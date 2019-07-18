SELINSGROVE — With his team locked in a late tie, Tyler Ulrich dug in at the plate hoping to get something — anything — going.
Ulrich’s leadoff home run in the top of the sixth inning triggered a four-run outburst as Warrior Run pulled away to a 9-5 victory over Orwigsburg in the Section 3 championship game Wednesday night at East Snyder Park.
Ulrich also pitched the last two innings, yielding a pair of base hits and striking out one — while conceding the tying run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Brayden Gower and Chase Knarr also clubbed home runs in the first and second innings, respectively, while Landon Polcyn added a two-run knock in the top of the sixth as the first-time Section 3 champions secured their first state tournament berth.
Warrior Run will begin its quest for a state championship Sunday night (7 p.m.) against Section 4 champion East Pennsboro at Camp Hill’s Norford Memorial Stadium. The winner of the state tournament, advances to regionals, which is one step short of the Little League World Series in Williamsport.
Orwigsburg, which forced a second championship game by defeating Warrior Run on Tuesday night, picked up two hits apiece from Sam Walborn and Ty Kaunas.
Walborn’s two-out single in the bottom of the fifth chased home Wyatt Barnes with the tying run, but Ulrich was able to limit the damage by inducing a pop-up to short. Moments later, he plugged in at the plate.
“Well, I’m just looking to get a base hit,” Ulrich said. “Base runners are everything. Base runners win the game — just quality at-bats.”
Hoping to find a way to get aboard against Orwigsburg’s Drew Seaman, Ulrich startled himself as his fly ball to left-center continued to carry … and carry … and carry all the way out of the yard. Heck, he had to come back to touch first base.
“I was surprised,” he said. “I didn’t think it was gone when it came off the bat.”
“In my mind, I’m like we got this all the way,” said Knarr, who was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored, three RBIs and a walk. “Tyler, he showed up. He pitched, he relieved me, and he had a really nice home run to take the lead.
“Yeah, my confidence was really boosted at that point.”
Warrior Run, however, wasn’t done.
Knarr worked an eight-pitch walk, then scampered over to third on Griffen Harrington’s double to the fence in left-center. Since first base was vacant, Orwigsburg opted to intentionally walk Gower for the second time in the six-inning affair.
Polcyn made Orwigsburg pay, grounding a shot off Seaman’s foot that caromed into center field and allowed two runs to score. Wilkins knocked in pinch runner Avery Reiff with a one-out bouncer to short to push the lead to 9-5.
Orwigsburg tried to rally in the bottom of the sixth as Ben Kreitzer flared a one-out single to left and moved up on a passed ball. Yet when Ethan Frantz bounced to first for out No. 2, Polcyn came off the bag throwing and nailed Kreitzer at third to complete the DP.
Warrior Run was heading to states for the first time.
“We had it in our hands,” Ulrich said. “I was excited to see we won sections.”
Trading sizable salvos in the early innings, Gower’s two-run blast off Orwigsburg starter Makayla Keck was answered in the bottom half as the District 24 champs scored one run on an error and two more on bases-loaded walks to Johnny Fessler and Barnes.
Warrior Run promptly responded in the top of the second as a two-out walk to Gabe Engel and Ulrich’s double preceded a three-run home run from Knarr that made it 5-3.
“Momentum is big,” Warrior Run manager Derrick Zechman said. “I like being home and having the home hammer, but when we got the two-run home run I’m thinking, ‘Oh, we’re up, the kids are up.’ And we preach to them, ‘Win the inning and we say things aren’t going to go right throughout the game. It’s a roller coaster.’
“Man, I felt like I was on the Phoenix all night tonight. But, that being said, it was just shifting back and forth, seesaw. Every time we’d think we’d have momentum, they’d come back in and they’d take it. So, it was a tug-of-war.”
Once Kaunas drove in Walborn in the bottom of the second with a double to right-center to pull Orwigsburg within a single run (5-4), no one was able to score again until Walborn delivered the game-tying blow in the home half of the fifth.
Moments later, Ulrich snapped the tie by launching the ball out of the yard.
Once Gower put the tag on Kreitzer to end the contest, Warrior Run’s post-game celebration was on. Once the banner was presented and all of the keepsake photos were taken, Zechman’s giddy bunch was at it again.
Come Sunday, they still may be celebrating.
“It’s a big, big win,” Zechman said. “This is big for our Little League and big for our program, but bigger for the kids. It’s awesome to see.
“I just don’t want it to end.”
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
MAJOR DIVISION
SECTION 3 FINAL
WARRIOR RUN 9, ORWIGSBURG 5
Warrior Run`230`004 — 9-11-2
Orwigsburg`310`010 — 5-8-0
Chase Knarr, Tyler Ulrich (5) and Griffen Harrington. Makayla Keck, Drew Seaman (3) and Hunter Plankenhorn.
WP: Ulrich. LP: Seaman.
Warrior Run: Knarr 3-for-3, 3 runs, HR (second, 2 on), walk, 3 RBIs; Harrington 3-for-4, run, double; Ulrich 2-for-4, 2 runs, double, HR (sixth, solo), RBI; Landon Polcyn 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Gower 1-for-2, run, HR (first, one on), 2 intentional walks, 2 RBIs; Cooper Wilkins 0-for-3, RBI.
Orwigsburg: Sam Walborn 2-for-3, 2 runs, walk, RBI; Ty Kaunas 2-for-4, run, double, RBI; Aidan Grace 1-for-3, run, hbp; Ben Kreitzer 1-for-3; Ethan Frantz 1-for-3; Seaman 1-for-2; Wyatt Barnes 0-for-0, run, walk, hbp, RBI; Johnny Fessler 0-for-1, walk, RBI.