How anxious were the athletes to get on the field on Monday for the first day of heat acclimatization for football, and practice for the rest of the fall sports?
“I think I counted it up, it’s been more than 150 days since there were high school sports,” Lewisburg soccer player Ben Liscum said. “We went from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. (on Monday morning), and we knew it was just going to be conditioning stuff, but we were all really excited.
“We all have a group chat, and everybody was really excited to be back on the field with each other.”
Lewisburg boys soccer was one of many Valley teams that kicked off its delayed 2020 season on Monday morning.
Liscum said it was a different scene around the Green Dragons practice, and adding that following all the protocols will take some getting used to.
“Everything has been modified to keep us safe. Everything that happened over the last two weeks — from Gov. (Tom) Wolf to the PIAA — was just to keep us safe,” Liscum said. “It gives us every chance to finish our season.”
Most of the football teams are on a different schedule this season. Normally the heat acclimatization week — just helmets and should pads are used for two-a-days without pads — happens well before school begins. Lewisburg and Mifflinburg — which don’t start school until September — will both have a chance to go through a normal heat acclimatization process.
For teams like Selinsgrove — which has been in school since last Wednesday — there isn’t enough time for two-a-days. One of the things voted on by the PIAA on Friday was a relaxation of rules for teams that started school before heat acclimatization, for only the 2020 season.
The teams need five consecutive days of heat acclimatization — without the five-hour per day mandatory time — to begin full-padded practice next week. Football teams can scrimmage on Sept. 3 if they started heat acclimatization Monday.
Though the Seals won’t have two-a-days, coach Derek Hicks said he doesn’t think it will put his team behind.
“The last two weeks the kids have been really dedicated, and we were able to get a lot of extra things done, so I actually think we are a little ahead,” Hicks said. “I think we’ve been running the same defensive scheme for 16 years, up-and-down the system, so the kids really know it already. It’s not a hard install.
“We are putting in a new offense, but again we’ve done such a good job the last two weeks, I think we’ll be OK.”
Like the athletes, the coaches are pretty excited to be back on the field. The two weeks of uncertainty, along with the possibility of no football this fall — took a toll on them as well.
“It was nice to finally see the helmets and the shoulder pads,” Hicks said. “It means we are one step closer to real football.”
Similar to many conversations these days on fall sports — especially since the PIAA voted to start on Friday — thoughts turned to parents and fans being allowed in stands.
For Liscum and the Green Dragons’ soccer seniors, no having parents in the stands would be doubling disappointed. This year’s team has a number of families like the Liscums, whose youngest child is a senior and who had several brothers over the years on Lewisburg boys soccer teams.
“We have a lot families that this is the final season that they will be around the Lewisburg soccer program. We have a lot of legacy families that this is their final season like me, the Bhangdias, the Daniels and the Adamses that have been around,” Liscum said. “They’ve rooted for this program and supported all of these players throughout.
“For those parents to miss this particular season would be heartbreaking.”