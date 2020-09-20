SUNBURY — Shikellamy wasn’t pleased with the way it ended the first half Saturday, though the Braves had a one-goal lead in their girls soccer game against Danville.
“In the first half, we got away from playing our style of soccer,” Shikellamy coach Mick Bilger said. “That’s something we’ve been preaching all year. We play a possession-style game. We weren’t doing that in the first half. Well, the first 10 minutes we did, but we got away from it. We focused on that in the second half, and everything fell into place.”
It took sophomore Sophia Feathers and the Braves offense less than 10 minutes to reassert control in the second half. Feathers had a goal and an assist within 4:20 during that stretch, and Shikellamy grabbed a 3-0 victory.
“I think we just needed to get our head in the game a little bit more,” Feathers said. “We just needed to kind of focus up a little more.”
Less than five minutes into the second half, Feathers made a run down the right sideline and passed the ball to Wiley Egan in the center. Egan drilled a shot from just more than 35 yards into the upper corner of the net to double Shikellamy’s lead.
“We practice outside-the-18 shooting quite a bit,” Bilger said. “If that shot is open, I’d rather see that than try to force it in the middle. They can place it in the upper-90 (corner of the goal) quite a bit. I was pleased with that shot. We’re starting to see some of the things we work on so hard in the offseason coming together.”
Two minutes after that, Feathers created another scoring opportunity with a run down the right sideline. This time her cross went to Eryn Swanger, whose shot was just wide.
“I usually play striker, but they moved me out right,” Feathers said. “I just felt like I had more room to build up my speed and use that speed to help my team and get the ball down the field quicker.
“I worked my butt off on the right side.”
With 30:43 to play, Feathers was on the other side of a pass. A long ball came to Mckenna Zellers who flicked it ahead to Feathers making another run down the right side. Feathers took a few dribbles and buried a shot into the opposite corner of the net for a 3-0 lead.
“Sophia is still a work in progress,” Bilger said. “We feel that she needs more room to run. We were using her up top quite a bit at the start of the season, and I don’t think she had as much space and time. By putting her out there on the right, it gave more space for her and turned into opportunities.
“She’s an incredibly talented player, and we’re lucky to have her.”
The game was mostly back and forth over the final 20-plus minutes.
“We played tough,” Danville coach Dave Tumolo said. “We’re very, very young. We have nine freshmen on the team. They held their own for three quarters of the game against a very good squad.”
In the first half, Shikellamy scored with 25:50 left when Zellers pounded the ball into the net after a poor clearance attempt of a corner kick.
Danville (1-3) had the better chances for the rest of the first half, and seemed to dominate much the final 15 minutes. The best chance for the Ironmen to score came when Grace Everett made a nice run on the right wing and passed to Chloe Hoffman, who was just outside the 18-yard box. Hoffman’s rip sailed just over the crossbar.
“We were starting to attack the outside edges of the field, and making some great combinations down the field,” Tumolo said. “Shikellamy changed their defense up to correct that in the second half.”
Kara Thompson took a shot that forced Shikellamy goalkeeper Cassi Ronk into a save during that stretch as well.
“That last 10 minutes of the first half, we kind of lost our shape,” Bilger said. “It gave them opportunity to fill that space. They took advantage of it and had some good opportunities. They’re a quality team in the midfield if you give them some space.”
The Braves (4-0) had a chance to double their lead just before halftime. Danville goalkeeper Callie Fish made a tough save, but the ball bounced away for a rebound. The Ironmen’s Kendall Thompson cleared it just before Swanger could pounce.
SHIKELLAMY 3, DANVILLE 0
First half
S-Mckenna Zellers, 14:10.
Second half
S-Wiley Egan (Sophia Flowers), 44:57; S-Flowers (Zellers), 49:17.
Shots: S, 16-6. Shots on goal: S, 9-2. Corners: S, 6-5. Cards: Danville (Lauryn Hawkins, yellow, 8:29). Saves: Danville 6 (Callie Fish); Shikellamy 1 (Cassi Ronk).