open him up,” Garcia said. “I got in a sticky situation and got caught, but then I got a reversal.”
Garcia had not wrestled Kolb before, but several of his teammates had.
“Credit to him, he’s a solid wrestler,” Garcia added. “He is always giving our guys quality competition.”
Missing a regional berth with losses in the fifth-place matches were junior Wade Alleman (113), Shamokin; junior Aiden Kritzer (120), Line Mountain, freshman Weston Whapham (152), Danville; senior Jason Valladares (172), Milton; and sophomore Nolan Loss (285), Milton. Valladares lost by injury default in 2:21 to Colby Springman, of Montgomery.
Eight from the Valley were eliminated, including four in the one-and-done preliminary round. They were Brody Long (113) and Lane Schadel (126), both of Line Mountain, Milton’s Avan Ayala (189) and Mifflinburg’s Quentin Doane (215). Ayala was injured just seconds into his preliminary bout with Derek Atherton-Ely of Canton, defaulting in 19 seconds.
Milton coach Josh Anspach saw two of his wrestlers, both seniors whom the thought would have had a good chance of placing, eliminated with injury default losses.
It happened early as Ayala was injured in the opening seconds of his preliminary at 189, then, in the blood round, needing to win to advance, Valladares lost by injury default.
“(Ayala) was in on a shot and tried to get to the corner to lift,” Anspach said. “The kid stepped over his leg and kind of fell backward on his ankle, and his he went backward his leg kind of got stuck on the mat and rolled over (Ayala’s ankle).”
Valladares’ injury with Valladares leading 4-2, when he and Springman shot at the same time and collided.
Anspach said it looked like Springman’s knee hit Valladares’ head, and the official would not let him continue.
“They both got injured being aggressive, so you can’t complain about that,” Anspach said. “Overall, the guys wrestled very well.”
Anspach noted that sophomore 285-pounder Nolan Loss just recently made the lineup and wrestled well in his blood-round loss (12-6) to the much more experienced Treibley.
Mount Carmel also saw a wrestler lose by default, ironically to Milton junior Nathan Rauch in the third-place match at 215. Both wrestlers qualified for the regional.
Four others were eliminated in the consolation quarterfinals, including Line Mountain senior Bryce Carl, who entered the tournament at 32-0, the No. 2 seed at 152. He was pinned in the quarterfinals by Central Columbia’s Troy Johnson, then lost 6-5 in his first consolation to Nick Woodruff, of Wyalusing.
Also eliminated with consolation quarterfinal losses were Milton senior T.J. Walter (138), Danville sophomore Caden Hagerman (172), and Mount Carmel freshman Ryan Weidner (285).
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A TOURNAMENT
at Williamsport H.S.
Team standings: 1. Southern Columbia, 168.5; 2. Montoursville, 106.5; 3. Benton, 101.5; 4. Montgomery, 88.5; 5. Muncy, 65; 6. Line Mountain, 64; 7. Jersey Shore, 59.5; 8. Mifflinburg, 50; 9. Milton, 49; 10. Athens, 39; 11. Lewisburg, 38; 12. Central Columbia, 36; 13. Midd-West, 34; 14. Warrior Run, 31.5; 15. Danville, 30; 16. South Williamsport, 28; 17. Canton, 27; 18. Sullivan County, 26; t-19. Hughesville, 20; t-19. Williamson, 20; 21. Meadowbrook Christian, 19; 22. Bloomsburg, 17; t-23. North Penn-Liberty, 13; t-23. Troy, 13; t-23. Mount Carmel, 13; 26, Wyalusing, 12; 27. Shamokin, 10; 28. Towanda, 8; 29. Loyalsock, 0.
Team key: Athens, At; Benton, Be; Bloomsburg, Bl; Canton, Ca; Central Columbia, CC; Danville, Da; Hughesville, Hu; Jersey Shore, JS; Lewisburg, Le; Line Mountain, LM; Loyalsock, Lo; Meadowbrook Christian, MC; Midd-West, MW; Mifflinburg, Mf; Milton, Mi; Montgomery, Mg; Montoursville, Mt; Mount Carmel, MC; Muncy, Mu; North Penn-Liberty, NP; Shamokin, Sh; South Williamsport, SW; Southern Columbia, SC; Sullivan County, Su; Towanda, To; Troy, Tr; Warrior Run, WR; Williamson, Wi; Wyalusing, Wy.
Preliminary round
106: Blake Sassaman, Da, maj. dec. Cohen Landis, Ca, 17-6.
113: Blake Snyder, Mg, pinned Brody Long, LM, 2:59.
120: Andrew Johnson, Da, pinned Carter Gontarz, Wi, 1:20.
126: Jacob Courtney, At, dec. Lane Schadel, LM, 10-6.
132: Conner Heckman, MW, tech. fall Patriot June, NP, 16-0.
138: T.J. Walter, Mi, dec. Morgan Gavitt, Hu, 14-9.
145: Kayden Frame, Mt, maj. dec. Hudson Ward, Ca, 9-0.
152: Weston Whapham, Da, pinned Christopher Bathgate, At, :59.
160: Kaide Drick, Mg, pinned Karter Rude, At, 3:46.
172: Colby Springman, Mg, pinned Mason Woodward, Tr, 2:00.
189: Derek Atherton-Ely, Ca, inj. def. Aven Ayala, Mi, :19.
215: Dyllian Ross, JS, pinned Quentin Doane, Mf, 2:41.
285: Gunner Treibley, MC, dec. Alex Perez, To, 2-1.
Quarterfinals
106: Branden Wentzel, Mt, pinned Blake Sassaman, Da, :22; Nolan Baumert, LM, dec. Clayton Carr, Wy, 9-2; Chase Burke, Be, dec. Jace Gessner, 5-0; Brock Weiss, JS, tech. fall Josh Hill, Mu, 23-8, 5:22.
113: Gavin Bradley, At, pinned Blake Snyder, Mg, :52; Kaden Milheim, WR, maj. dec. Wade Alleman, Sh, 15-2; Brady Feese, SC, pinned Joseph Schwenk, Tr, 1:41; Bobby Gardner, SW, pinned Rocky Finnegan, Su, :41.
120: Ethan Kolb, Be, dec. Andrew Johnson, Da, 3-0; Aidan Kritzer, LM, pinned Mason Vanderpool, At, :33; Kaden Majcher, WR, maj. dec. Isaac Landis, Ca, 10-0; Mason Barvitskie, SC, maj. dec. Caden Finck, Mg, 11-2.
126: Gable Strickland, Be, tech. fall Jacob Courtney, At, 18-2, 2:55; Kole Biscoe, SC, pinned Hunter Manahan, Wy, 2:16; Scott Johnson, Mu, maj. dec. Seth Seymour, Tr, 16-6; Gabe Gramly, Mf, pinned Hunter Leet, Mg, :16.
132: Conner Heckman, MW, dec. Cade Wirnsberger, MC, 1-0; Mason Leshock, LM, pinned Bailey Ferguson, Ca, 1:41; Liam Goodrich, JS, pinned Bryce Vollman, Mu, 5:04; Kaiden Wagner, Le, dec. Dylan Granahan, Be, 6-5.
138: Hayden Ward, Ca, maj. dec. T.J. Walter, Mi, 13-3; Logan Bartlett, Le, dec. Isaac Kester, CC, 4-3; Ian Yoder, SC, maj. dec. Kaden Setzer, At, 15-4; Conner Harer, Mg, tech. fall Skyler Manahan, Wy, 21-4, 3:03.
145: Patrick Edmondson, SC, pinned Kayden Frame, Mt, 1:06; Gabe Andrus, JS, pinned Remington Morrow, Be, 3:51; Kyler Crawford, Mi, maj. dec. Kaden Rodarmel, Lo, 9-0; Nate Higley, Su, pinned Troy Bingaman, Mf, 3:00.
152: Isaac Cory, Mt, tech. fall Weston Whapham, Da, 19-4, 5:30; Brandon Gedman, SC, pinned Michael Davis, Ca, 4:59; Devon Deem, Mg, pinned Nick Woodruff, Wy, 4:38; Troy Johnson, CC, pinned Bryce Carl, LM, 5:20.
160: Avery Bassett, MW, pinned Kaide Drick, Mg, :50; Ty Nixon, Mu, dec. Tyler Bauder, JS, 7-4; Garrett Garcia, SC, pinned Riley Parker, Ca, 1:54; Nolan Lear, Be, pinned Brady Cromley, Le, 1:56.
172: Gavin Garcia, SC, pinned Colby Springman, Mg, 3:57; Stephen Roeder, Bl, dec. Zach Stafursky, At, 6-2; Kohen Lehman, NP, pinned Caden Hagerman, Da, 3:50; Ethan Gush, Mu, pinned Jason Valladares, Mi, 3:59.
189: Cael Crebs, Mt, pinned Derek Atherton-Ely, Ca, 2:53; Jacob Feese, LM, pinned Zach Shaffer, Wy, 1:02; Hayden Packer, JS, pinned Ben Marino, Mg, 1:11; Wes Barnes, SC, pinned Ryan Casella, SW, 1:14.
215: Dylan Bennett, Mt, pinned Dyllian Ross, JS, 1:21; Nathan Rauch, Mi, dec. Mikey Sipps, Wi, 13-6; Zach Poust, Be, dec. Clay Watkins, To, 3-1, sv; Damon Backes, MC, pinned Brad Leon, Mg, 1:13.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, dec. Gunner Treibley, MC, 1-0; Logan McWilliams, CC, dec. Lee Springman, JS, 3-2; Kade Sottolano, Wi, pinned Nolan Loss, Mi, :32; Caleb Burkhart, Hu, pinned Ryan Weidner, MC, 1:28.
Championship semifinals
106: Branden Wentzel, Mt, maj. dec. Nolan Baumert, LM, 11-3; Brock Weiss, JS, dec. Chase Burke, Be, 5-1.
113: Gavin Bradley, At, dec. Kaden Milheim, WR, 4-3; Bobby Gardner, SW, dec. Brady Feese, SC, 4-2.
120: Ethan Kolb, Be, dec. Aidan Kritzer, LM, 2-1; Mason Barvitskie, SC, dec. Kaden Majcher, WR, 6-1.
126: Gable Strickland, Be, dec. Kole Biscoe, SC, 6-1; Scott Johnson, Mu, dec. Gabe Gramly, Mf, 3-2, UTB.
132: Mason Leshock, LM, dec. Conner Heckman, MW, 12-8; Kaiden Wagner, Le, dec. Liam Goodrich, JS, 6-5.
138: Hayden Ward, Ca, dec. Logan Bartlett, Le, 2-0; Conner Harer, Mg, dec. Ian Yoder, SC, 8-2.
145: Patrick Edmondson, SC, pinned Gabe Andrus, JS, 2:25; Nate Higley, Su, pinned Kyler Crawford, Mi, 2:25*.
152: Isaac Cory, Mt, maj. dec. Brandon Gedman, SC, 8-0; Devon Deem, Mg, pinned Troy Johnson, CC, 1:12.
160: Avery Bassett, MW, tech. fall Ty Nixon, Mu, 15-0, 3:55; Nolan Lear, Be, dec. Garrett Garcia, SC, 5-2.
172: Gavin Garcia, SC, maj. dec. Stephen Roeder, Bl, 11-1; Ethan Gush, Mu, dec. Kohen Lehman, NP, 4-2.
189: Cael Crebs, Mt, maj. dec. Jacob Feese, LM, 12-3; Wes Barnes, SC, dec. Hayden Packer, JS, 5-3, sv.
215: Dylan Bennett, Mt, pinned Nathan Rauch, Mi, 3:58; Zach Poust, Be, dec. Damon Backes, MC, 3-1, sv.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, dec. Logan McWilliams, CC, 8-2; Caleb Burkhart, Hu, dec. Kade Sottolano, Wi, 8-2.
*-Sullivan County penalized one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct on the coaching staff.
Consolation quarterfinals
106: Blake Sassaman, Da, maj. dec. Clayton Carr, Wy, 9-0; Jace Gessner, Le, dec. Josh Hill, Mu, 4-2.
113: Wade Alleman, Sh, pinned Blake Snyder, Mg, 3:36; Joseph Schwenk, Tr, pinned Rocky Finnegan, Su, 2:12.
120: Andrew Johnson, Da, pinned Mason Vanderpool, At, :59; Caden Finck, Mg, dec. Isaac Landis, Ca, 7-1.
126: Jacob Courtney, At, dec. Hunter Manahan, Wy, 7-3; Seth Seymour, Tr, pinned Hunter Leet, Mg, 2:46.
132: Cade Wirnsberger, MC, dec. Bailey Ferguson, Ca, 5-1; Bryce Vollman, Mu, dec. Dylan Granahan, Be, 3-1.
138: Isaac Kester, CC, dec. T.J. Walter, Mi, 6-2; Kaden Setzer, At, maj. dec. Skyler Manahan, Wy, 10-2.
145: Kayden Frame, Mt, maj. dec. Remington Morrow, Be, 12-1; Troy Bingaman, Mf, dec. Kaden Rodarmel, Lo, 7-0.
152: Weston Whapham, Da, pinned Michael Davis, Ca, 4:03; Nick Woodruff, Wy, dec. Bryce Carl, LM, 6-5.
160: Kaide Drick, Mg, dec. Tyler Bauder, JS, 6-4; Riley Parker, Ca, dec. Brady Cromley, Le, 11-4.
172: Colby Springman, Mg, pinned Zach Stafursky, At, 1:41; Jason Valladares, Mi, pinned Caden Hagerman, Da, :45.
189: Zach Shaffer, Wy, dec. Derek Atherton-Ely, Ca, 10-5; Ryan Casella, SW, pinned Ben Marino, Mg, 2:22.
215: Mikey Sipps, Wi, dec. Dyllian Ross, JS, 9-2; Clay Watkins, To, pinned Brad Leon, Mg, 4:59.
285: Gunner Treibley, MC, pinned Lee Springman, JS, 2:20; Nolan Loss, Mi, pinned Ryan Weidner, MC, 2:51.
Consolation semifinals
106: Chase Burke, Be, pinned Blake Sassaman, Da, 2:09; Nolan Baumert, LM, maj. dec. Jace Gessner, Le, 8-0.
113: Brady Feese, SC, pinned Wade Alleman, Sh, 2:08; Kaden Milheim, WR, tech. fall Joseph Schwenk, Tr, 17-2, 3:55.
120: Kaden Majcher, WR, dec. Andrew Johnson, Da, 3-1, tb; Caden Finck, Mg, dec. Aidan Kritzer, LM, 8-3.
126: Gabe Gramly, Mf, pinned Jacob Courtney, At, 2:23; Kole Biscoe, SC, pinned Seth Seymour, Tr, 2:26.
132: Cade Wirnsberger, MC, dec. Liam Goodrich, JS, 5-1; Bryce Vollman, Mu, dec. Conner Heckman, MW, 2-1.
138: Ian Yoder, SC, tech. fall Isaac Kester, CC, 15-0, 3:41; Logan Bartlett, Le, pinned Kaden Setzer, At, 2:33.
145: Kyler Crawford, Mi, pinned Kayden Frame, Mt, :36; Troy Bingaman, Mf, maj. dec. Gabe Andrus, JS, 9-0.
152: Troy Johnson, CC, pinned Weston Whapham, Da, 2:12; Brandon Gedman, SC, dec. Nick Woodruff, Wy, 2-0.
160: Garrett Garcia, SC, pinned Kaide Drick, Mg, :44; Ty Nixon, Mu, maj. dec. Riley Parker, Ca, 16-3.
172: Kohen Lehman, NP, dec. Colby Springman, Mg, 7-5, sv; Stephen Roeder, Bl, pinned Jason Valladares, Mi, 2:43.
189: Hayden Packer, JS, pinned Zach Shaffer, Wy, :56; Jacob Feese, LM, pinned Ryan Casella, SW, 4:15.
215: Damon Backes, MC, dec. Mikey Sipps, Wi, 5-1; Nathan Rauch, Mi, pinned Clay Watkins, To, 3:36.
285: Kade Sottolano, Wi, dec. Gunner Treibley, MC, 3-1; Logan McWilliams, CC, pinned Nolan Loss, Mi, :50.
Fifth-place consolations
(Winner advances to Northeast Regional tournament)
106: Jace Gessner, Le, dec. Blake Sassaman, Da, 8-3.
113: Wade Alleman, Sh, pinned Joseph Schwenk, Tr, 2:06.
120: Andrew Johnson, Da, dec. Aidan Kritzer, LM, 5-2.
126: Seth Seymour, Tr, dec. Jacob Courtney, At, 6-4, sv.
132: Conner Heckman, MW, pinned Liam Goodrich, JS, 3:53.
138: Kaden Setzer, At, pinned Isaac Kester, CC, 4:17.
145: Gabe Andrus, JS, dec. Kayden Frame, Mt, 5-4.
152: Nick Woodruff, Wy, pinned Weston Whapham, Da, 3:26.
160: Kaide Drick, Mg, dec. Riley Parker, Ca, 9-5.
172: Colby Springman, Mg, inj. def. Jason Valladares, Mi, 2:21.
189: Ryan Casella, SW, dec. Zach Shaffer, Wy, 8-7.
215: Clay Watkins, To, dec. Mikey Sipps, Wi, 3-1.
285: Gunner Treibley, MC, dec. Nolan Loss, Mi, 12-6.
Third-place consolations
(Both advance to Northeast Regional tournament)
106: Chase Burke, Be, pinned Nolan Baumert, LM, 1:54.
113: Kaden Milheim, WR, dec. Brady Feese, SC, 5-0.
120: Kaden Majcher, WR, dec. Caden Finck, Mg, 5-2.
126: Gabe Gramly, Mf, dec. Kole Biscoe, SC, 6-4.
132: Bryce Vollman, Mu, dec. Cade Wirnsberger, MC, 2-1.
138: Ian Yoder, SC, dec. Logan Bartlett, Le, 6-4, sv.
145: Kyler Crawford, Mi, dec. Troy Bingaman, Mf, 2-1.
152: Troy Johnson, CC, dec. Brandon Gedman, SC, 5-1.
160: Ty Nixon, Mu, dec. Garrett Garcia, SC, 2-1.
172: Stephen Roeder, Bl, maj. dec. Kohen Lehman, NP, 16-3.
189: Jacob Feese, LM, dec. Hayden Packer, JS, 3-2.
215: Nathan Rauch, Mi, won by forfeit Damon Backes, MC.
285: Kade Sottolano, Wi, dec. Logan McWilliams, CC, 1-0.
Championship finals
(Both advance to Northeast Regional tournament)
106: Branden Wentzel, Mt, dec. Brock Weiss, JS, 3-1, sv.
113: Gavin Bradley, At, dec. Bobby Gardner, SW, 7-1.
120: Mason Barvitskie, SC, dec. Ethan Kolb, Be, 4-0.
126: Gable Strickland, Be, dec. Scott Johnson, Mu, 9-4.
132: Mason Leshock, LM, dec. Kaiden Wagner, Le, 6-0.
138: Conner Harer, Mg, pinned Hayden Ward, Ca, :32.
145: Nate Higley, Su, maj. dec. Patrick Edmondson, SC, 11-1.
152: Devon Deem, Mg, dec. Isaac Cory, Mt, 2-1, UTB.
160: Nolan Lear, Be, dec. Avery Bassett, MW, 3-2.
172: Gavin Garcia, SC, dec. Ethan Gush, Mu, 9-2.
189: Cael Crebs, Mt, dec. Wes Barnes, SC, 5-0.
215: Dylan Bennett, Mt, pinned Zach Poust, Be, 1:54.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, dec. Caleb Burkhart, Hu, 3-1, sv.
District 4 Coach of the Year: Kent Lane, Southern Columbia
District 4 Assistant Coach of the Year: Bo Spiller, Southern Columbia
District 4 Official of the Year: Rocky Miller.
Max Shnyder scholarship award winners: Nate Higley, Sullivan County; Dylan Bennett, Montoursville; Kyler Crawford, Milton.