HAMBURG — One win short.
When they look back on an otherwise splendid campaign, members of the Lewisburg boys soccer team will likely concentrate on the opponent they could not find a way to conquer.
New Hope-Solebury used an interesting tactical approach to prevent the Green Dragons from advancing to the PIAA Class 2A championship game and playing for state gold.
Davis Nagg and Justin Kruse scored goals while a five-man defensive backfield proved nearly impossible to unlock as New Hope-Solebury brought an abrupt end to Lewisburg’s season by dealing the District 4 champions a 2-1 setback Tuesday night at Hamburg High School in the Class 2A state semifinals.
James Koconis scored the lone goal for the Green Dragons (22-1-1), but that score arrived with just 3:28 to play and wasn’t be enough. Ben Kettlewell’s club had one last gasp with 15 seconds remaining in the fray, but Kyle Campbell (two saves) handled Anton Permyashkin’s inswinger from the left corner flag to close it out.
Campbell’s feet were clearly in the goal, but the ball never crossed the line.
What also hindered the Green Dragons was playing without Anthony Bhangdia, who apparently suffered a serious injury in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Lansdale Catholic yet didn’t realize it until sometime Sunday. That meant not having a 42-goal scorer.
Regardless of the available players, Lewisburg was unable to unlock the alignment that New Hope parked across the back. In addition to usual defensive starters Caleb Herring, Kyle Northrup, William Albano and Jake Hausner, others alternated between floating back when the situation called for it or remaining in the Lions’ midfield.
The Green Dragons were able to spring Koconis several times in the opening half, but the junior couldn’t get an angle that would allow him to go goal. Typically, the ball was traveling too far up the field and he wound up trying to play the ball across.
“We just had to recognize where the space was and what they were giving us — and at times we did a good job with it,” Kettlewell said. “Hat's off to them. Their five in the back, they always kind of stepped up and put an extra guy in the midfield depending on where the ball was. They did a good job in their rotation and how they did that.”
Unfortunately, no was making back-post runs. Ben Liscum also had a similar chance after making a penetrating run on the left wing, but when forced to give it up not one of his teammates was anywhere near the right post.
“We didn’t get (Koconis) kind of going to goal, but we got him free to kind of cross the ball,” Kettlewell said. “Without Anthony in there, we don’t have that experience.”
Another quality chance came with 24 minutes gone when a number of Green Dragons were able to create traffic in front only to see Campbell cover Nick Passaniti’s pass.
New Hope, meanwhile, created several opportunities that central defender Logan Moore was able to clear before goalkeeper Tony Burns hopped into action to catch a lengthy shot and then trapped Nagg’s knuckler from the right wing against the framework.
Yet at 31:40, Burns was reluctant to come off his line after Nagg got just enough of a throw from the left boundary to send it diagonally toward goal … and in.
“He came in and flicked it off his head and it bounced straight in front of me,” Burns said. “It was like a 50-50 where I was and I had to make sure he couldn’t chip me or anything. I called away. It didn’t get away and it went in.
“I think I should have came out and (played) that ball, but there’s a lot of shoulds, and you just can’t let that happen.”
Lewisburg had a chance to avoid going down 2-0 when several Green Dragons were around the ball in their defensive third. Yet once Kruse gained possession, he immediately pivoted on his left foot and drilled a 25-yard shot that sailed into the upper left corner.
Finally, with 3:28 to play, Alan Daniel’s slicing through ball found Koconis behind the New Hope backfield. With a good angle to goal, Koconis needed just a touch or two to drive the ball even deeper before unloading a shot that eluded Campbell.
The Dragons continued to push — Daniel missed wide with about two minutes to go — yet couldn’t find an equalizer even though Permyashkin’s service had more than enough draw on it to force Campbell into the cage yet he kept his hands out front.
That was enough to put Lewisburg on the sidelines — one game shy of playing for a state championship.
PIAA CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL
at Hamburg H.S.
NEW HOPE-SOLEBURY 2, LEWISBURG 1
First half
NHS-Davis Nagg, 31:40.
Second half
NHS-Justin Kruse, 56:40; L-James Koconis (Alan Daniel), 76:32.
Shots: NHS, 6-3. Corners: L, 7-1. Saves: Lewisburg 4 (Tony Burns); New Hope-Solebury 2 (Kyle Campbell).